5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I brought my vehicle into Lia Honda for its initial service on February 23 after I purchased it from Lia the previous July. The service consisted of an oil & filter change, tire rotation and complementary multi point inspection. The service rep, Joe Wiley, wrote up what was needed to be done and the work was completed in hour or so. Joe was very pleasant and knowledgeable about the questions I had about the car. He also made sure the front corner fender piece which was somewhat loose was put clipped back into alignment. He was very thorough in explaining the results of the multi point inspection which was much appreciated. I certainly had a positive experience in my first service visit at Lia. Read more