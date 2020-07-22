sales Rating

Recently purchased used vehicle. Spent allot of time with salesman and settle on a price that was slightly lower then sticker price listed on vehicle being it was the memorial day sale. My problem is salesman raised price 1k above sticker price instead of going down for sale. Salesman pitts wouldn't answer my phone calls or emails. Only one that tried to make this sound right was Adam who said we can charge a 2k dealer prep fee. Which is ridiculous. My problem is I know the final price iam going to pay is not listed on vehicle or what salesman told me the price of vehicle would be. My problem is the starting point of vehicle was 1k above what the salesman sold me on. Plus prep fee is not listed on contract and it's a used vehicle. Also if price changes from what we negotiated on the different price has to be explained to me. Truth and lending act. My fault for trusting salesman pitts to keep deal we made minutes before signing contract. Read more