Awarded 2022

Lia Honda Albany

Awarded 2022
1258 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Albany

5.0
Overall Rating
4.99 out of 5 stars(263)
Recommend: Yes (170) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Lloyd on 03/11/2022

I had a terrible experience with Mohawk Honda and was pretty much done with Honda. I decided to give Lia a shot before I wrote off Honda and they hit the spot. They were professional and easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a pleasure to deal with Steve Smith

by Joshua Mailloux on 04/02/2022

Visited the Lia Honda of Albany service department for routine service on our vehicle. Veteran service consultant Steve Smith assisted us on our visit and as usual we were treated wonderfully. Vehicle was dropped off with an estimated time of pick up around 12pm. Car was ready to go including being washed and cleaned by 10:30am. I would definitely recommend Lia Honda for all of your Honda needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome service.

by Marc K on 03/31/2022

Joe Callabuchi was very informative of service needs, updates snd checkout. Excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Consistent great experience

by Mark R on 03/30/2022

I was very impressed with the service I received at Lia Honda. They make it a very simple process, I dropped my car off with my service advisor Joe Calabucci, and discussed what service I was looking for. He did a great job of keeping me in the loop as the service progressed, and notified me when my car was ready. The whole process was easily completed in a morning. I appreciate all the people at Lia that made this a smooth experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My Lia Honda Experience

by Martha T on 03/30/2022

I recently had brake work done on my 2009 Honda Civic. Joe Calabucci was my Lia Honda representative. Joe's customer service skills were excellent related to courtesy and professionalism. He kept me advised from start to finish on the care of my car. Thank you, Joe!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wes Harrington service tech super hero

by Suzie on 03/29/2022

I always ask for Wes Harrington when I get my car serviced. Wes Harrington and lia honda never let me down. He is honest with his advice on what my car needs to keep it running top notch and with today's gas prices I need my car to be at it's best. Thank you Wes Harrington

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional service

by Maryellen on 03/24/2022

Ernest greeted me with a smile ..on a grey wet ..first morning appt.. It was just a maintenance appt but he checked for recalls just to make sure there wasn’t something else that should be done while I was there.. This is the first time I’ve purchased a Honda from Lia Honda but it’s not my first Honda..and when the time comes for another vehicle I’ll be back .. it’s the service after purchase that’s just as important..Thanks Ernest Walton you did a great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Time to take care of the wife’s CRV

by Robert Goo on 03/23/2022

Another great experience working with Joe Calabucci. Explains everything so there is no misunderstanding. Very profession. Dealership is very organized.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine Service

by DonnaV on 03/22/2022

Technician reviewed my service history and made recommendations, but did not pressure me for additional services. Technician, Shawn Herald, was courteous and explained all aspects of service. Always receive great service at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best ever!

by Luana on 03/21/2022

Rob Dawes and Steve Smith are the best!! I leased a 2022 HR-V back in October 2021. And I love it! My battery somehow died a few months later and once AAA got it started and ran diagnostics, I called Rob and he told me to bring it right in and ask for Steve. Steve took care of the issue and 30 minutes later everything was as food as gold. Great team, Great service as always! Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Joe Perry,excellent service rep..

by RayHume on 03/19/2022

Joe was so helpful and knowledgeable,, the whole dealership is a great place to do business

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Jack Alvaro on 03/18/2022

Joe Wiley is an excellent customer service rep.who always does everything possible to ensure that your vehicle is serviced properly. He always gives you a good explanation of the the service to be performed and an estimated time frame for its completion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Dept

by Donut Lady on 03/15/2022

I am so happy with the service I get from Steve Smith. He always takes the time to explain everything to me and I know I am being treated fairly and honestly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Honda Civic

by Rachael on 03/09/2022

Brett Reihs answered all my questions and helped me purchase my first car. It was an overall great experience and would highly recommend. He and the whole team were very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional maintenance work

by Randy P on 03/06/2022

Wes Harrington did a great job addressing the existing issues in the car, getting it to run smooth and back to normal again. The experience was very professional and informative. I am glad to have the vehicle serviced and inspected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5 Star Review

by Alan A on 03/03/2022

I brought my vehicle into Lia Honda for its initial service on February 23 after I purchased it from Lia the previous July. The service consisted of an oil & filter change, tire rotation and complementary multi point inspection. The service rep, Joe Wiley, wrote up what was needed to be done and the work was completed in hour or so. Joe was very pleasant and knowledgeable about the questions I had about the car. He also made sure the front corner fender piece which was somewhat loose was put clipped back into alignment. He was very thorough in explaining the results of the multi point inspection which was much appreciated. I certainly had a positive experience in my first service visit at Lia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Above and Beyond!

by Laurie on 03/03/2022

Joe Wiley went above and beyond at my last service visit. I really like all the service people at Lia Honda, super friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always great service!

by Brenna A on 03/03/2022

Joe Willey and his service team at Lia Honda always take care of me with a smile on their faces. They are efficient, diligent, and always professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great overall experience!

by Sue and Bruce on 03/03/2022

Jai Patel, JP was great. He wasn’t at all pushy, I didn’t feel pressured at all to buy anything. He was very knowledgeable and super friendly. We did end up buying a CRV and were pleased with everyone at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Joe Wiley - best service technician there!

by HB2017 on 02/28/2022

Always friendly and accommodating- grade A!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Steve was great!

by Lori on 02/25/2022

Steve Smith was very friendly and kept me informed of my vehicles status throughout the day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

157 cars in stock
97 new60 used0 certified pre-owned
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
46 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
8 new|20 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
12 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Amenities
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

