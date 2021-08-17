Lia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
New Jeep 2021
by 08/17/2021on
My husband and I have now purchased 3 vehicles from Lia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram they are truly easy and friendly to deal with.
Love These Guys!
by 08/21/2021on
Thank you Patrick and Gerry! I buy cars here because these two are the best! Friendly, personable, honest, and management should give them a raise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 08/19/2021on
Excellent service! My advisor Gabrielle was very professional and she did a fantastic job keeping me up to date with the status of my vehicle throughout the day. The technician was very knowledgeable and got the repairs done in a timely fashion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Radio problem
by 08/15/2021on
Seem to fix it in the first try in 2 hours
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Didn't NEED a new car!
by 07/29/2021on
I went into Lia CJDR just entertaining the idea of trading in my Hyundai Tucson for a Jeep Grand Cherokee. I didn't know if it would even be possible with my Credit. Turns out it was! Was able to get a USED, Newer Vehicle, with 40,000 less miles then I had on my Tucson, with many more upgrades, and an overall way nicer vehicle for a payment I am comfortable with! I never felt pressured in anyway, and felt that if I wanted to, I could've left, or backed out at anytime, as again, I didn't actually NEED a new vehicle! So far, love my Jeep Grand Cherokee!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jeep
by 07/18/2021on
Both the Sales Manager ( Matt Dyer ) and Sales Consultant ( Vinny Notaro) were very helpful throughout the sales experience. They located the car we wanted and were very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Ram service
by 07/14/2021on
The service was to my satisfaction. the only thing missing was the car wash which was not done, I assume because it was raining.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experiance
by 07/04/2021on
Everything was smooth. From making the appointment on line to drop off to pick up and everything in between. Couldn't have asked for better service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Challenger
by 07/01/2021on
Rob Filuta was my sales person and he did a wonderful job. I would highly recommend him and in fact am coming back for a possible second purchase this week.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Own
by 06/27/2021on
I was referred by a good friend. I was taken right in and they made me feel comfortable. My daughter is also looking into trading her 2015 equinox for a car from your dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service despite large volume of work
by 06/18/2021on
I needed to have recall service done on my 2014 Dodge Avenger. I met with John Elmendorf in the morning of my scheduled appointment and informed him that I needed to remain with the vehicle since I did not have a ride. He advised that they were very busy, but that he would do his best to have the recall work done in as short a time as possible. I braced for the worst (in terms of wait time) and was very pleasantly surprised with the amount of time it took to have the work completed. John was very professional and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Service
by 06/16/2021on
My son's car was diagnosed on a Saturday, and I was happy with how we were kept informed, and with the work that was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service as always
by 06/11/2021on
When I go to Lia RAM for service I deal with one of the two same representatives, Patrick or Jared. I dealt with Patrick this time and he was very nice and helpful as always. All of us wish the prices were lower, but knowing that the dealers certified mechanics fix the issue helps with that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend!
by 05/27/2021on
From start to finish everything was great. Easy negotiating and great communication. Very happy overall.
2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk
by 05/24/2021on
Performed mandated recall on oil usage changed oil and inspected in 90 minutes. Comfortable waiting room and Nice Employee
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seamless process
by 05/19/2021on
Everything was easy and efficient
Excellent
by 05/04/2021on
Took great care of me in a timely manor, and went above and beyond with my service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great experience
by 05/04/2021on
Mike, my salesperson, was informative, pleasant, helpful and answered any questions I had in making my vehicle selection. And Michelle in the business office made my Jeep Cherokee purchase experience smooth and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Lia's Service Department ROCKS!!!
by 04/28/2021on
I have 2 Dodge ProMaster Van's and a Jeep that I get serviced a Lia Auto. Jared Pott is THE MAN!!! He and his crew do an incredible job!!! TRUE PRO's and Great People to deal with. THE BEST!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patrick Myrie Is awesome
by 04/23/2021on
Patrick myrie is a huge help! He set me up with a great oil change package that saved me a ton of money. Outstanding service and very timely as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff! Great service!
by 04/19/2021on
I've always been pleased with the courtesy and professionalism of the Lia staff. Service Advisor Gabrielle Majetich was knowledgeable about my vehicle and its maintenance needs, and provided great assistance from check-in to check-out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
