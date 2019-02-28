sales Rating

My recent purchase of a 2016 Honda Civic was a great experience. The salesperson, Ron Alexander, could not have been more helpful. He explained the advantages of each model and left the final decision to me, with no pressure. Once I made my mind up, he took the time to carefully instruct me about the car's many features, and has followed up at least twice with phone calls to answer any questions that I might have and to let me know that I should feel free to call on him should I have any concerns about the car. I love the car; I've had it for a week now and could not be happier. I would recommend Friendly Honda to family and friends and to anyone looking to buy a new or previously owned car. All the staff with whom I interacted were well-informed, professional, and courteous. I never felt as though they were trying to steer me in one direction or another; rather they helped me understand the advantages and features of each model and left the decision up to me. There was no pressure. Put simply, it was a great experience. Sean Sammon Read more