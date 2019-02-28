Worst car dealership ever
Bought a new 2018 accord and had nothing but trouble since. With no help whatsoever from manager papa or Gm Mike.. Stay away from this dealership!!!!!!
Outstanding customer service
In June, I purchased a 2009 Honda Ridgeline from Friendly Honda, with 102,000 miles on the clock,and all major 100,000 mile service items replaced prior to sale: a like new vehicle. 2,500 miles and one month later the serp. belt jumped off its pulleys and I lost all power steering, when backing the truck into the garage at the end of the day, I called Friendly Service Dept. and was referred to a service manager, Brian. He agreed to have the vehicle towed in (50 miles away). 5 minutes later I had a call from the towing company and 2 hours later the vehicle was loaded and on its way back to Friendly Honda. Diagnosis: a broken alternator bolt. New serp. belt installed. Repair and towing performed at no cost to customer. Vehicle back in my hands 2 working days later. I was treated as you would treat a customer with a brand new vehicle - not as the buyer of a 9 year old used vehicle. Outstanding service: compliments to all.
Not that Friendly
I bought a certified used Honda vehicle. Shortly after it was purchased I noticed a defect in the spoiler and there was a part missing in that area. I told my salesman who ignored me. When I brought the vehicle in for servicing, I told the service man. He tried to get the problem fixed and was told that Honda America would pay half the cost, approximately $300.
I love this dealership
I came to Friendly Honda after having a bad experience at another dealership in Westchester County NY. I figured the best thing to do was to go back up to the Duchess County area where I purchased my of my last vehicle. I read nothing but great reviews about Friendly Honda so decided to give them a try. I'm very happy I did. From the receptionist (that day) to my sales consultant, Adam Teague, everyone was great. Within about 20 minutes of talking with Adam, i purchased the Honda Civic. This was a great experience and I will be back again in the future. Thanks again Friendly Honda and Adam.. Cedric
Highly Recommended Dealership and the Best Salesman Ever!
My title says it all...from the moment I walked into Friendly Honda to the moment I drove out! We had a very unique situation and everyone was very willing to work with us to accommodate us. Our salesman, Carlos, was very friendly and knowledgeable about the Honda Pilot. He even joked with my daughter and made her feel like part of the buying process. I would certainly recommend Carlos to anyone looking to buy a Honda!! Thank you for putting us back into an SUV!!
FRIENDLY HONDA IS GREAT!!!
As usual, I had an awesome experience at Friendly Honda. Papa Mbaye, my salesman, took as much time as needed to explain all the features on my new C-RV Touring. There was no rushing through. Jim LiButti, in Finance, was extremely helpful. Friendly Honda is the "ONLY" place I would go. THANK YOU GUYS !!!!
My first car
I just purchased my first new car from friendly Honda through Brandy. After going back and forth over a few months with patient Brandy, she went out of her way to find me my perfect car. I will recommend them to anybody!
Wow, the best buyers experience you can have
I'd buy from Friendly again without question. They kept up all their promises. Delivered on time a great product. Thank you Chaz and Brian you are a credit to not only yourselves but to Friendly and Honda.
I Love Friendly Honda
I have been buying my Honda's for 30 years with Friendly. This is my 4th Civic. We also own a CRV and Fit. It was great working with Brandy Allen and the Brians (Grunow and Hartwell) . There is no place else I would rather buy a car. Thanks for making it an easy and enjoyable experience. Brandy showed me all the bells and whistles on my new 2016 Civic and was very patient with me not being a computer person. When the car I wanted was not found locally, they went right to the factory and i received my beautiful Civic in about 10 days. Thanks again. too bad I keep my cars forever otherwise I will be back sooner! Peggy Bedrossian
Tom and Bruce were great
I walked into the pre-owned department on Wednesday June 1, 2016 and by June 2, 2016 I drove out with a brand new pre-owned Accord. I love my car! The staff were great, friendly and courteous! Talking with Tom and Bruce was so easy!I knew what I wanted and they knew how to help me get it!
Civic 1016
This now the 6th Honda me and my family have leased or purchased in the last 13 years. Our treatment by the staff has always been outstanding. I highly recommend this franchise for your next purchase or lease.
Just Tomasulo
Working with Justin was an overall excellent experience. He was able to provide insight and expertise for all of my questions and allowed me to test ride any vehicle that I asked. Justin is a true professional and made the car leasing experience quick and painless. He even found discounts for me based on my professional and scholastic credentials. He was a pleasure to work with.
Outstanding customer service
I purchased my first vehicle in 2012 from Friendly Honda Poughkeepsie NY. I thought that experience was great. I just purchased a 2016 CRV from them and the process was even better. Best salesmen I have every dealt with, Papa Mbaye. This guy made it an effortless deal. Knowledgeable, friendly and kind. I happy recommend Papa and Friendly Honda.
Purchasing my 5th Honda from Friendly Honda
I recently purchased a 2016 HRV from Friendly Honda. This is my 5th vehicle that I've purchased from this dealership. My salesman this time was Papa Mbaye. He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle, and went out of his way to make sure I had a pleasant purchasing experience. I love my Hondas and I wouldn't think of purchasing anywhere but Friendly Honda.
Extremely satisfied
I have purchased 8 cars from Friendly Honda since 1981, from the same salesperson, Rick Studler. Rick is extremely knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with. Friendly Honda has always treated me fairly and continues to provide excellent service. I would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a Honda.
Great Experience
It was my first time buying a car on my own, without having someone with me. My salesperson Chaz made the process enjoyable and easy as possible. He was extremely knowledgeable about the cars I was interested in. More importantly, he wasn't overly pushy or aggressive, which makes people feel like they are trying to get as much money as they can out of you. In my process of car shopping, I looked at other dealers to see what other offers and options I had. I work in customer service, so in the end, after price was decided, my overall experience at the dealership was key. My experience with Chaz was great!
2nd Purchase in 2 weeks
Our daughter recently traded in her 2012 CRV for a 2016 CRV. The experience at Friendly Honda was one of the best, so much so that two weeks later we went a purchased a 2016 CRV as well. It was great dealing with Rick and the rest of the team and we couldn't be happier with our new CRV.
Bravo Friendly
Excellent second car buying experience with salesman Justin Tomasulo. I was presented with several excellent options, allowed time to reflect on the best option, never pressured. The rest of the team at Friendly also made the experience as professional and efficient as possible.
Put simply: a great experience.
My recent purchase of a 2016 Honda Civic was a great experience. The salesperson, Ron Alexander, could not have been more helpful. He explained the advantages of each model and left the final decision to me, with no pressure. Once I made my mind up, he took the time to carefully instruct me about the car's many features, and has followed up at least twice with phone calls to answer any questions that I might have and to let me know that I should feel free to call on him should I have any concerns about the car. I love the car; I've had it for a week now and could not be happier. I would recommend Friendly Honda to family and friends and to anyone looking to buy a new or previously owned car. All the staff with whom I interacted were well-informed, professional, and courteous. I never felt as though they were trying to steer me in one direction or another; rather they helped me understand the advantages and features of each model and left the decision up to me. There was no pressure. Put simply, it was a great experience. Sean Sammon
Trade-in and new lease
This is my second CR-V (2012, 2016) lease negotiated through Friendly Honda. My experience on both occasions (plus a lease end visit/negotiation before deciding to extend my first lease for another year) was very good. The negotiation experience feels 'clean', respectful and progesses in a straight forward fashion. Of course always do your homework before you arrive; current range of purchase prices, trade-in prices, deals, vehicle details, prices of extras, etc. My first dealership experience was with a Honda dealership in Woodside, Queen's, NY, buying a 2008 CR-V -- an experience that I wouldn't wish on an enemy!
Thank you, Papa Mbaye
When my lease ran out on my Honda Civic, the decision to go back to Friendly Honda was not a difficult one, especially since I know I can count on great service and a courteous and attentive staff. My salesperson, Papa Mbaye, found the perfect Honda for my next lease. His product knowledge and ability to know the best vehicle to fit my needs made it another positive Honda experience. I would recommend Friendly Honda and ask for Papa Mbaye when looking to purchase or lease a Honda.
