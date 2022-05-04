Beaverton Kia
Customer Reviews of Beaverton Kia
Low pressure worked with me to get me the terms I wanted.
by 04/05/2022on
Low pressure helped me get the payments where I needed them, did not try to up sale into a more expensive car, listened to my wants/needs. Went the extra mile. Great experience from sales to finance.
Wonderful customer service
by 04/02/2022on
Kristen P was a pleasure to work with. From the moment we walked in the door it was smooth with her, from ordering our car, e-mailing us every single week just like she said she would do, she put us on the books for first thing in the morning when our car was in for financing so we wouldn’t be there too long! When it comes time for our next car we would definitely ask for her! Then She handed us off to Karen in finance who knows her stuff. Top notch gal, super friendly and won’t waste your time. We can’t say enough good things.
Mossy Green With Excitement!!
by 04/01/2022on
My wife and I had a wonderful experience purchasing out new Telluride at Beaverton Kia. Friendly and knowledgeable sales staff who were pleasant, professional and not pushy.
EV now
by 03/20/2022on
Very informative and helpful
Beaverton is Awesome!!
by 03/05/2022on
Best car buying experience I've had in years. See Darek his was the friendliest sales guy very down to Work with. Staff was nice and fast i was out in no time.
Incredible experience
by 02/26/2022on
We had our eye on a new 2022 Sorento Hybrid for our expanding family. Great car and experience from start to finish. Will buy from them again.
Excellent sales staff
by 02/21/2022on
Our salesman, Carlos and finance person, Karen were excellent. Got a great car and a great deal!
To the rescue!
by 02/21/2022on
Worked with us to help our daughter get a car after hers was stolen. We are in another state and they made the process easy.
Great experience leasing
by 02/09/2022on
Rachel was my sales rep, nice person, down to earth and easy to talk to. Very helpful about the car and lease info.
Car sales
by 12/29/2021on
Cory was a great sales person. He called and responded to my emails. Felt little pressure. Jonathan was helpful and reworked the price numbers many times.
I Recommend Lanphere Kia
by 12/17/2021on
This is the second new Kia Forte that we have purchased from Lanphere Kia in the past 4 months. Both for the granddaughters. We shopped around with the other Kia dealerships in the Portland metro area and found the largest selection and best price was at Lanphere Kia. There was never any feeling of pressure to buy. In fact we felt that they could not do enough to give us the vehicle at the price we were willing to pay. We actually went in the second time to buy a used vehicle and ended up buying a brand new Kia for just a little more than the used Kia we were interested in and the price we paid for the new vehicle was less than quoted on the phone. If there is anything to know before just walking in to any car dealership is to call first and get a quote. Beaverton Kia does post a price but they do add for an additional presale package over and above the posted ad that includes a paint protection for the car. They did quote this over the phone. At the other dealerships there were extra charges that were not quoted until we entered the store. So we knew what to expect. In the end we were given a better deal than we could have expected and certainly better than the other dealerships. After having spent years in sales and knowing all of the sales techniques, I can honestly say that Lanphere Kia does not use tricks or techniques or pressure to get you to buy. Thanks to Jovani who made our first purchase so easy that we came back. Thanks to Kristen who made this visit as pleasant as the first. Thanks to Bill the Used Car Manager for getting us the price to meet our needs. And thanks to Jonathan the General Sales Manager for making certain everything came together.
DONT BUY HERE ALL [non-permissible content removed]
by 11/17/2021on
They illegally sold me a car they had no title for (legally they have 30 days to title). 90+ days go by and still no title. Car gets totalled still no title. They do not care about the customer at all. They fabricated a title just to avoid there responsibility in this. Horrible place to do business. They break the law whenever they need to in order to cover their own asses and screw over the customer. Go ANYWHERE else.
Watch out for their 3rd party they have adjust prices "based on the market"
by 09/18/2021on
Watch for their 3rd party that adjustsprices "based on the market" I was all set to test drive a car and the price changed 3 times in 1 day. When I mentioned it to a sales manager and said I wasnt interested in the highest price, his response, no worries.No negotiating. Let 3rd.parties.control prices?!!
Sold me a car with major engine problems
by 08/21/2021on
I bought a used Kia Soul from Beaverton Kia .. With in two weeks noticed Noticed it Burning off Large amounts of Oil. So the car has bad piston rings as well as leaks oil. I have talked to 2 different sales managers neither has ever called me back as they indicate they would.. I would never deal with any of the Henshaw dealership again. My used car obviously had oil additives put in to mask the engine problems.. I went to a dealership to buy a used car thinking they would never do rip off tactics but I was wrong. Avoid Beaverton Kia and all the Henshaw family dealerships.
Did not honor the online price
by 06/22/2021on
I knew which model/year I was interested in purchasing and had been tracking cars at various dealership websites for a couple of weeks (range 16-18K). A car on the Beaverton Kia site had been reduced by about $600, so I made an appointment that day to test drive the car. When I was ready to move forward with the purchase, they quoted a price that was $2000 above the price I saw online that morning. They attributed it to the "crazy market" right now, but that kind of price change is unreasonable. They eventually offered to sell it to me for a price that was closer to what I saw online, but since they would not honor the price that was listed earlier that day, I walked. The difference of the morning online price and their "final offer" was about $350. I didn't purchase the car out of principle.
Sales staff exemplifies "Sleazy Car Salesman" stereotype.
by 06/16/2021on
From the Sales Manager (Jonathan) on down, this place implements questionably ethical practices. They will sell a car out from underneath you, even after you have kicked off the buying process with a Credit pull and price negotiation. When this was confronted, the sales manager gave inconclusive excuses about not remembering, and "until we have a purchase contract in place and signed by all parties", every car is still up for sale for anyone else that comes along. Car salesmen chase you down while trying to find a parking place in the overcrowded lot, and accost you repeatedly. This sneaky, surreptitious approach to selling cars lacks integrity, and embodies all the worst things a person thinks about when you say "Sleazy Used Car Salesman".. I will never go back here and strongly recommend that if you read this, you steer clear, unless you want to get swindled in one or several ways.
Dissatisfied and disappointed costumer
by 03/13/2021on
I received and email saying that I missed my appointment. This is not a missing appointment. You guys called me while I was driving to the dealer to reschedule for the second time because you don’t have enough technicians to work on my car. I canceled the appointment and I’m not coming back to your service dealer because you are not reliable when a costumer needs help. I will report this to the owner and Rob Walther for not honoring your costumers requests. Business is business, and you just lost another costumer.
Beware!!!! False promises, harassment.
by 02/26/2020on
Worst experience, misleading, up sales, forced extra cost, false advertising, not willing to take care of the customer. They just want money off of you. They followed me outside after I said I don’t want to do anything sense they weren’t going to do the deal they advertised. And continued to harass me. After I finally got them to stop harassing me outside of the dealership on public sidewalk and was able leave they continued to contact me on my phone. Don’t go here unless you want To get ripped off and Harassed and waste your time.
As per Beaverton Kia's Finance Manager's words: Buyer Beware
by 07/19/2016on
"Buyer Beware" is what Karen Voss, Finance Manager for Beaverton Kia, said to me last Friday 7/15/16, so I'm passing these words to you, prospective buyer. I guess it was my mistake not to check Beaverton Kia's work when they sold me a brand new Soul ...and 3 months later they called me to tell me that they had actually sold me an used car. They told me because they had not been able to get it registered as new! And, I guess it was my mistake for not checking their work when to get me to keep my "new" car, Beaverton Kia offered to refinance it at a better interest rate. Unfortunately for me, Beaverton Kia by mistake refinanced it at about $1500 more than the original purchase price. Beaverton Kia is not disputing the mistakes or their incompetence. They acknowledge the issues, however, Beaverton Kia chooses to do nothing about them because they are not legally bound (time has expired). What is morally right doesn't matter to Beaverton Kia. So, remember, when dealing with Beaverton Kia, follow their own advice: Buyer Beware!
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 08/27/2015on
Just bought a pre-owned Soul from BK - Joel Banks was my sales person and he did a great job. I drove the car on Saturday, no pressure to buy it, he called me Saturday afternoon, I made an offer, they countered with an acceptable price, went in Sunday, drove the car one more time, from start to finish about an hour. Outstanding! Joel is the guy that responds when you send in an internet inquiry. Some advice for folks buying their first car, never walk on a lot blind, know everything about the car you are buying. I did about a month of research on options, standard equipment and pricing. Have a contact before you get to the lot - I always recommend the internet manager as they are usually the most laid back. Not many places put prices on preowned cars sitting on the lot - the dealer website has all that - i knew the price of every car on that lot (incase I found something I liked better) and if I didn't I had their website on my phone so I could refer to it.
Love My new Hybrid
by 11/03/2014on
I had an amazing experience with with beaverton kia, I HIGHLY reccomend leasing or buying a car from Allen Williams. He treated me like his only buyer and i was extremely happy with the price and outcome of my deal!
