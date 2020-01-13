Everything went just perfect! When I dropped the car off and got the loaner, all things went smooth and efficient. Chris listened to the items that we had planned to cover and said everything was planned and ready to go. I had a special request about picking the car up and my request was fully implemented. Christ suggested that I get a radiator flush since I had incorrectly used non approved coolant for a top-up. I was glad he had made this suggestion since he was obviously called for and was the best thing for the car. He also suggested that since I live so far from Boulder that I consider buying a gallon of coolant to use for a top-up if needed in the future. The car was ready on time; all the work was done and the loaner was fine. Chris is a good communicator and I found it very easy to work with him.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Joel was absolutely splendid to deal with. He helped me to understand what was being done and why it was necessary. He was charming and funny and made me feel better about the expense. I couldn't have been happier with the experience.
Once again, Gebhardt BMW out-perfoms my expectations. I can't say enough great things about the quality of service from Billy Cray & the boys! The professional, yet comfortable demeanor surpasses my expectations & the work done on my Ultimate Driving Machine was of high quality & timely. Thank you, again.
I love the service and staff at Gebhardt BMW. I have remained loyal and satisfied through the purchase of 2 vehicles (3 series.) I send friends who have had less than positive experiences at other BMW dealerships. Thanks!
Robert Blacker provided exemplary service during my purchase with a friendly and helpful bedside manner, flexibility in negotiation, knowledge of all aspects of the transaction, and a sincere desire to make me a continued BMW owner. The entire experience was smooth and fast.
I wholeheartedly endorse Mr. Blacker as sales professional and a representative of BMW in general.
Joel Ortiz has an incredible customer service. He goes the extra step to give you the best of his service. Also all the people that works in this dealer are awesome. The give you back your car very clean no matter how you bring it in.
