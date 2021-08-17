  1. Home
Lia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2116 Central Ave, Schenectady, NY 12304
Today 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
4.9 out of 5 stars(95)
Recommend: Yes (94) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
1 Comments

124 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love These Guys!

by Exceptional on 08/21/2021

Thank you Patrick and Gerry! I buy cars here because these two are the best! Friendly, personable, honest, and management should give them a raise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by JeepOwner on 08/19/2021

Excellent service! My advisor Gabrielle was very professional and she did a fantastic job keeping me up to date with the status of my vehicle throughout the day. The technician was very knowledgeable and got the repairs done in a timely fashion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Jeep 2021

by Penny Britton on 08/17/2021

My husband and I have now purchased 3 vehicles from Lia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram they are truly easy and friendly to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Radio problem

by Hawk7841 on 08/15/2021

Seem to fix it in the first try in 2 hours

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Didn't NEED a new car!

by Mary on 07/29/2021

I went into Lia CJDR just entertaining the idea of trading in my Hyundai Tucson for a Jeep Grand Cherokee. I didn't know if it would even be possible with my Credit. Turns out it was! Was able to get a USED, Newer Vehicle, with 40,000 less miles then I had on my Tucson, with many more upgrades, and an overall way nicer vehicle for a payment I am comfortable with! I never felt pressured in anyway, and felt that if I wanted to, I could've left, or backed out at anytime, as again, I didn't actually NEED a new vehicle! So far, love my Jeep Grand Cherokee!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep

by Albert Caruso on 07/18/2021

Both the Sales Manager ( Matt Dyer ) and Sales Consultant ( Vinny Notaro) were very helpful throughout the sales experience. They located the car we wanted and were very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ram service

by Desireee Laz on 07/14/2021

The service was to my satisfaction. the only thing missing was the car wash which was not done, I assume because it was raining.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Experiance

by Tina on 07/04/2021

Everything was smooth. From making the appointment on line to drop off to pick up and everything in between. Couldn't have asked for better service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2021 Challenger

by Patrick Cassin on 07/01/2021

Rob Filuta was my sales person and he did a wonderful job. I would highly recommend him and in fact am coming back for a possible second purchase this week.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Own

by Jeep Renegade on 06/27/2021

I was referred by a good friend. I was taken right in and they made me feel comfortable. My daughter is also looking into trading her 2015 equinox for a car from your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service despite large volume of work

by John C on 06/18/2021

I needed to have recall service done on my 2014 Dodge Avenger. I met with John Elmendorf in the morning of my scheduled appointment and informed him that I needed to remain with the vehicle since I did not have a ride. He advised that they were very busy, but that he would do his best to have the recall work done in as short a time as possible. I braced for the worst (in terms of wait time) and was very pleasantly surprised with the amount of time it took to have the work completed. John was very professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeep Service

by Gina Fonti on 06/16/2021

My son's car was diagnosed on a Saturday, and I was happy with how we were kept informed, and with the work that was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service as always

by Dennis Mattice on 06/11/2021

When I go to Lia RAM for service I deal with one of the two same representatives, Patrick or Jared. I dealt with Patrick this time and he was very nice and helpful as always. All of us wish the prices were lower, but knowing that the dealers certified mechanics fix the issue helps with that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend!

by Anthony Penny on 05/27/2021

From start to finish everything was great. Easy negotiating and great communication. Very happy overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk

by General service and inspection on 05/24/2021

Performed mandated recall on oil usage changed oil and inspected in 90 minutes. Comfortable waiting room and Nice Employee

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seamless process

by Everyone was good on 05/19/2021

Everything was easy and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Crystal Ortiz on 05/04/2021

Took great care of me in a timely manor, and went above and beyond with my service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A great experience

by Ed Buda on 05/04/2021

Mike, my salesperson, was informative, pleasant, helpful and answered any questions I had in making my vehicle selection. And Michelle in the business office made my Jeep Cherokee purchase experience smooth and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lia's Service Department ROCKS!!!

by Mike Garrasi on 04/28/2021

I have 2 Dodge ProMaster Van's and a Jeep that I get serviced a Lia Auto. Jared Pott is THE MAN!!! He and his crew do an incredible job!!! TRUE PRO's and Great People to deal with. THE BEST!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Patrick Myrie Is awesome

by Robert Velez on 04/23/2021

Patrick myrie is a huge help! He set me up with a great oil change package that saved me a ton of money. Outstanding service and very timely as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great staff! Great service!

by Jeff Pegarella on 04/19/2021

I've always been pleased with the courtesy and professionalism of the Lia staff. Service Advisor Gabrielle Majetich was knowledgeable about my vehicle and its maintenance needs, and provided great assistance from check-in to check-out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

93 cars in stock
48 new24 used21 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
24 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
