I purchased a car from Beaverton Kia or so I thought. I went car shopping on a Saturday and found myself at Beaverton Kia. Found a car I liked but found out I didn't make enough to qualify for due to how much it was. The salesperson showed me some other cars that were less and I found one I liked. They submitted me again for financing and this time I was approved. Or so I thought. The paperwork was signed with the agreement that I would get them my proof of insurance and employment early the next week as I did not have it on me at the time. We also agreed that I would bring them the 10% down payment by a certain date in the future as well. I received a call from someone at the dealership on Tuesday reminding me that they needed the insurance and employment documentation. I called them back on Wednesday and asked if I could email it to them instead of coming out there and was told yes. A few days later I called back to make sure that they had gotten the email and that what I had sent them was what they were looking for. Again I was told yes and reminded about bringing in the down payment by the specified date. By the time the day came for me to bring them the down payment I had been driving the car for 3 weeks and had been in communication with them at least twice since I had signed the contract and left the dealership with the car. Upon my arrival at the dealership to pay the down payment I was informed that the financing was not approved and they were taking back the car. I was totally confused as I had been told that the financing was approved before the contract was signed and I had left with the car, that I had spoken with and emailed the dealership prior to me coming down and no one said absolutely anything, and I had been driving the car for 3 weeks. I mentioned that since they hadn't mentioned this prior to my arrival I had no way home since this was the only car I had. The response was...WAIT FOR IT.....that is not our problem. Found out later not only did they put out a request for credit for me to a number of companies they put the request into the SAME company 4 times. Not surprisingly the company denied me due to Beaverton Kia not submitting the paperwork which they submitted the request again and the last time was due to the number of times requested. I would normally say proceed with caution but in this case I would not recommend ANYONE go to this dealership. LOL no wonder car dealers have the reputation of being bottom feeders. Friend of mine works at another dealership (not a sales person) and he scolded me for going there. Friend told me even the other dealerships know how horrible they are. 7 hours of my life I will never get back. Read more