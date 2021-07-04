  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lia Honda Albany

Lia Honda Albany

Visit dealer’s website 
1258 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Albany

5.0
Overall Rating
(104)
Recommend: Yes (103) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

2020 civic

by Lea on 04/07/2021

Enrique Lopez did a great job in assisting us throughout our visit. Highly satisfied with how it went and the car we walked away with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
163 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

2020 civic

by Lea on 04/07/2021

Enrique Lopez did a great job in assisting us throughout our visit. Highly satisfied with how it went and the car we walked away with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Always a Pleasure

by Eleanor P on 03/18/2021

Ernie at Lia Honda is the Absolute Best. He has a Terrific Personality and works Very Hard to keep things running smoothly for All Customers. He is always ready and able to help me with any issues I've had with my Honda Odyssey. Thank You for your Great Service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great service

by Serafina H on 03/17/2021

Mr Harrington was great , everything about my service visit was excellent, keep up the good work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service by Wes Harrington

by Suzanne Hile on 03/13/2021

Wes Harrington is my go to for all my service at lia honda he is knowledgeable and has always been honest with me Thank you wes Harrington

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Easy Peasy

by Alicia on 03/03/2021

I had my car in for routine maintenance- inspection and oil change. My mechanic Ernest Walton was quick and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Amazing Experience!

by jovifan12144 on 03/03/2021

My husband and I had purchased a Honda Civic Sport in November 2020 and had such a great experience with our salesman, Rob Dawes, and Lia Honda that, when my mother-in-law needed a new car, we got her the same car as us just in a different color. Again, our experience with Rob and Lia Honda was phenomenal! I highly recommend Rob and Lia Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

2021 CRV

by Honda CRV on 02/26/2021

This is my third Honda purchased thru Rob Dawes at Lia Honda. Seamless service handled mostly over the phone during these crazy times. I highly reccomend Rob...very straight forward....does not do the typical hard sell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great experience working with Erin Burke

by B Palmer on 02/26/2021

Erin was professional and friendly, good to work with. No high pressure. We’ve purchased two cars with her assistance. Lia’s lucky to have her on their staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great customer service

by Excellent service on 02/25/2021

As always Joe Wiley was great. He helped me with my issues i needed an oil change and my keys both needed batteries he helped me with that. Joey is like a Friend now i can trust and that’s hard to find in most of these dealerships. I will come back to him all the way from up Saratoga county just because he is awesome and i feel i can trust him. Thank you Joe Wiley!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Steve is amazing

by Max Oppen on 02/20/2021

Steve Smith at Lia Honda Albany is super quick, efficient, and knows the job inside out. He always finds a coupon and is super friendly. No wonder he runs the service dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Best experience I've had buying a car

by Teebee on 02/19/2021

I recently purchased a new CRV at Lia Honda. My salesman was Wayne Balthazard and he was the best salesman I've ever dealt with in all my years of car buying. He is very patient and explained all the features. He's not a pushy salesman and that is so refreshing! I highly recommend Wayne at Lia Honda. I test drove the CRV at 10am and I picked it up at 1:00! I was also pleased with the amount for the car I traded in, as well as 0% financing. Very good experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

A great service Visit

by Mark R on 02/16/2021

I was thrilled with the level of service I received at Lia Honda. My service technician, Joe Calabucci, did a great job of explaining what needed to be done, and provided a clear estimate of the cost. The service itself was completed quickly, and I was very happy with the experience of paying and pickup. I would highly recommend going to see Joe at Lia, I will be returning myself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great service!

by Isaac on 02/13/2021

Dominick was great in handling my paperwork, my financing was super smooth thank to him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service

by Ron Ottman on 02/12/2021

Steve Smith is always wonderful to deal with as usual. He's friendly, efficient, and went out of his way to make sure my experience was excellent .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Rob Dawes at Lia Honda

by Ellen Fuda on 02/11/2021

We worked with Rob Dawes at Lia Honda. He was amazing! Rob took the time to meet with us even while working with another customer. He answered all of our questions and was very helpful in guiding us on our decision. Thanks Rob!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

2016 Honda CRV Servive

by William Lovely on 02/10/2021

My service representative, Joe Calabucci, does a fantastic job in getting me in and out. He also is very good on making sure my vehicle is operating in tip-top condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service Advisor

by Karen H on 02/05/2021

Steve Smith, my service advisor, took the time to make sure my car received only the services needed and did not try to upsell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Excellent service, pleasant staff

by Lynn on 01/20/2021

Lia Honda is one of my go-to dealers for cats. They are prompt, efficient and pleasant to work with. Recently, I had 4 recalls on my Honda Odyssey. Steve Smith, service staff there, was courteous and responsive to me getting my car in and out quickly. The work was completed in less time than I was told and they gave the car a complimentary wash when they were done! I choose to drive from Boonville NY to Albany NY for specific car service. Lia Honda is one reason why.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Oil change tire rotation

by Service appointment on 01/14/2021

Service advisor was polite and courteous and work was performed on time. Price for service was reasonable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service

by Babs on 01/12/2021

Only 1 additional service was added to my original service request. The tire rotation was over due maintenance and they did not try to add on any others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Oil change and tire rotation.

by Jesse B on 01/07/2021

I always look forward to having my car serviced at Lia Honda of Albany. I receive the same quality and standard of service every time and commend the staff on their professionalism, attention to detail, and overall friendly demeanor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
502 cars in stock
421 new74 used7 certified pre-owned
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
69 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes