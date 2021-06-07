Customer Reviews of Coughlin Circleville GM
2021 Chevy Trail Boss
by 07/06/2021on
After several months of searching all over Ohio for a new Trail Boss a friend of mine sent me to Randy at Coughlin and he delivered the product I had been searching for. The experience was top notch and Randy kept me informed along the way. I would highly recommend them if you are in need of a vehicle.
Good Service Manager
by 07/25/2021on
The GM service manager Bill was very accommodating. His shop provided prompt diagnosis, parts and service in a timely fashion. This is the kind of service that makes you want to come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 05/30/2021on
Very good people always friendly and polite. They do very good work
Very Happy with the no-hassle experience
by 11/21/2020on
It was a very easy and low stress purchase. Customer care and paperwork was quick and easy. Very good price too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fast service
by 10/26/2020on
Bill has always been a great help when I need an oil change. Everything gets taken care of promptly.
Great service department
by 09/01/2020on
I recently had my truck serviced and I could not have been treated more fair. The service department was prompt and responsive to my needs and even called prior to the appointment to remind me.
new 3500 hd
by 07/25/2020on
I recieved an email from coughlins about trading in our gmc. I texted our sales guy, Jay early that morning. Jay worked like a trooper that day to put us in our vehicle. Jay is the man!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil change The. Works
by 05/04/2020on
Was disappointed overall due to being charged more than promised. The Works is a oil change special advertised company wide at $39.95 for regular blend oil and includes a car wash. I discussed what I expected with the girl scheduler. I dropped off 2 Fords and reaffirmed that I had scheduled The Works for both with the blended oil. When I returned later to pick them up I was charged $69.95 each ( the price for full synthetic oil) and neither car was washed. I knew I should have insisted what I was going to be charged before I left but I that my conversation with the scheduler was quite clear on the price of 39.95 as promoted by Ford. I had my Buick oil changed the same day on the Buick side and was charged $68.10for Full synthetic. Throw in a replaced light bulb in my Ford Edge’s tail light and my bill was just over $230.00 and no car washes.
Great Service!!
by 04/28/2020on
We bought a 2020 Colorado, this past Saturday. We were greeted by Barbie Wagner. The dealership was busy that day, but she had a smile and was completely welcoming. While doing our test drive and paperwork, she helped other guests with the same enthusiasm. She should be given a pat on the back for a job well done. All options on our truck were explained, and after getting home we had a question and after a phone call she talked us through it. Your dealership had a large inventory to choose from, was bright and clean. Thank you so much for such a positive experience. Would for sure recommend you to anyone!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 03/13/2020on
Easy to work with and to my satisfaction, worked with me to complete a complicated trade-in situation. I’m very happy with my new 2020 Equinox!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 01/26/2020on
This was my first time purchasing a vehicle and Tyler Rowe at the Circleville lot made everything so easy and fast. We told him what we were looking for and he found us the perfect car. We will definitely be back to purchase another vehicle from Coughlin and I would highly recommend this dealership to my friends and family and make sure to ask for Tyler. Thank You-Jess Hippen
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Coughlin Circleville
by 01/24/2020on
Friendly and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New tires installed
by 11/01/2019on
The service installer did a fine job of replacing the tires on our 2014 Chevy Malibu. The car was sent through the automatic wash bay afterwards. I would suggest the dealer add a spot free rinse because every time they wash our vehicles I have to wash all windows to remove soap scum, and the vehicles have water/soap spots dried all over them.
Truck Service Customer
by 07/22/2019on
My air conditioner stopped cooling on my truck. Due to the backup of service repairs scheduled I could not get into any other dealers in an area near me for this warranty repair. Coughlin GMC took care of the truck repair in less than 24 hours and the air conditioner works great now. The Service Advisor was great and provided excellent customer service. I will definitely use this dealership again for my service and maintenance needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience EVER
by 09/21/2018on
I recently purchased a GMC Terrain from Coughlin and it was absolutely the best car buying experience I have EVER had. Shanna, the saleswoman, was absolutely the best. She was professional, yet I felt like I was sitting there talking to a friend. She is an absolute gem! I was literally in and out in less than two hours, test drive, financing and all. I didn't feel pressured at all and everyone that I came across at the dealership was super friendly, helpful and wanted to make sure I was COMPLETELY happy with my buying experience. I will DEFINITELY go back to Coughlin and refer my family and friends there!!!!!
Wow never again
by 09/10/2018on
Looking for used car but wasnt sure what kind of credit they work with they couldnt even give me an accuracy they wanted to run my credit through several banks. The sales guy cant speak properly and the sales manager is a pushy [non-permissible content removed] what ever happened to quality customer service
New Car Purchase
by 09/04/2018on
Excellent service and deal on new car.
Oil Change
by 12/30/2017on
I made an appt for an oil change this week. I arrived on time to my appt. I scheduled the appt in order to go about my day as I was running errands. I told them I was waiting for my car as I assumed a scheduled oil change would not take long. However my oil change took 2 hours!! Not once did someone come and out and apologize for the delay. When I asked about my car I was told "it is almost done." This was a free oil change due to recently buying the car. I have another free oil change but will not return to Coughlin in Circleville for this service. I found it ridiculous that I scheduled an oil change that took 2 hours to complete!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Outstanding dealership
by 02/01/2017on
Absolutely the best. Drove from Columbus because I saw a vehicle on Auto Trader. I have bought many vehicles and this experience has been by far the best. Very friendly sales staff. Everyone was very professional and made me feel confident that things would be done the right way. Will completely recommend all my friends and family, and Coughlin has earned my life long business. Redefined professionalism. Salesman was Don Moore. Thanks to the whole team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Barbie rocks!!
by 08/26/2013on
Barbie did a first class job. This is the 3rd car I have purchased from Barbie and I will always buy from her. Never met a salesperson that was more customer focused. It was a pleasure to work with her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good ol Dane
by 10/31/2012on
I was really worried about buying a car from Coughlin. I had a terrible experience at Ricart, but you guys definitely know how to sell the right car to the right people. Thanks to Dane C. and all the others for helping me! You can expect me to come back soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
