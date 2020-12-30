service Rating

This was the first time in 4 years since I purchased my car that the service was completed to my satisfaction and my car was not damaged etc. Thank you for making the change to a much more experienced and trained service team. Below please find a few recommendations to even more improve the customer experience: 1. I requested 2 months ago a service appointment within the last 2 weeks of June and pointed out that I would like to pickup my car on the same day. I dropped off my car on the day and time (10:15am) proposed by the service department and received a call from the service advisor around 3pm on the same day informing me that the car will not be finished because only 2 technicians are trained on the i8 and they worked on other i8 cars and they did not even began to work on my car yet. I assume that not every day a few i8's are serviced and since I was flexible with my service appointment it could have been scheduled on a day, which allowed the service to be completed on the same day. 2. If possible the notifications regarding the service appointment should be reduced. I think I received 2 phone calls and 3 emails reconfirming the appointment (from my doctor I receive 1 phone call prior to the appointment). Overall I am very happy with the service! Thank you.