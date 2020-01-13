Gebhardt BMW

4740 Valmont Rd, Boulder, CO 80301
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gebhardt BMW

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Excellent M4 Service

by mkr909 on 01/13/2020

Excellent service and communication. Handled a grey-area warranty issue extremely well - could have been a huge out-of-pocket cost to me. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

very smooth

by xplorer2640 on 07/26/2018

Everything went just perfect! When I dropped the car off and got the loaner, all things went smooth and efficient. Chris listened to the items that we had planned to cover and said everything was planned and ready to go. I had a special request about picking the car up and my request was fully implemented. Christ suggested that I get a radiator flush since I had incorrectly used non approved coolant for a top-up. I was glad he had made this suggestion since he was obviously called for and was the best thing for the car. He also suggested that since I live so far from Boulder that I consider buying a gallon of coolant to use for a top-up if needed in the future. The car was ready on time; all the work was done and the loaner was fine. Chris is a good communicator and I found it very easy to work with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

x5 rating

by danderoo on 12/01/2015

i was very satisfied with my interactions with charles and george

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great place

by longmontmike on 11/27/2015

I like having my BMW serviced here. The techs are pleasant and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Brake job

by rand1569 on 11/17/2015

Joel was absolutely splendid to deal with. He helped me to understand what was being done and why it was necessary. He was charming and funny and made me feel better about the expense. I couldn't have been happier with the experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Once Again, Excellent Service!

by HeyJude33 on 10/29/2015

Once again, Gebhardt BMW out-perfoms my expectations. I can't say enough great things about the quality of service from Billy Cray & the boys! The professional, yet comfortable demeanor surpasses my expectations & the work done on my Ultimate Driving Machine was of high quality & timely. Thank you, again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service!

by knc_194 on 08/26/2015

I was really impressed with the quality of service at this dealership. Every employee was extremely kind, professional and helpful with my concerns. I highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

routine service

by fretmd on 08/06/2015

Prompt, cleaned car after service, great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Amazing Gebhardt

by Big_Spanky on 03/06/2015

Great people. Warm greeting and detail service. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always Excellent Service

by pattymccord on 03/06/2015

I love the service and staff at Gebhardt BMW. I have remained loyal and satisfied through the purchase of 2 vehicles (3 series.) I send friends who have had less than positive experiences at other BMW dealerships. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2011 328xi Purchase

by JD_DRODDY on 02/19/2015

Robert Blacker provided exemplary service during my purchase with a friendly and helpful bedside manner, flexibility in negotiation, knowledge of all aspects of the transaction, and a sincere desire to make me a continued BMW owner. The entire experience was smooth and fast. I wholeheartedly endorse Mr. Blacker as sales professional and a representative of BMW in general.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Center

by MRoot on 02/15/2015

Scheduled a replacement of a defective part and they were ready on time and did replacement quickly, pleasantly and courteously.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

1st Maintenance

by X3_Owner on 02/14/2015

My first maintenance timely and fast. Everyone in Service was friendly and helpful and made me feel confident and well informed about the service for my car. Thank you for respecting my time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

X5 Service

by TerriTucker on 02/12/2015

Justin Wingfield is my new service respresentative. He was very friendly and helpful. He is a good new addition to BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by COBMWBlue on 02/11/2015

Excellent service always!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

First service

by LJGuiles on 02/04/2015

Excellent service as always. This is why we bought our BMW at Gebhardt and will continue to be a customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My BMW 328i Maintenence

by uribema on 01/18/2015

Joel Ortiz has an incredible customer service. He goes the extra step to give you the best of his service. Also all the people that works in this dealer are awesome. The give you back your car very clean no matter how you bring it in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by DaisytheDog on 01/16/2015

I was 100% satisfied with their service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Saved the day!

by buffgolfer on 01/07/2015

Did something stupid adding wiper fluid to wrong tube. Oops! Gebhardt to the rescue! Reassuring, helpful and fair. Thanks guys and gals!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy Customer

by hmac2_95 on 10/15/2014

Great service and customer experience all around at Gebhardt!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent sales experience

by HappyX3Owner on 10/11/2014

Salesperson was exceptionally knowledgeable, courteous and friendly, yet not pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
