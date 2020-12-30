We actually bought 2 vehicles in 2 days! Service was excellent. Darnell was 100% professional and took the time to find us what we wanted! In a world with Covid he was still able to give us a personal touch
great product but horrible wait time to buy the car
by wymarys on 11/30/2020
Salesman, Robert Crampton was fine. He had trouble finding the keys to drive the 530i that we bought. After negotiations on the price; the 3 hour plus wait time to talk to financial guy to purchase the car was totally unacceptable.. I understand the way to avoid this is to buy a car online. It makes no sense that there is not a way to speed up the process.
BMW of Henderson service team is the best. My service advisor Ian Manabat took care of my car and did everything that needs to get done. I would definitely recommend Ian for your service advisor. I’m very satisfied with the outcome of my beamer. Thank you again :)
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased a used BMW 330i, recently. My experience at Henderson BMW was amazing. They worked diligently to put me into the vehicle that I fell in love with. Thank you for all of your hard work. I will definitely be returning to Henderson BMW for all of my future purchases.
Got a nail in the sidewall of my 2019 BMW X3 M40i ( best BMW I have ever owned). Ian Mandapat, Service Advisor, was excellent! He came to my rescue. Figured out the problem, ordered the tire and got it all fixed. Great customer service from people who work there in all departments. Yoshua Shields was my salesman and he is the best! This is the fourth vehicle I have purchased at this dealership over the years. Highly recommended for sales and service! Thank you
Christian was very helpful and attentive. Great customer service given. My only problem was appt was made at 3:30pm didnt do the diagnostics till next day and I didn't get my car back till 5 days later with no loaner or ride home. Kinda sucks over the weekend with no car. to be fair no time frame was really given.. But atleast they were able to pinpoint my issues and fixed what it wanted fixed.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was told the shop was backed up and it would be around 4 hours. I told them I had to pick up my wife at a certain time, and to my surprise they had my car ready for me then. I was very happy they fixed the issues I had, and also brought up new parts/replacement of old since my car has over 100k miles on it. Then I know exactly what to ask to do when I make another appointment at the end of the year.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This was the first time in 4 years since I purchased my car that the service was completed to my satisfaction and my car was not damaged etc. Thank you for making the change to a much more experienced and trained service team.
Below please find a few recommendations to even more improve the customer experience:
1. I requested 2 months ago a service appointment within the last 2 weeks of June and pointed out that I would like to pickup my car on the same day. I dropped off my car on the day and time (10:15am) proposed by the service department and received a call from the service advisor around 3pm on the same day informing me that the car will not be finished because only 2 technicians are trained on the i8 and they worked on other i8 cars and they did not even began to work on my car yet. I assume that not every day a few i8's are serviced and since I was flexible with my service appointment it could have been scheduled on a day, which allowed the service to be completed on the same day.
2. If possible the notifications regarding the service appointment should be reduced. I think I received 2 phone calls and 3 emails reconfirming the appointment (from my doctor I receive 1 phone call prior to the appointment).
Overall I am very happy with the service!
Thank you.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My visit for service was easy and pleasant. While my service advisor was Kyle and he did a great job handling my service needs, it was Aaron, another service advisor who exceeded my expectations. He took the time to listen to some additional concerns I had with the iDrive system. He used his USB memory stick to download new software updates and installed them while my car was on the service drive before heading back for service!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I went in to look at few cars all in the same price range, and Chelsea helped me pick out the right one. I never felt pressured to go above my budget, and Chelsea and her team worked with me and answered all of the questions I had. My first (real) car experience was all that I could imagine and more! Chelsea made my experience incredible for my family and I. Thank you to everyone at BMW of Henderson!
James was outstanding in his customer service. We were always keeped advised regarding our vehicle. His personality, knowledge, and professionalism is an asset to your dealership. Wish there were more like him throughout the BMW dealerships. Thank him for me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
what sets us apart
Through DRV PNK, we continue to raise millions to support cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put our fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
We’ll buy your car and give you a check that you can deposit the same day. Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
We use an EPA-approved disinfectant to sanitize every vehicle we sell. Plus, we offer store-to-door-delivery for a safer shopping experience.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
1 Comments