Dave Sinclair Ford
Customer Reviews of Dave Sinclair Ford
Dave Sinclair Ford
by 12/26/2021on
Everyone is very professional and helped with my new buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dave Sinclair Ford
by 12/26/2021on
Everyone is very professional and helped with my new buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A Quality FORD Dealer!
by 10/03/2021on
Service and Sales Dept's both provide good service and attention. Take to the time to address the situation and provide a response that's satisfactory to the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent quality of repairs and customer service
by 09/12/2021on
Quality of repairs and trust in a mechanic is important. Top notch repairs, excellent sales advisor staff. Great customer service and a friendly atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recall work - Dave Sinclair Ford - St. Louis, Missouri
by 09/06/2021on
There were two recalls outstanding on my 2009 Ford Fusion. I made an appointment to have them taken care of. It was anticipated that the work could be done in a single day. My only issue is that, by noon of that day, I was told that they would have to keep the car overnight to finish the work. They did try to find me a rental (because it was covered under the recall), but were unable to do so. So I had to rearrange some appointments for the following day and depend upon a family member for transportation. Since the work was due to recalls, there was no charge, so that made the situation a bit a bit more palatable. I am satisfied with the work done. I've had work done at this dealership before and have been satisfied in the past.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
2020 Ford Escape
by 08/28/2021on
I alway go to Dave Sinclair. Service is great and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dave Sinclair Ford Service Department
by 08/02/2021on
Experience was great. I had an appointment, they got the truck in on time, and serviced it promptly. Service Advisors were great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Loose and damaged lug nuts and they won’t fix the problem they caused.
by 07/10/2021on
I go to Dave Sinclair Ford for my oil changes and tire rotations regularly but this last visit was a terrible experience. I called when I found most of the lug nuts on my escape loose. I tried to tighten them myself but they caused a burr so a socket won’t fit on the lug nut. I called them and they said they could tighten them but if they needed replaced I would have to pay for them. Even though they are the ones who damaged them. It’s sad when a place like Dave Sinclair won’t own up to their mistakes. They blame it on the factory lug nuts.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dave Sinclair
by 06/18/2021on
I have gotten to know the mechanic who works on my car and request him every time I have my car service. The service department is friendly and helpful. They assist me in getting appointments at the time when my mechanic is working. I also like the fact that they make suggestions in improvement in service or when I can wait to have maintence or what is urgent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dave Sinclair Ford Service
by 06/11/2021on
I purchased a Ford Edge from this dealer 5 years ago. I only use their service dept as they provide outstanding service for my vehicle. Very friendly and helpful, they treat you like family. Prices are reasonable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service at Dave Sinclair Ford
by 05/26/2021on
Always a pleasure to work with Dave Sinclair Ford. Very attentive and keep my car running smoothly and safe
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tire repair
by 05/01/2021on
Quick and respectful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
As Promised
by 04/24/2021on
I brought my car in for its bi-annual state inspection and emissions testing and as expected it needed more than the "in & out" I was hoping on. Matt, who has become my personal service guy, took care of me from seeing that I got a shuttle not only home, but back in time to get to work that evening. We both had expected the car to be done sooner than it had turned out and when Matt realized we were dealing with a "clock" running out of time, he stay on well past his shift to make sure all T's were crossed and i's dotted. Thank you so much Matt for always going above and beyond and making sure everything goes AS PROMISED!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil Change and tire rotation
by 03/24/2021on
Matt Hackney at Dave Sinclair provides stellar customer service! Dave Sinclair almost lost my business but Mr. Hackney is making me a believer again. Thank you for your amazing customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Craig Mueller and team are awesome
by 03/15/2021on
Service Writer Craig Mueller makes servicing my fleet of vehicles easy. Craig and the Dave Sinclair team get my veichles in and out quickly and continently. The best trucks deserve the best service at a fair and competitive price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Courteous Service Department
by 03/04/2021on
Dropped vehicle off with hope that they could complete oil change even though they were completely booked for the day. They still finished in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Top notch service
by 02/27/2021on
Tire kept losing air. They not only worked me in last minute on a Friday afternoon, they repaired it and had me on my way in no time at all. Dave Sinclair service dept is wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 01/16/2021on
Had my oil changed, filter, lube and tires rotated. Fast service by very helpful staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dave Sinclair Ford
by 01/03/2021on
This is a great Ford dealer! They are very organized, friendly and efficient. I have never had any problem with service and they are always willing to help me even if I drop in with a question without an appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Go somewhere else
by 11/06/2020on
This was bad from the jump. Tire light was on when they sold it to me. Dog hair for days , after they told me they detail cleaned it. Now, after putting a 1,000 miles the escape , the houses on my housing (coolant) a few of them are bad . I am now leaking coolant. I bought a 2010 4 yrs prior from schickel ford in the city. Didn't even use my warranty. Replaced one sensor 3.5 yrs later, and recently a belt. Just go elsewhere. Also, when I questioned the inspections they did. I was never provided me paperwork. I did receive my paperwork, a few weeks after I bought the car. The same salesman who purposely put a card on his desk to try and upset me because I complained about the integrity of his work. Once , again. Just go elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil Change
by 11/02/2020on
Very friendly and helpful. I was given information about all safety and maintenance aspects of my car and did not feel pressured to have any work done beyond the oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Truck Purchase
by 09/18/2020on
It has been 1 week since we picked up our new truck and we love it! I normally do not reach out to dealerships after the purchase but we had so much fun going through the process that I had to send an email. We have bought multiple cars from Dave Sinclair in the past and obviously have had good experiences with them all however, this time it was a little different. I initially reached out online based on a truck that I had found. Chad Sigsworth (our salesman) immediately reached out and set up a time for us to come in. He answered all of our initial questions and we showed up the next day to see it in person and test drive it. From the start we told Chad exactly what we wanted in the truck and what we could afford/were willing to pay. He immediately said that he would work with us, that he was on our side and that he would do everything he could to make it happen-within reason. Chad did just that. He was a great sport to all of my questions (and I had many) and he had a great sense of humor through it all, which honestly made the entire transaction fun. I mean, who says that stuff. Buying a car is not usually "fun". Chad was honest, transparent and hard-working to make it all happen. We appreciated all of it! We will definitely recommend Chad (and Dave Sinclair) to anyone we know looking for a car because we know he will not disappoint. I do have to mention JR in finance as he was awesome as well. He worked with us and we were able to add a warranty to our financing while still keeping our payment affordable. We slept good that night after we left knowing that we got a great deal on the truck, great financing and that we will be taken care of if we need anything else going forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments