Honda of Toms River
Customer Reviews of Honda of Toms River
Very Satisfied
by 03/28/2022on
Nothing to dislike, salesman Eric Kulawczyk was very up front with us, well mannered, made us feel very comfortable and worked a very hard to get us a good deal, and a thank you to manager Eric Cenname also. They both made it a pleasurable experience. Thank you Toms River Honda!
Very Satisfied
by 03/28/2022on
Do not buy a car here!
by 03/12/2022on
Save your time and do not even consider this dealership. They say they are all about customer service but it’s clear that is a complete lie. They sell lemons to people including me and then don’t want to do anything about it. If anyone wants to know more info about how bad their customer service is and how their sales team lies don’t hesitate to contact me.
undisclosed fees
by 02/17/2022on
in this day you have to be transparent and be of high morals or get bad reviews ,, this dealership has a 1500 dealer prep/ internet fee that is not disclosed on autotrader at all!!! the management team argued with me that it doesnt not have to be disclosed, its normal and expected, , i ponted the add on my phone and asked where is this 1500 fee on a 8k car listed, no one could show me or offer a sorrry for wasting my familes time. they said "they dont control the autotrader add" well you should or not use them becasue now you have to deal with the fallout .stay away....
Personable Salesperson
by 02/11/2022on
Ben was a very helpful salesperson that let us make our own decisions but was very supportive of our decisions. He made the usual difficult process of buying a car - especially in this current higher priced times- an easier and happier time. If all car sales-people were as good as him, many more people would be more apt to buy cars.
Great Dealership
by 11/29/2021on
Honda of Toms River is a great dealership. They made the car buying experience so easy! Doug Lazaro is a professional in all respects. If I could rate them with a higher score I would. I highly recommend them.
Excellent customer service.
by 11/25/2021on
Big Thanks to Nick, Jay, and Alec. They are very helpful and do as much as they can to get you into the vehicle of your choice. Excellent customer service. 💯
Excellent service
by 11/12/2021on
Fast and efficient service!
Top notch sales staff at Honda of Toms River
by 09/28/2021on
We have searched for several months to find the exact car they had just received in inventory and took the time to let us test drive it and cover the manufacturers warranty. Price of vehicle was online with the current market. This place is only one in the state of NJ with inventory.
Michael was informative and NOT pushy
by 08/14/2021on
The team was good have them our needs and they hit them all
Alan was great
by 08/13/2021on
Went easy
No gimmicks and trustworthy
by 06/03/2021on
I’ve just bought my 3rd Honda from Toms River Honda. I have never felt pressured because they only have your best interest in mind. Our salesman Mike Chiusano was top notch. He cared about getting us into the right car. He was knowledgeable in explaining the features and helped us tremendously. Izzi, the financial person was down to earth and never tried to sell what we didn’t need. That is huge and goes a long way in my book. General Manager Steve was right up front with putting us into the deal we would benefit from. I’ve bought cars from many other dealers in my life that have totally taken advantage of me as a women buying a car. Toms River Honda is different and truly care about their customers and their satisfaction. I know buying a car is a huge investment, but Toms River Honda will take care of you and treat you like family. They are the best!
Not happy 168
by 03/18/2021on
Purchased a 2020 Ridgeline on 10/30/2020. The dividers for the trunk well were missing. Numerous calls to the the salesman went nowhere. So my response is they don’t follow through. It is mowMarch and no dividers. Not good customer service.
Good Guys
by 03/02/2021on
Fasts and informative . Good workmanship.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Took my car for a service recall. Mike in service was helpful and efficient
by 02/03/2021on
Service department in Toms River is good and honest with servicing my vehicle.
Good service.
by 01/28/2021on
Fast service. If service requires hours waiting time..please offer customers a rental if customer needs it.
Great work
by 01/20/2021on
I bought my car from them 3 years ago and it was the fastest most simple experience. Fast forward to now and getting my car serviced couldn’t be more convenient. The detail service is affordable and unparalleled. Every time I get it back is like it’s brand new. And they’re always on time!
Customer Experience
by 01/05/2021on
Exceptional customer service. From start to finish my salesman Jamel Pitts made my whole process very smooth and very simple. The girl at the front desk was very friendly and professional. They worked within my budget. Great positive atmosphere. Everyone was very helpful and friendly
Service department
by 10/16/2020on
Tom of Honda of Tom’s River New Jersey was very helpful. Help me understand what needed to be done on my 2013 CRV. The service was done in a timely fashion. Thank you Tom.
Great customer service!
by 10/02/2020on
Jeanine was amazing!I would recommend her to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle.She was very accomedating,and made us very comfortable.
Great experience
by 09/29/2020on
I’ve bought 4 cars I’ve true years from Honda of Toms River. First they are not a high pressure sales place. Second, they always beat the other local Honda dealers. On both occasions, I started at another dealer and was told they could not help me. I called Honda asking them for the same exact deal and each time they said they could do it. I went in, no bait and switch and was out within an hour.
Best in New Jersey
by 09/08/2020on
I had a great experience,staff and sales person were great. I would definitely recommend Tom's River Honda to anyone looking to purchase quality vehicle!
