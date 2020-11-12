Abandoned customer
by 12/11/2020on
This turned out to be the worst customer experience I have ever had. Bought a used car and all customer service ended after the sale. The dealership took my tags to transfer them and haven't seen them in two months, and no one there is providing any help. I would not recommend buying a car there
The Best
by 06/04/2020on
No pressure honest car dealer. Allison didn’t fudge the numbers and kept it straight on every aspect of the deal.
The best experience ever...
by 09/30/2019on
I guess after leasing 15 cars in the last 30 years, I can say I have some experience at it. My experience at Don Jacobs Honda was the best!My salesperson Mary was extremely knowledgeable, professional,and understood exactly what I wanted to accomplish. I got an incredible deal and drove my new car off the lot in record time. I highly recommend this dealer.
dishonest high pressure
by 03/31/2019on
they change price from internet price by $3000 more. they then tried to pressure me by pretending anther person was interested in the vehicle. Save your time don't even go there.
Dishonest Clip Joint
by 01/14/2019on
Don Jacobs refuses to fix the airbags on my Honda Element, despite the fact that Honda admits there's a problem with their airbags. I have been twice for the airbag recall. They have replaced some actuators, but the airbag light remains on. They claim it isn't covered under the recall. If Honda admits there's a problem with the airbags, why won't they fix my airbag? They want $130 diagnostic fee. DJH says it could be $250-$1500 to fix. This is absurd and dishonest.
Don Jacobs Honda Service Dept. is Wonderful!
by 12/08/2018on
So wonderful in fact that I’d never want to go anywhere else. I’ve been with my customer service agent Cameron Adams for years with my 2012 Honda CRV and he is honest, helpful, and super nice. I recommend Don Jacobs service to everyone. Thanks Cameron Adams and the fantastic service department for always taking care of me!
They will low ball your trade
by 08/28/2018on
Looked at a used truck. Wanted to trade my truck in, They quoted me a cash buy offer on my truck and not the trade in value which is about $3000 less. When questioned about the low offer they just said that is what it is. They did not bother to say I will recheck it. They need to understand that some people do their homework and know the numbers and not treat them like their stupid,
Completely Satisfied
by 01/29/2018on
Our experience at Don Jacobs Honda was pleasant, resulting in our purchasing a vehicle with a trade-in. The sales representative was professional and knowledgeable, making the tough task of finalizing a purchase as smooth as possible. We felt they went the "extra mile" to provide satisfaction, and loyalty with future business. We would not hesitate returning for a future purchase. Neither my husband or I enjoy the task of choosing a vehicle, and walking through the paperwork process, so we entered into the situation guarded. However, we did not feel pressured to make a decision we were not comfortable with. We will recommend them to anyone needing a vehicle.
Terrible service, "pass the buck mentality"
by 01/20/2017on
Had an appointment to have my truck worked on and MADE THEM AWARE IT WAS BEING Dropped off by tow truck. Called after the appointment time they didn't know whose truck it was and didn't bother to ask. 2 reps played dumb. Finally manager gets on phone and says we will get on it. They come back with a quote for $900 when they initially quoted me $800. Nothing changed. I asked why they said diagnostics. I said that's not right esp when I told you it was the alternator to begin with. I had so many people not take ownership it was unreal. Had I not called my truck would have never been worked on that day. I had it towed to Midas and they replaced for $600.
The absolute worse car buying experience
by 09/26/2016on
The absolute worst car buying experience. After going to them originally for a used Honda CR-V, the sales man made me comfortable with the idea of leasing. I had not yet consulted my insurance company regarding quotes, also we couldn't reach an agreement on a monthly payment. I thanked them for their time and they told me they would be in touch. After several phone calls over the course of a week advising me they had received some "new incentives" and getting me to my price point was 100% achievable, I rescheduled an appointment. Now, this being my second time here and having already discussed my price point and being told it was "100% achievable" I expected this to be an in and out situation. Boy was I wrong. They haggled with me about the monthly payment for over an hour. First tried to finesse me into a Accord- when that is something we never discussed- FINALLY we agreed on the monthly payment, shook hands on the deal, I picked out my car, AND ONLY THEN did they check my credit and say that I would have to have a co-signer. When I told them that wasn't an option they said there was nothing they could do. They tried to guilt my papaw, who was with me, into co-signing. It was just an all around deplorable experience. I am unbelievably disappointed in my experience with Don Jacobs. I believe what they saw was a young girl who was obviously excited about a new car and thought that her papaw would do whatever he could to ensure she got what she wanted. I understand that my credit was non-existent, due to me being young and just simple having not credit history. I would not feel this way had they been upfront and honest with be about the process and had not tried and back me into a corner thinking I was going to fold.
Wonderful Service Experience
by 12/30/2015on
In the absence of Kenny, my service advisor, Cameron took care of my Honda Accord for the scheduled service. Near the end of the time allotted for service, Cameron informed me that I needed a battery. I surprised him when I set install one! I have been left in parking lots unable to start my car because of a dead battery. A battery that is dying gives no warning. The cost of service was explained to me and my bill was as expected. No surprises. No one services my Honda but Don Jacobs. I do not trust anyone with my Honda. Once I brought a Honda to them from over 100 miles away on the back of a flatbed truck. Nobody touches my Honda but Don Jacobs! Kenny worked in the service, bay area and knows more about what is wrong with my car than anyone in the Service area. I chose him as my service person because he can tell you what is wrong with the car in a way that I can understand. I tell all my friends about the wonderful service that I get at Don Jacobs. My car has over 227,000 miles and I plan to drive it until it cannot be resuscitated! JoAnn M. Wever, RN
Excellent Service
by 11/29/2015on
I usually don't do this but I wanted to take the time and share my experience with the service dept. at Honda. Kenny and the team of mechanics that worked on my car were awesome. Their professionalism was evident in the way that he took the time to explain everything that was going on with my car in a way that I could understand. They got my car back to me in no time and and I was back on my way. Thank you guys so much. You really are amazing!
Great Service
by 09/10/2015on
I purchased my car _ new_ from them 2013 and have had regular service performed. LANCE & JEFF the service managers are great along with Chuck, Kenny, and the entire service staff are knowledgeable, proficient, and courteous. They do what they can to get the job done, and they do it right, Vallie in Customer Care went out of her way to try and get my car looked at, even when they were booked, and offered many options for me to have my car serviced when it was convenient to ME! These guys will do what they can to help in any way possible,. 5STARS .
Great Experience
by 02/25/2015on
Great experience with this purchase. Sent an email to make a request for quote got good quote beat all others and did not have to argue it at all. Our salesman stood out did what he said he would do and got it done in under 8 hours. Thanks can not complain one iota.
Bad Body Shop & Bad Service
by 12/16/2014on
I would not buy a car here. If you do - eventually you will need to have it repaired - and you will want to go anywhere BUT here. Took my car in for body work last year. They did not complete the work and I had to take my car back a second time because they failed to hook up the electrical parts to make the windows work! (Discovered it 2 weeks later when I tried to go through a drive through!) After they told me it was done the second time, I checked it before I left the lot. It was not done. Then they told me it was done a third time, but the windows still did not function properly. After the fourth attempt they fixed it. Then I took my car in for an oil change. I had an appointment. It took them over an hour (I had no other service done at that time!) I took my car in one last time (thinking that the previous two times were a mistake). This time they did not completely reattach the outside molding around the rear tire area. I failed to check it before I took it home (my mistake) and now I have to take it back again. When I paid for the work the bill seemed very small as I had also had a tire rotation and oil change. They said they had forgotten to add that on and they charged me over $100 more. Then I was called to say that they didn't actually charge me for the oil change but just the rotation. I spoke with DAN LEWIS - Body Shop manager. The only thing he cared about was getting me to pay the additional money for the oil change. He wanted to know if I made an appointment to have my car fixed THE SECOND TIME (because they failed to do their work properly). Then he asked if I knew how to use a night drop to leave my car. WTF?! He cared nothing for the fact that his body shop can't fix a simple problem properly.
Great Experience with Greg H.
by 09/28/2012on
I purchased a 2012 Pilot from Greg H., and he was an absolute pleasure to work with...it was very obvious why he is perennially their top Honda salesperson. Very straightforward, great customer service, and the easiest buying experience I've ever had. On top of all that, he quoted me a price that no other dealer (including the used Pilots on Carmax) could beat. We love our new car, and would recommend Greg and Don Jacobs to anyone.
Great Buying Experience...
by 07/17/2012on
We purchased a 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L with RES from Don Jacobs Honda. The salesperson we worked with was Brent Music. We researched actual sales, trim packages, and vehicle options before going to test drive. We also secured lending from our credit union & and requested price quotes from several area dealers. We felt the overall buying experience at Don Jacobs Honda was very fair -- we knew what we wanted & how much we were willing to pay. They price matched a very competitive offer, no questions asked. I felt that Brent took very good care to answer our questions, and was very professional. We would recommend buying from Don Jacobs to our family & friends, and anyone in the Lexington, KY area who wants to buy a Honda at a fair price.
Honda Service Review
by 08/17/2011on
Service was professional and straight forward without any surprises. Requested work was completed in a timely manner. I was given options about the priority of needed services and the estimates were acurate. In addition if you write a review, you receive a "Free VIP Car Wash."
Worst experience with a car dealership possible
by 07/06/2011on
I worked with Adam Fergeson (salesman) and Chris Risalvato (manager). We agreed to a deal, shook on it, and then Chris tried to change the deal and shake me down for another $3K. What a [violative content deleted]. The Full Story: On Monday 06/27/2011 my wife, 4mo old son, and I met with a Honda Sales Consultant at Don Jacobs Honda in Lexington KY for a prescheduled test drive of a new 2011 Honda Odyssey EX-L with RES. We quickly learned that this vehicle had been removed in a dealer trade earlier that day, but did spend approximately an hour with another van (EX-L w/o RES). When we returned the salesman informed us that his sales manager was confident that we could get the original van we were interested in returned to their lot, and we went into the sales office to discuss the details. The salesman divided a sheet of paper into two sections, top for the details of the van purchase, and bottom for the details of our trade. In inquiring about our trade he took our vehicles general information (mileage, features, accident history, and existing loan payoff). I then inquired about the existing loan (discussed as just under $3000), and asked if it would be beneficial for me to simply pay it off today before the trade, or trade the car in with the existing loan. He recommended just leaving the loan on it, stating that it would make no difference to them and would be easier for me. This is what we agreed to move forward with. We moved on to discussion of the vans price, to which he suggested that I throw out an opening price, which I did. After taking my price back to his manager he said that this price was a little too low, so I suggested that we table the discussion of the van while I thought about that, and let them go ahead and appraise our trade. After about 45 min he came back with an offer of $13,500 on the trade. He suggested that I make another offer, I spent a few minutes and came up with an offer which essentially had the trade plus my check totaling invoice+tax. I thought their valuation of my trade was too low by $500-1000 so this would put them at a fair price. He took this to his manager, and on his return I produced a copy of our trades payoff information (balance of $2,994.66) and handed it to him, stating that this was the exact number. He indicated that it was indeed correct as we had talked about slightly under $3000 and pointed to the section of the sheet I had signed where he had written $3000 was owed on the trade. He then said Im extending my hand, but going to pull it back, he (manager) took it with one condition, and since you are reasonable I know youll be OK with it. This condition was that I pay for the dealer installed splash guards and the cost of delivery from the other dealer. Their exact, written, counter offer was proposal was our trade, plus a check for $250 more than I had offered before. I had him look up the cost of the splash guards (he indicated it was about $110) and I proposed that I should not pay for the delivery of the van as it would also be putting miles on what would become my car, but I would pay $300 total for the splash guards and the addition of the All Weather floor mats and cargo tray. He wrote this down and stated you dont need to sign again next to this one, we know exactly what you mean. He took this offer to his manager and returned, to shake my hand saying it was a done deal. My wife (this is her car, so we were putting it in her name) then signed a few documents (not the sales contract, just a privacy notice and another trade related document). It should be noted that at this point in the conversation a recognizable contract has been formed though offer and acceptance for compensation. All terms of this contract were also clearly evident at this point with no reasonable expectation of confusion. Adam told us that he hoped to have the van available for delivery before Thursday as that would be the end of the month. As I have a busy work schedule I wrote a check for the agreed upon amount so that my wife could just drop off our trade and pick up the van when it was available. The salesman then told us that he had never had anyone write a full payment check for a vehicle not yet delivered and would have to check with his manager about how that worked. Upon his return he apologized, saying that he had made a mistake and mispriced the deal. He explained that he had neglected to include the trade payoff in his discussions with his manager. He also said that he had no power to really do anything at this point. I requested that he bring his manager into the conversation so that we could get a mutually agreeable arrangement figured out. The manager flatly offered a price $2,995 above where our current deal had been struck. The manager justified this figure by saying that while he recognized that mistakes had been made he could not sell a car near invoice and expected to sell this car at MSRP, if not more. I suggested that as reasonable people we could strike a happy medium and that I was willing to consider any ideas they had, but he refused to budge from his number despite the unique chain of events. It should be noted that the original terms of this deal, did still provide a profit on the sale. I also offered, in light of my conversation with him and truly out of sympathy for the salesman, to work with them to find a slightly higher price that would be acceptable to them, but the manager held firm at his number. I brought up the topic of professional integrity and standing behind an agreed upon deal. The manager that cited that his boss, Don, wanted every transaction to be about profit level on that transaction and held that above any other factor. In summary: I am an understanding person who knows that sometimes mistakes are made. After this chain of events I have great respect for the salesman both as an individual with integrity, and as a professional. He was very open about his mistakes and was more than willing to try to continue to foster a relationship. The manager on the other hand represented himself as the human incarnation of the stereotypical slimy car salesman. His shortsighted approach and unwillingness to even present the impression of willingness to try to work out a solution is a testament to his lack of professionalism, personal integrity, or understanding of how his personal actions tarnish both the reputations of his employer and represented product line within his market. I sincerely hope that the values he are not those instilled by the respective corporate cultures of either the family owned Don Jacobs Organization or American Honda Motor Company. The next day (Tuesday) I made a couple of phone calls and bought the exact same van for a very similar price to my initial offer from a dealership a few hours away. I cant say enough good things about the dealership I ended up purchasing from, the folks at Penske Honda were great and I only wish the were a little closer to home.
Poor Quote Reponse
by 07/05/2011on
We wanted to purchase a new Honda Fit from Don Jacobs in July 2011, but never received a quote. We submitted online requests 2 or 3 times and never got more than a canned answer stating that they would get back to us. I guess the Fit isn't enough profit margin to warrant their time spent. Received a quote from another dealer Richmond within 1 hr and made a purchase within 16 hrs. Their loss! Better customer service at the Richmond dealership anyway.
Didn't do a darned thing
by 03/27/2011on
Took my Honda hybrid in due to lousy gas mileage. Was promised 40 mpg but we were lucky to get 17 in town. Was told by Jeff (service mgr) that this hybrid was a 'disappointment' for Honda and they stopped making it. Service dept. could do nothing about this. Car also vibrates loudly upon deceleration after driving a few miles. Of course they could find nothing wrong. The service writers were cold and detached. This was our first, and will be our last, experience with Don Jacobs.