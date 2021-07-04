Lia Honda Albany
Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Albany
2020 civic
by 04/07/2021on
Enrique Lopez did a great job in assisting us throughout our visit. Highly satisfied with how it went and the car we walked away with.
Always a Pleasure
by 03/18/2021on
Ernie at Lia Honda is the Absolute Best. He has a Terrific Personality and works Very Hard to keep things running smoothly for All Customers. He is always ready and able to help me with any issues I've had with my Honda Odyssey. Thank You for your Great Service!
Great service
by 03/17/2021on
Mr Harrington was great , everything about my service visit was excellent, keep up the good work
Service by Wes Harrington
by 03/13/2021on
Wes Harrington is my go to for all my service at lia honda he is knowledgeable and has always been honest with me Thank you wes Harrington
Easy Peasy
by 03/03/2021on
I had my car in for routine maintenance- inspection and oil change. My mechanic Ernest Walton was quick and professional.
Amazing Experience!
by 03/03/2021on
My husband and I had purchased a Honda Civic Sport in November 2020 and had such a great experience with our salesman, Rob Dawes, and Lia Honda that, when my mother-in-law needed a new car, we got her the same car as us just in a different color. Again, our experience with Rob and Lia Honda was phenomenal! I highly recommend Rob and Lia Honda.
2021 CRV
by 02/26/2021on
This is my third Honda purchased thru Rob Dawes at Lia Honda. Seamless service handled mostly over the phone during these crazy times. I highly reccomend Rob...very straight forward....does not do the typical hard sell.
Great experience working with Erin Burke
by 02/26/2021on
Erin was professional and friendly, good to work with. No high pressure. We’ve purchased two cars with her assistance. Lia’s lucky to have her on their staff!
Great customer service
by 02/25/2021on
As always Joe Wiley was great. He helped me with my issues i needed an oil change and my keys both needed batteries he helped me with that. Joey is like a Friend now i can trust and that’s hard to find in most of these dealerships. I will come back to him all the way from up Saratoga county just because he is awesome and i feel i can trust him. Thank you Joe Wiley!
Steve is amazing
by 02/20/2021on
Steve Smith at Lia Honda Albany is super quick, efficient, and knows the job inside out. He always finds a coupon and is super friendly. No wonder he runs the service dept.
Best experience I've had buying a car
by 02/19/2021on
I recently purchased a new CRV at Lia Honda. My salesman was Wayne Balthazard and he was the best salesman I've ever dealt with in all my years of car buying. He is very patient and explained all the features. He's not a pushy salesman and that is so refreshing! I highly recommend Wayne at Lia Honda. I test drove the CRV at 10am and I picked it up at 1:00! I was also pleased with the amount for the car I traded in, as well as 0% financing. Very good experience!
A great service Visit
by 02/16/2021on
I was thrilled with the level of service I received at Lia Honda. My service technician, Joe Calabucci, did a great job of explaining what needed to be done, and provided a clear estimate of the cost. The service itself was completed quickly, and I was very happy with the experience of paying and pickup. I would highly recommend going to see Joe at Lia, I will be returning myself.
Great service!
by 02/13/2021on
Dominick was great in handling my paperwork, my financing was super smooth thank to him!
Great Service
by 02/12/2021on
Steve Smith is always wonderful to deal with as usual. He's friendly, efficient, and went out of his way to make sure my experience was excellent .
Rob Dawes at Lia Honda
by 02/11/2021on
We worked with Rob Dawes at Lia Honda. He was amazing! Rob took the time to meet with us even while working with another customer. He answered all of our questions and was very helpful in guiding us on our decision. Thanks Rob!
2016 Honda CRV Servive
by 02/10/2021on
My service representative, Joe Calabucci, does a fantastic job in getting me in and out. He also is very good on making sure my vehicle is operating in tip-top condition.
Great Service Advisor
by 02/05/2021on
Steve Smith, my service advisor, took the time to make sure my car received only the services needed and did not try to upsell.
Excellent service, pleasant staff
by 01/20/2021on
Lia Honda is one of my go-to dealers for cats. They are prompt, efficient and pleasant to work with. Recently, I had 4 recalls on my Honda Odyssey. Steve Smith, service staff there, was courteous and responsive to me getting my car in and out quickly. The work was completed in less time than I was told and they gave the car a complimentary wash when they were done! I choose to drive from Boonville NY to Albany NY for specific car service. Lia Honda is one reason why.
Oil change tire rotation
by 01/14/2021on
Service advisor was polite and courteous and work was performed on time. Price for service was reasonable
Great Service
by 01/12/2021on
Only 1 additional service was added to my original service request. The tire rotation was over due maintenance and they did not try to add on any others.
Oil change and tire rotation.
by 01/07/2021on
I always look forward to having my car serviced at Lia Honda of Albany. I receive the same quality and standard of service every time and commend the staff on their professionalism, attention to detail, and overall friendly demeanor.
