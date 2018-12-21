sales Rating

First review, of anything, ever! If there was a negative 1 billion stars i would use it for this [non-permissible content removed], that's how bad this place is. Went there to view a used car listed on their website. Spent an hour with a sales person, took the car for a test drive, came into the office and agreed on a price, and then was told that the car had been sold pending an inspection before we even got there. What a [non-permissible content removed]. We then hear the salesperson LILLY laughing about it behind us as she gave the car to someone else. As our sales person hid in their back room for another 20 minutes, we finally had to ask Lily to stop laughing about it because it was incredibly insulting, and she rudely told us she had no idea what we were talking about. Literally 10 feet away laughing and making fun of us. LILLY might be the worst person i've ever encountered. Worst of all, the manager then came out and literally tried to upsell me on another more expensive used car, and then again on an even more expensive lease! Said they'd call the next day with some new ideas to "make us whole" but i never heard back. Not that i would trust them with one nickel of my money, but just another example of how terrible they are. AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COSTS. We bought a much better car the following weekend at a MUCH better dealer/cost. Trust me, spend your money somewhere else or THEY WILL RIP YOU OFF. Read more