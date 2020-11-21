sales Rating

I recently purchased a 2011 Tacoma from Coughlin Automotive in Circleville Ohio. This was my first ever internet shopping and buying experience, so I was a little apprehensive, to say the least. After finding the vehicle I was shopping for on their website, I responded with an e-mail as to my intent. I was shortly contacted by Jon Nida from the dealership. After discussing the vehicle with Jon, in which time he answered all of my questions fully, and also working on a fair trade in value for my vehicle we came to a "deal". Jon went over all finance options as well as all other "paperwork" involved and we set a day and time for me to pick up the vehicle. Now, I live apprx. 3 hrs from the dealership and I was still a little leary of buying a vehicle without physically looking it over, however, after talking with Jon I felt comfortable that things were going to be alright. On the day of the deal, which was actually Jons' day off, I arrived at the dealership and the vehicle was sitting out front waiting for my inspection! I walked into the dealership and met with Jon and we took a test drive and I went over the vehicle with a fine tooth comb. The vehicle was exactly as it was represented and all paperwork was ready with no hidden costs or extra sales pitches. All apprehension and fears were all for not. I was completely satisfied and happy with all aspects of this vehicle purchase. With all the credit going to Jon Nida, with his honesty and integrity, it made for a truly great experience. And to Coughlin Automotive for having such a great salesman as well as the entire staff that I came into contact with, "Thank You"! Read more