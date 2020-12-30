  1. Home
BMW of Henderson

261 Auto Mall Dr, Henderson, NV 89014
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Henderson

4.7
Overall Rating
(18)
Recommend: Yes (16) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Used BMW

by Willis010101 on 12/30/2020

This dealership is worth your time if you want a new or used BMW. They have an excellent sales staff and finance people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

82 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Fantastic

by NTeruya on 12/20/2020

Had a very last minute need to bring in my car and Thomas and everyone took care of us so well! Very pleased with the service! Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2021 BMW 530

by Anderson on 12/14/2020

We actually bought 2 vehicles in 2 days! Service was excellent. Darnell was 100% professional and took the time to find us what we wanted! In a world with Covid he was still able to give us a personal touch

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

great product but horrible wait time to buy the car

by wymarys on 11/30/2020

Salesman, Robert Crampton was fine. He had trouble finding the keys to drive the 530i that we bought. After negotiations on the price; the 3 hour plus wait time to talk to financial guy to purchase the car was totally unacceptable.. I understand the way to avoid this is to buy a car online. It makes no sense that there is not a way to speed up the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW Service

by Mikein LLV on 11/20/2020

In for 20,000 svc. Manny was professional, courteous and attentive. Haven't had a better experience anywhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service team

by Rod Anne on 11/05/2020

BMW of Henderson service team is the best. My service advisor Ian Manabat took care of my car and did everything that needs to get done. I would definitely recommend Ian for your service advisor. I’m very satisfied with the outcome of my beamer. Thank you again :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Over and above.

by Forsaken on 10/13/2020

The team did a great job getting my car done. The M performance Brakes are a great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best car buying experience ever

by Best car buying experience eve on 10/07/2020

I purchased a used BMW 330i, recently. My experience at Henderson BMW was amazing. They worked diligently to put me into the vehicle that I fell in love with. Thank you for all of your hard work. I will definitely be returning to Henderson BMW for all of my future purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great customer service at BMW Henderson

by Vegasz4 on 07/29/2020

Got a nail in the sidewall of my 2019 BMW X3 M40i ( best BMW I have ever owned). Ian Mandapat, Service Advisor, was excellent! He came to my rescue. Figured out the problem, ordered the tire and got it all fixed. Great customer service from people who work there in all departments. Yoshua Shields was my salesman and he is the best! This is the fourth vehicle I have purchased at this dealership over the years. Highly recommended for sales and service! Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service department

by Louis Macias on 07/21/2020

I want to say I had a great experience at Auto Nation BMW in Henderson. Emanuel my device service advisor was awesome and answered every one of my questions. Thanks you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

First time here

by Kaaimalani on 07/10/2020

Christian was very helpful and attentive. Great customer service given. My only problem was appt was made at 3:30pm didnt do the diagnostics till next day and I didn't get my car back till 5 days later with no loaner or ride home. Kinda sucks over the weekend with no car. to be fair no time frame was really given.. But atleast they were able to pinpoint my issues and fixed what it wanted fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Rutkoske Thomas on 02/03/2020

Good/knowledgable sales force, treated very well. first class operation. best car buying experience we had in a long time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

BMW of Henderson

by 1111111 on 07/20/2019

Ordered 2020 form the factory. The dealer made no attempt to get me a discount. Paid full list.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

2012 BMW 750i Service

by Blue-Eyes on 07/17/2019

I was told the shop was backed up and it would be around 4 hours. I told them I had to pick up my wife at a certain time, and to my surprise they had my car ready for me then. I was very happy they fixed the issues I had, and also brought up new parts/replacement of old since my car has over 100k miles on it. Then I know exactly what to ask to do when I make another appointment at the end of the year.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Annual Service

by Stefan BMW on 06/28/2019

This was the first time in 4 years since I purchased my car that the service was completed to my satisfaction and my car was not damaged etc. Thank you for making the change to a much more experienced and trained service team. Below please find a few recommendations to even more improve the customer experience: 1. I requested 2 months ago a service appointment within the last 2 weeks of June and pointed out that I would like to pickup my car on the same day. I dropped off my car on the day and time (10:15am) proposed by the service department and received a call from the service advisor around 3pm on the same day informing me that the car will not be finished because only 2 technicians are trained on the i8 and they worked on other i8 cars and they did not even began to work on my car yet. I assume that not every day a few i8's are serviced and since I was flexible with my service appointment it could have been scheduled on a day, which allowed the service to be completed on the same day. 2. If possible the notifications regarding the service appointment should be reduced. I think I received 2 phone calls and 3 emails reconfirming the appointment (from my doctor I receive 1 phone call prior to the appointment). Overall I am very happy with the service! Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

They found my car

by BCsilver on 05/31/2019

They found the car I wanted and made sure that everything was taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

BMW M4 Purchase

by Jdakine on 01/28/2019

Working with the BMW of Henderson Team was very smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My 30k Service Wxp

by Shane N. on 01/17/2019

My visit for service was easy and pleasant. While my service advisor was Kyle and he did a great job handling my service needs, it was Aaron, another service advisor who exceeded my expectations. He took the time to listen to some additional concerns I had with the iDrive system. He used his USB memory stick to download new software updates and installed them while my car was on the service drive before heading back for service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Service!

by Arielle E. on 11/28/2018

I went in to look at few cars all in the same price range, and Chelsea helped me pick out the right one. I never felt pressured to go above my budget, and Chelsea and her team worked with me and answered all of the questions I had. My first (real) car experience was all that I could imagine and more! Chelsea made my experience incredible for my family and I. Thank you to everyone at BMW of Henderson!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr Craig

by craig1234 on 10/04/2018

Aaron is the best service writer I have ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service advisor James Krumme

by Frankie on 08/09/2018

James was outstanding in his customer service. We were always keeped advised regarding our vehicle. His personality, knowledge, and professionalism is an asset to your dealership. Wish there were more like him throughout the BMW dealerships. Thank him for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
181 cars in stock
76 new69 used36 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

