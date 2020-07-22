Honda of Toms River

Customer Reviews of Honda of Toms River

4.6
Overall Rating
(14)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (1)
sales Rating

Great buying experience!

by Katie Lynch on 07/22/2020

Just leased another car from Honda of Toms River . Their customer service is beyond compare ! My salesman , Alec was so attentive and made the leasing process quick and painless . Everyone involved , managers and staff were so kind and courteous. I highly recommend Honda of Toms River .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Replaced a lost fob

by Patricia Cubberly on 08/03/2020

I made an appointment with the woman who answered the service call and I needed to replace a lost key for my HRV. I sat for approximately 20 minutes before Rita came out and explained that they didn’t have the electronic start fob. I couldn’t come until Wed but at any time. She calmed an irate customer by apologizing for the mistake even though it wasn’t her fault!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New car purchase

by Alex N on 06/03/2020

Knowledgeable,and excellent sales staff. A very easy car purchase that went quite quickly. One of my best experiences purchasing a new vehicle. Highly recommend and will return there when it's time for another car. A very pleasant experience !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Buyer Beware!

by Are you kidding me on 04/14/2020

I am what one would call an educated buyer. I enjoy the back and forth, and calling the dealer out on what I know is untrue. This particular dealership tries to make you think they are selling you your car for a “rock bottom” price. It’s simple math people. Use the tools available to you online. You should never spend $40K for a $30k car, even over 60 months. This dealer tried to seriously undervalue my trade, if you are trading your vehicle, I’d recommend staying away from Honda Of Toms River.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Outstanding sales staff

by Al of Toms River on 12/31/2019

I was extremely happy with the staff at Honda of Toms River and with Mel my sales associate. We agreed upon a price and offer for my trade in with no hassle or fuss and I am now a first time proud owner of a Honda Accord. If your looking to buy a Honda I would recommend Honda of Toms River.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly and Personable

by Christine R on 12/31/2019

Everyone at TR Honda was friendly and accommodating. My salesman, Mike, was very knowledgeable about the car explaining all the features. He also took the time to show us how to use them to get the most out of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service at Honda of Tom's River

by Ken of Manchester on 12/30/2019

Went in today with a slow leak on one of my tires. Got excellent support and troubleshooting aimed at getting the job done right and minimizing cost to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very Satisfied Excellent Dealer

by Frederick G on 10/09/2019

This is the fourth car I Purchased from Honda of Toms River. They always treated right and gave me a good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Bevy Andrews on 10/09/2019

The technician was very professional and did a very good job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Doug Lazaro

by Great place for business on 10/05/2019

They were very helpful and patient made me feel very comfortable great atmosphere and great people would recommend anyone to purchase from there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honda Pilot

by Hinda on 08/09/2019

Terrific service from Steve today! Very honest and upfront. Smooth and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good Deal

by Lois on 01/09/2019

Very satisfied with Honda of Toms River after going to 2 other dealers. They beat the prices I was given and the sales guy Steve was very good to work with. I would recommend Honda of Toms River

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ask for Ben Davidson if youâre buying from here

by Brooklyn33 on 10/18/2018

Ben treated me great. He wasnât your normal everyday car salesman. He was cool and straight forward. I hope to buy more cars from him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by Nickoli1007 on 09/21/2018

I purchased a pre-owned Honda Civic with Doug Lazaro. Doug was very helpful throughout the whole process and gave me a great deal. I discovered a week later that two of the power windows were not functioning properly. Honda of Toms River fixed this free of charge. Thank you for the great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent dealer and sales staff

by msstein on 08/15/2018

Best car buying experience weve ever had. Worked with Steve Lindstrom. Easy to deal with, no pressure, answered all our questions, not pushy. Very pleasant and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome customer service

by Happycamper86 on 07/27/2018

Most attentive out of any dealership. My boyfriend and I walked out with the truck we've wanted for years! Smooth process. Highly recommended. Steve Nunez and Anthony Vispiano -- the absolute best !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

EXCELLENT AND GREAT SALES PERSON "DOUGLAS LAZARO"

by NEGATA23 on 07/05/2018

Recently bought a 2018 sport honda accord in Honda Of Toms River, this is my second car from here, i have always received the best service and deals. Douglas Lazaro take care me and he always helped me find a big deal, believe me my credit score is no good , but the managers and Doug lazaro got me approved and gave me a great price on my new brand new car. Thank you Honda Of Toms River Team Thank you Bobby Rooney Excellent and great job !! Douglas Lazaro Thanks a lot. I DEFINITELY RECOMMEND HONDA OF TOMS RIVER DEALERSHIP. NESTOR GALLO

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Help

by Jessejames on 06/11/2018

Recently purchased used vehicle. Spent allot of time with salesman and settle on a price that was slightly lower then sticker price listed on vehicle being it was the memorial day sale. My problem is salesman raised price 1k above sticker price instead of going down for sale. Salesman pitts wouldn't answer my phone calls or emails. Only one that tried to make this sound right was Adam who said we can charge a 2k dealer prep fee. Which is ridiculous. My problem is I know the final price iam going to pay is not listed on vehicle or what salesman told me the price of vehicle would be. My problem is the starting point of vehicle was 1k above what the salesman sold me on. Plus prep fee is not listed on contract and it's a used vehicle. Also if price changes from what we negotiated on the different price has to be explained to me. Truth and lending act. My fault for trusting salesman pitts to keep deal we made minutes before signing contract.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by MichaelG on 06/08/2018

I went to Honda Of Toms River today to address a safety recall and get a wheel alignment. I was addressed promptly and professionally and setup with a service writer that scheduled the work. Marybeth was a pleasure to talk to and got my car ready for service quickly. Thank you for such a nice experience today at Honda of Toms River. I also spoke to the mechanic aftewr the work was completed and once again it was a good experience. Very knowledgeable and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Lease renewal

by Honda2022 on 05/27/2018

Very good sales person (Steve Lindstrom) and overall experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Air Bag Recall Replacement

by nat_0414 on 05/25/2018

I had a great experience at Honda of Toms River. I checked in to my appointment at 4:30 on the dot and was kindly helped by Rita. She was kind and very accommodating. I was told my car would take about an hour and a half. I walked around the parking lot to look at the new cars and then relaxed in the lounge. No sooner than I sat down to watch the news did my phone ring. Rita let me know my car would be ready in 10 minutes. The appointment took 30 mins max and everyone was very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

As a leading Honda dealer serving the communities of Brick, Manahawkin, Berkeley, Manchester, Jackson, and the surrounding areas, Honda of Toms River has the Honda vehicle selection, approachable sales team, and professional service department to ensure you are completely satisfied. Whether you’re new to our dealership family or you’re a satisfied returning customer, you’re guaranteed a sales process that is free of pressure and stress.

We’ve built our dealership model around our customers’ needs and desires, which is why we offer you fair prices and hassle-free negotiations. It’s also why we offer competitive prices for all trade-ins and accessible financing for all levels of credit. Apply for financing online today to find out how much you’re approved for in just a short period of time!

When it comes to servicing your vehicle at our dealership, our state-of-the-art facility has everything you could hope for. We take care of everything from oil changes and filter replacements to m

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service

