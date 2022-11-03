Lia Honda Albany
Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Albany
Great experience
by 03/11/2022on
I had a terrible experience with Mohawk Honda and was pretty much done with Honda. I decided to give Lia a shot before I wrote off Honda and they hit the spot. They were professional and easy to work with.
Always a pleasure to deal with Steve Smith
by 04/02/2022on
Visited the Lia Honda of Albany service department for routine service on our vehicle. Veteran service consultant Steve Smith assisted us on our visit and as usual we were treated wonderfully. Vehicle was dropped off with an estimated time of pick up around 12pm. Car was ready to go including being washed and cleaned by 10:30am. I would definitely recommend Lia Honda for all of your Honda needs.
Awesome service.
by 03/31/2022on
Joe Callabuchi was very informative of service needs, updates snd checkout. Excellent
Consistent great experience
by 03/30/2022on
I was very impressed with the service I received at Lia Honda. They make it a very simple process, I dropped my car off with my service advisor Joe Calabucci, and discussed what service I was looking for. He did a great job of keeping me in the loop as the service progressed, and notified me when my car was ready. The whole process was easily completed in a morning. I appreciate all the people at Lia that made this a smooth experience.
My Lia Honda Experience
by 03/30/2022on
I recently had brake work done on my 2009 Honda Civic. Joe Calabucci was my Lia Honda representative. Joe's customer service skills were excellent related to courtesy and professionalism. He kept me advised from start to finish on the care of my car. Thank you, Joe!
Wes Harrington service tech super hero
by 03/29/2022on
I always ask for Wes Harrington when I get my car serviced. Wes Harrington and lia honda never let me down. He is honest with his advice on what my car needs to keep it running top notch and with today's gas prices I need my car to be at it's best. Thank you Wes Harrington
Professional service
by 03/24/2022on
Ernest greeted me with a smile ..on a grey wet ..first morning appt.. It was just a maintenance appt but he checked for recalls just to make sure there wasn’t something else that should be done while I was there.. This is the first time I’ve purchased a Honda from Lia Honda but it’s not my first Honda..and when the time comes for another vehicle I’ll be back .. it’s the service after purchase that’s just as important..Thanks Ernest Walton you did a great job
Time to take care of the wife’s CRV
by 03/23/2022on
Another great experience working with Joe Calabucci. Explains everything so there is no misunderstanding. Very profession. Dealership is very organized.
Routine Service
by 03/22/2022on
Technician reviewed my service history and made recommendations, but did not pressure me for additional services. Technician, Shawn Herald, was courteous and explained all aspects of service. Always receive great service at this dealership.
Best ever!
by 03/21/2022on
Rob Dawes and Steve Smith are the best!! I leased a 2022 HR-V back in October 2021. And I love it! My battery somehow died a few months later and once AAA got it started and ran diagnostics, I called Rob and he told me to bring it right in and ask for Steve. Steve took care of the issue and 30 minutes later everything was as food as gold. Great team, Great service as always! Thanks!
Joe Perry,excellent service rep..
by 03/19/2022on
Joe was so helpful and knowledgeable,, the whole dealership is a great place to do business
Excellent Service
by 03/18/2022on
Joe Wiley is an excellent customer service rep.who always does everything possible to ensure that your vehicle is serviced properly. He always gives you a good explanation of the the service to be performed and an estimated time frame for its completion.
Service Dept
by 03/15/2022on
I am so happy with the service I get from Steve Smith. He always takes the time to explain everything to me and I know I am being treated fairly and honestly
Great experience
by 03/11/2022on
2022 Honda Civic
by 03/09/2022on
Brett Reihs answered all my questions and helped me purchase my first car. It was an overall great experience and would highly recommend. He and the whole team were very helpful.
Professional maintenance work
by 03/06/2022on
Wes Harrington did a great job addressing the existing issues in the car, getting it to run smooth and back to normal again. The experience was very professional and informative. I am glad to have the vehicle serviced and inspected.
5 Star Review
by 03/03/2022on
I brought my vehicle into Lia Honda for its initial service on February 23 after I purchased it from Lia the previous July. The service consisted of an oil & filter change, tire rotation and complementary multi point inspection. The service rep, Joe Wiley, wrote up what was needed to be done and the work was completed in hour or so. Joe was very pleasant and knowledgeable about the questions I had about the car. He also made sure the front corner fender piece which was somewhat loose was put clipped back into alignment. He was very thorough in explaining the results of the multi point inspection which was much appreciated. I certainly had a positive experience in my first service visit at Lia.
Above and Beyond!
by 03/03/2022on
Joe Wiley went above and beyond at my last service visit. I really like all the service people at Lia Honda, super friendly.
Always great service!
by 03/03/2022on
Joe Willey and his service team at Lia Honda always take care of me with a smile on their faces. They are efficient, diligent, and always professional.
Great overall experience!
by 03/03/2022on
Jai Patel, JP was great. He wasn’t at all pushy, I didn’t feel pressured at all to buy anything. He was very knowledgeable and super friendly. We did end up buying a CRV and were pleased with everyone at this dealership.
Joe Wiley - best service technician there!
by 02/28/2022on
Always friendly and accommodating- grade A!
Steve was great!
by 02/25/2022on
Steve Smith was very friendly and kept me informed of my vehicles status throughout the day.
