5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went into Lia CJDR just entertaining the idea of trading in my Hyundai Tucson for a Jeep Grand Cherokee. I didn't know if it would even be possible with my Credit. Turns out it was! Was able to get a USED, Newer Vehicle, with 40,000 less miles then I had on my Tucson, with many more upgrades, and an overall way nicer vehicle for a payment I am comfortable with! I never felt pressured in anyway, and felt that if I wanted to, I could've left, or backed out at anytime, as again, I didn't actually NEED a new vehicle! So far, love my Jeep Grand Cherokee! Read more