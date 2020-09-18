5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It has been 1 week since we picked up our new truck and we love it! I normally do not reach out to dealerships after the purchase but we had so much fun going through the process that I had to send an email. We have bought multiple cars from Dave Sinclair in the past and obviously have had good experiences with them all however, this time it was a little different. I initially reached out online based on a truck that I had found. Chad Sigsworth (our salesman) immediately reached out and set up a time for us to come in. He answered all of our initial questions and we showed up the next day to see it in person and test drive it. From the start we told Chad exactly what we wanted in the truck and what we could afford/were willing to pay. He immediately said that he would work with us, that he was on our side and that he would do everything he could to make it happen-within reason. Chad did just that. He was a great sport to all of my questions (and I had many) and he had a great sense of humor through it all, which honestly made the entire transaction fun. I mean, who says that stuff. Buying a car is not usually "fun". Chad was honest, transparent and hard-working to make it all happen. We appreciated all of it! We will definitely recommend Chad (and Dave Sinclair) to anyone we know looking for a car because we know he will not disappoint. I do have to mention JR in finance as he was awesome as well. He worked with us and we were able to add a warranty to our financing while still keeping our payment affordable. We slept good that night after we left knowing that we got a great deal on the truck, great financing and that we will be taken care of if we need anything else going forward. Read more