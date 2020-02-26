Beware!!!! False promises, harassment.
Worst experience, misleading, up sales, forced extra cost, false advertising, not willing to take care of the customer. They just want money off of you. They followed me outside after I said I don’t want to do anything sense they weren’t going to do the deal they advertised. And continued to harass me. After I finally got them to stop harassing me outside of the dealership on public sidewalk and was able leave they continued to contact me on my phone. Don’t go here unless you want To get ripped off and Harassed and waste your time.
As per Beaverton Kia's Finance Manager's words: Buyer Beware
"Buyer Beware" is what Karen Voss, Finance Manager for Beaverton Kia, said to me last Friday 7/15/16, so I'm passing these words to you, prospective buyer. I guess it was my mistake not to check Beaverton Kia's work when they sold me a brand new Soul ...and 3 months later they called me to tell me that they had actually sold me an used car. They told me because they had not been able to get it registered as new! And, I guess it was my mistake for not checking their work when to get me to keep my "new" car, Beaverton Kia offered to refinance it at a better interest rate. Unfortunately for me, Beaverton Kia by mistake refinanced it at about $1500 more than the original purchase price. Beaverton Kia is not disputing the mistakes or their incompetence. They acknowledge the issues, however, Beaverton Kia chooses to do nothing about them because they are not legally bound (time has expired). What is morally right doesn't matter to Beaverton Kia. So, remember, when dealing with Beaverton Kia, follow their own advice: Buyer Beware!
Excellent Car Buying Experience
Just bought a pre-owned Soul from BK - Joel Banks was my sales person and he did a great job. I drove the car on Saturday, no pressure to buy it, he called me Saturday afternoon, I made an offer, they countered with an acceptable price, went in Sunday, drove the car one more time, from start to finish about an hour. Outstanding! Joel is the guy that responds when you send in an internet inquiry. Some advice for folks buying their first car, never walk on a lot blind, know everything about the car you are buying. I did about a month of research on options, standard equipment and pricing. Have a contact before you get to the lot - I always recommend the internet manager as they are usually the most laid back. Not many places put prices on preowned cars sitting on the lot - the dealer website has all that - i knew the price of every car on that lot (incase I found something I liked better) and if I didn't I had their website on my phone so I could refer to it.
Love My new Hybrid
I had an amazing experience with with beaverton kia, I HIGHLY reccomend leasing or buying a car from Allen Williams. He treated me like his only buyer and i was extremely happy with the price and outcome of my deal!
Worst dealership ever
I purchased a car from Beaverton Kia or so I thought. I went car shopping on a Saturday and found myself at Beaverton Kia. Found a car I liked but found out I didn't make enough to qualify for due to how much it was. The salesperson showed me some other cars that were less and I found one I liked. They submitted me again for financing and this time I was approved. Or so I thought. The paperwork was signed with the agreement that I would get them my proof of insurance and employment early the next week as I did not have it on me at the time. We also agreed that I would bring them the 10% down payment by a certain date in the future as well. I received a call from someone at the dealership on Tuesday reminding me that they needed the insurance and employment documentation. I called them back on Wednesday and asked if I could email it to them instead of coming out there and was told yes. A few days later I called back to make sure that they had gotten the email and that what I had sent them was what they were looking for. Again I was told yes and reminded about bringing in the down payment by the specified date. By the time the day came for me to bring them the down payment I had been driving the car for 3 weeks and had been in communication with them at least twice since I had signed the contract and left the dealership with the car. Upon my arrival at the dealership to pay the down payment I was informed that the financing was not approved and they were taking back the car. I was totally confused as I had been told that the financing was approved before the contract was signed and I had left with the car, that I had spoken with and emailed the dealership prior to me coming down and no one said absolutely anything, and I had been driving the car for 3 weeks. I mentioned that since they hadn't mentioned this prior to my arrival I had no way home since this was the only car I had. The response was...WAIT FOR IT.....that is not our problem. Found out later not only did they put out a request for credit for me to a number of companies they put the request into the SAME company 4 times. Not surprisingly the company denied me due to Beaverton Kia not submitting the paperwork which they submitted the request again and the last time was due to the number of times requested. I would normally say proceed with caution but in this case I would not recommend ANYONE go to this dealership. LOL no wonder car dealers have the reputation of being bottom feeders. Friend of mine works at another dealership (not a sales person) and he scolded me for going there. Friend told me even the other dealerships know how horrible they are. 7 hours of my life I will never get back.
excellent customer service
I worked with Jacob R. a couple of months ago as was treated do well that when my friend needed a new car I sent him straight to Jacob and was not disappointed I feel like family there and would never go anywhere else
Stephen B.
I would just like to say what a positive buying experience it was to buy my new Sorento, not at all what i was expecting.Steve B. was straight forward and made my buying experience a complete joy.Thanks Again to Stephen B. and the people at Beaverton Kia
Team at Beaverton Kia are Awesome!
The Kia Team has restored my faith in great customer service. We had an extremely challenging buying situation and they helped us every step of the way. I would highly recommend these guys to anyone! Ask for Steve the Sales Manager.
Congenial and Low-Pressure
I recently had a very positive car-purchasing experience at Beaverton Kia with Paul K. I am a 74-year old window who could recall having had some bad past experiences while making a car purchase. In the past, as a woman, I had felt a little battered by the transaction. Not this time. This time I had the feeling that Paul and Beaverton Kia would do all they could to assist in my making a good decision but would not force me into anything that made me uncomfortable. I highly recommend this dealership and their caring and competent staff. I love my Kia Rio and appreciate the friendly and patient tutoring I received from Paul on its many features.
Great Experience
I just recently purchased a certified pre-owned Kia Soul from Beaverton Kia, and the sales experience was better than I had expected from a car dealership. The sales rep that met us on the lot was named Seneca and I would highly recommend working with him for anyone interested in purchasing a Kia. He was fun, engaging, upfront and honest (a rare trait for a car salesman...), and made the experience a good one. He even played with our 2-year-old daughter while we talked to the finance people. They were able to manipulate numbers to get the deal more in line with what we were looking for as well. Overall, just an awesome time.
Seneca C.
I was more than leary about having to deal with a dealership after my experience with a well known dealership in Portland recently but thought I would give Beaverton Kia a try as I have used their service dept on a few occasions in the past and was happy with them. I knew what I was looking for and hoping I would come out of the dealership today with another Sorento EX but by my choice due to sticking to my budget I now have a 2013 Optima in my driveway. Very happy with the outcome and more than impressed with my salesman, Seneca C. with his professionalism from start to finish of the transaction and treating me the way every customer wants to be treated. Thank you Seneca...all much appreciated and I'll see you in a few weeks in regards to my rain guards. Kathy
Thanks for the service
I visited the dealership and was helped by Dawn who was great in helping us find the exact Soul we were looking for and got us a fantastic deal on it! No sales gimmicks and we were in and out quickly.
Terrible company that takes advantage of people
Never take your car here. do not give this horrible company any money. they do not deserve it. We took our 2001 Kia Optima In to figure out why we were getting such bad gas mileage. they said they would do a full inspection and let us know. the owner of the vehicle is a 63 year old lady and she was the only one home at the time and they called informing her she needed a timing belt she told them she did not want that service at this time and he pushed it on her saying that she needed it so she agreed after saying no twice. Upon arrival to pick up the vehicle I went with my grandma to see what they had did since i have car experience. I then proceeded to yell at them for doing unnecessary service and I did not know at the time she had been coerced into it. So I said fine and left with our car the manager even told me that her employees do not coerce people into anything. I even called and apologized to their manager for yelling since she made it seem like he suggested it and she said yes. come to find out, two days later, she had been coerced. This is shady business practice taking advantage of older women so unless you know what you're doing do not allow your mom, grandma, wife, husband, daughter, son anyone inexperienced with cars get serviced at this place. you will end up with a huge unnecessary bill.
Great place to buy a KIA
I purchased a 2012 Forte. My salesman worked on getting the right price for me I the finance terms were good. I returned in may and bought my wife a 2012 Soul I had to same experence as i did the first time with a difference salesman.
Researched, Emailed, Test-Drove, Purchased, DONE.
I went the Internet Sales route - having 'built' my Kia Sorento on kia.com after having spent a week and a half or so researching vehicles and finally settling on the Sorento, for its look, features, mpg, 3rd row option and above all lower price than comparable CUVs. The purchase couldn't have been smoother. I thank Mike Todd for that. He'd only been in his new job role (Internet Sales) 3 days.. but it didn't seem like it. He made the sales experience comfortable and seamless from the very start. After submitting my inquiry through kia.com and selecting Beaverton Kia, Mike called within the hour, Asking how he could help. We lined up 2 test drives, one on Friday with the I4 AWD and the other on Saturday with the V6 AWD. The 6 didn't feel as sluggish as the 4, and I didn't notice any shakiness whatsoever on the 6 at the traffic lights. Plus - you can definitely feels the horses behind the pedal of the 6. Funny - I went in expecting to purchase a 4 with FWD and GDI, and left with a 6 with AWD ;). But I'm glad Mike talked me into it, for the reasons he laid out. I trusted Mike every step of the way, he respected the price targets I wanted, took note of the color preferences and features I was interested in and found exactly the car I was looking for in the 2012 series. He drove 3 hours from Beaverton to Puyallup WA in order to make the deal possible. I couldn't have asked for a better person to work with. Thanks Mike for all that you did to complete the sale after having answered all my questions (via email/in person). I wish you the best.
adjusted market value garbage
I know a lot of dealers do this. But I just don't need a car that badly. They played the "this car is in such great demand, we're added 3k to the price....but that is of course negotiable." I said I don't need a car that badly and walked away. I will never by a car from a dealer that does this. Especially since Sorrentos and Sportages simply aren't that desirable. Plus, all of their Sorrento's were nearly 40k...with all of the dealer options or something added. I'm interested at or under MSRP, but not at 40 grand for a Kia.
Good deal
Did a vehical search on internet got a good generic price, called in the morning got quoted 1500. below invoice drove it home following day. We got 2011 Sarento leather heated seats, nav,4.5" screen with backup cam on that EX loaded with out sun roof and third row seats. Our experiance was great tryed to deal with other kia dealers that would not deal that good with me.
Horrible Service
I purchased my used 2007 Xterra there listed as an SE. We were concerned when we purchased it that there was no SE on the back but we were told us that it was an SE and maybe the parts had just been taken off. After doing research after we got home with the car, we found that it was not an SE. It was an S with some upgrades so it looked like the SE, but did not have things that were standard on the SE like fog lights, leather steering wheel, sunglass holder, lighted vanity mirrors, and more. We went back in the next day to finish paperwork and complained about this. We were able to negotiate getting them to install fog lights (most important feature of SE that we wanted) and knocking $500 off the price. We were told someone would call us when the fog lights were in for install.No one ever called so we called they had no idea what we were talking about. We were able to sort it out and book an appointment for service. We took the car in for the fog lights and they installed aftermarket, not factory lights, which would be ok except that the way the button to turn on the lights doesn't fit the panel where they are supposed to go so they just stuck the switch on with sticky tape that had fallen off by the time I got home. So basically I have this switch that is just hanging off my car panel. Also, the lights are reversed so the green light means they are off and the red light means they are on (it took people constantly flashing us to realize this). The paperwork for service says "if you don't think you'll give us a 10 on the survey, call ... Your satifaction is our number one priority" I called the number twice and I sent a fax. I have not received a call back. Today I realized that the payoff amount they were supposed to pay for my trade in was different than the contract so they owe me $421. However, I have made 2 phone calls to talk to someone and again no call back.
Over Charged and Misled
Purchased a 2009 KIA from Beaverton (Bob Lamphere) Kia/Honda. First, it took 4 hours. Bad enough but forgivable. The problem was the manufacturers sticker that you normally see on the window wasn't on the car. It had been removed and stuck in the glove compartment which I found a week after I purchased the car. MAKE SURE YOU LOOK AT THE MANUFACTURERS WINDOW STICKER and if it isn't there, ask for it. A rookie mistake to be sure. It cost me an additional $1000.00 over and above the recommended sticker price. Bob Lamphere had the KIA brought over from Weston KIA and marked it up $1000.00. These are bad people! Given the state of the car business in general, one would think they would make an effort at honesty. Don't deal with Don Holden. Ask for someone else if you feel it necessary to go here. I'd recommend driving the extra few miles and finding another dealer.
What happened?
After submitting my info on line I recieved an email and call from Beaverton Kia.After telling the person on the phone I what I was looking for he had Arron call me.She seemed very nice and took my info as to what was the best offer so far for a Spectra.She said she would call back as soon as she could. She never did call back. I just assumed she could not beat the offer I had. forerdm
