I recently purchased a new CRV at Lia Honda. My salesman was Wayne Balthazard and he was the best salesman I've ever dealt with in all my years of car buying. He is very patient and explained all the features. He's not a pushy salesman and that is so refreshing! I highly recommend Wayne at Lia Honda. I test drove the CRV at 10am and I picked it up at 1:00! I was also pleased with the amount for the car I traded in, as well as 0% financing. Very good experience! Read more