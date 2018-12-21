Ask for Sam Anares!
Sam Anares made my car buying experience a happy one. He is an honest straight shooting young man who knows the Mazdas inside and out. My wife and I never felt pressured and actually enjoyed our time with Sam. We were able to get the 2016 cpo car we wanted at a great price and Sam helped us every step of the way. He is the opposite of the stereotyped used car salesman we all dread!
Above and beyond our expectations !!
by 12/20/2017on
Just got our 2nd Mazda from New Rochelle and I never thought it would be easier than the first. Our sales consultant, Lily Memija, Manager, Sebastian Bergonzoli and General Manager, Philip Van Riper went the extra mile. They even had a big red bow waiting on top of the car because they knew it was for my daughters birthday! When I got to the dealership, the car was upfront and ready to go. Lily took a lot of time to show my daughter all the ins and outs of the car. She was extremely knowledgeable and by the time we left her phone was hooked up and she was comfortable with all the new features. Thank you Mazda of New Rochelle for your outstanding service. I truly recommend this dealership and look forward to getting my next new car from there.
The WORST
by 11/18/2017on
If I could leave ZERO star review I would! I was a cash customer looking to purchase a 2017 Miata. I was told they would attempt to locate one at another dealership and if unable to do so, they would then order me one. During the forty-four (44) days that followed my having left a $1,000 deposit, my calls were often disconnected and never returned. On day #44, after leaving an irate message with who ever answered the phone, my call was returned - one lie after another. I have begun a lawsuit to get my $1,000 deposit back. If you want to be treated like a valued customer by a professional staff, I would suggest taking a short drive to Riley Mazda in Stamford Connecticut. I went there on a Monday and my new car was ready for me to pick up on Wednesday! FYI - Mazda USA Headquarters at 800-222-5500 takes your dealership complaints quite seriously. I'm hoping they will be stepping in to assist me in obtaining my refund from New Rochelle Mazda.
DON'T BUY A CAR HERE
by 04/27/2017on
I walk into the dealership knowing exactly what I wanted and what price I wanted to pay. I put a deposit down to hold a vehicle while also canvassing other dealerships. Two days later, I request my money back since I found a better deal elsewhere. 10 days later, several phone calls to employees Nicole, Sebastian, Barry and Philip Vanviper, and a couple face to face visits to the dealership, I am still waiting for my deposit to be refunded. I should have listened to previous reviews of similar issues with Mazda of New Rochelle refunding customer's monies. It sucks that I now have to retain a lawyer.
Excellent experience!
by 12/06/2016on
I just leased a new 2017 Mazda 6 from Mazda of New Rochelle. They pride themselves on giving the customer a great experience, and I can say my experience there was excellent. Kenneth was very helpful from the first time we spoke on the phone down to showing me the features of the car as I was about to drive it home. You could tell it was a busy night for them and so I had to wait a little, but they kept everything moving. I felt I got a very fair deal and there were no surprises. It all went smoothly and I couldn't ask for more. Most of my interaction was done through email, and Barry was instrumental in making sure I had all the info I needed along the way to make the right decision and he got me what I wanted. Kamil in finance is clearly a pro and had everything wrapped up for me in no time. I love the car and I'm a very happy customer! Thanks guys.
Great service
by 09/25/2016on
Went for service and cabin filter change. Great price as special offer on the oil change. Polite, friendly, kept me informed of how long it would take.
Excellent service
by 09/18/2016on
Courteous staff, quick turn around time for all the work that they do. Very helpful with information. i have been there several times and have always been satisfied.
[non-permissible content removed] - SERIOUSLY AVOID AT ALL COSTS
by 09/14/2016on
First review, of anything, ever! If there was a negative 1 billion stars i would use it for this [non-permissible content removed], that's how bad this place is. Went there to view a used car listed on their website. Spent an hour with a sales person, took the car for a test drive, came into the office and agreed on a price, and then was told that the car had been sold pending an inspection before we even got there. What a [non-permissible content removed]. We then hear the salesperson LILLY laughing about it behind us as she gave the car to someone else. As our sales person hid in their back room for another 20 minutes, we finally had to ask Lily to stop laughing about it because it was incredibly insulting, and she rudely told us she had no idea what we were talking about. Literally 10 feet away laughing and making fun of us. LILLY might be the worst person i've ever encountered. Worst of all, the manager then came out and literally tried to upsell me on another more expensive used car, and then again on an even more expensive lease! Said they'd call the next day with some new ideas to "make us whole" but i never heard back. Not that i would trust them with one nickel of my money, but just another example of how terrible they are. AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COSTS. We bought a much better car the following weekend at a MUCH better dealer/cost. Trust me, spend your money somewhere else or THEY WILL RIP YOU OFF.
Good Service and Customer Service.
by 09/01/2016on
The work was quick and lower than the original estimate. The dealer is convenient to me, and has always provided good service. My car had just come off warranty, but Mazda agreed to work with me on the issue and the dealer was very helpful.
CX 5 Recall Visit
by 08/24/2016on
The entire staff was very friendly and helpful as well as informative about my car. The work was completed in a timely fashion and the waiting area was exceptionally clean and comforting.
Good
by 08/19/2016on
Was greeted nicely. The associate explained everything the car needed and didn't need. The place was clean and quiet. The service was done in a timely manner.
Great
by 08/03/2016on
Everyone was very friendly and explained everything to me. They met their time estimate and even were able to take me a few mins before my appointment.
Lilly is great
by 07/27/2016on
Lilly is great. She is very client oriented and will help you to find reasonable solution. It took me two hours to have one vehicle trade-in and receive a new one
Mazda of New Rochelle
by 07/07/2016on
Quick, professional, courteous, organized, nice waiting area. Easy to get to. Helpful with finding a place to park. No problems.
Mazda Of New Rochelle
by 06/24/2016on
The dealership has a nice "feel" to it. It is always clean and well laid out. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and most importantly helpful. The service staff has always been honest about timing of repairs, costs, and has made my "wait" time tolerable.
Mazda of New Rochelle
by 06/13/2016on
Another pleasant experience at Mazda of New Rochelle. Ivan, the service manager is hands down one of the nicest people you will ever meet. He takes the time to address your needs and answer any questions you may have about your vehicle. Always calm, courteous and professional, even when the Service Dept is busy, like it usually is on a Saturday. Everyone is really nice, the mechanics and other staff.
Mazda Review
by 04/19/2016on
The staff in the service department Ivan and Melissa are the most professional and caring people. They make me enjoy going to the dealership.
Overjoyed
by 04/04/2016on
From start to finish I was treated with the best service!! This was my first Mazda, and I found the staff to be the best I have ever experienced....knowledgeable, kind, personable, and efficient. This dealership is extremely well run, and I have recommended it to my friends and acquaintances. A++++
New Rochelle Mazda Service
by 03/25/2016on
Ivan is very accommodating by allowing me to schedule my car service at a time that is convenient for me. Everyone there is very nice .
Chief of Staff
by 12/11/2015on
Kenneth was incredibly helpful, and the overall experience was a positive one. They were kind, courteous, and respectful. The dealership itself was clean, friendly, and definitely a comfortable environment to buy a vehicle.
Best Dealership
by 12/03/2015on
The service staff, especially Ivan Torres, is very kind and helpful. They inspire trust. I never feel that they are trying to exploit the fact that I am an elderly woman who knows nothing about what they are doing. I believe they truly care about my safety and do not go looking for ways to charge me for services I do not need. When they tell me I need a service, I know it is true. They are the only dealership I have ever trusted completely.
