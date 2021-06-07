3 out of 5 stars service Rating

Was disappointed overall due to being charged more than promised. The Works is a oil change special advertised company wide at $39.95 for regular blend oil and includes a car wash. I discussed what I expected with the girl scheduler. I dropped off 2 Fords and reaffirmed that I had scheduled The Works for both with the blended oil. When I returned later to pick them up I was charged $69.95 each ( the price for full synthetic oil) and neither car was washed. I knew I should have insisted what I was going to be charged before I left but I that my conversation with the scheduler was quite clear on the price of 39.95 as promoted by Ford. I had my Buick oil changed the same day on the Buick side and was charged $68.10for Full synthetic. Throw in a replaced light bulb in my Ford Edge’s tail light and my bill was just over $230.00 and no car washes. Read more