Took vehicle in for oil change. Received report that all was good, but front tires show signs of wear. When I went to pick up car one of the front tires was flat. That's a far cry from showing wear. The tack said it may be an impact bubble. Another far cry from showing wear. They said they fixed it and it's been fine since. Very suspicious of this service center. On another occasion my need brake service lights came on. As I had left the dealership only a week or so earlier I was surprised. When I called service about the brake service they said it was most likely a malfunction in the sensor the inspected the brakes the week prior. I took it in to get the sensor fixed and the brakes did need to be replaced. They let me drive on bad brakes telling me that had just inspected. Read more