Everything went just perfect! When I dropped the car off and got the loaner, all things went smooth and efficient. Chris listened to the items that we had planned to cover and said everything was planned and ready to go. I had a special request about picking the car up and my request was fully implemented. Christ suggested that I get a radiator flush since I had incorrectly used non approved coolant for a top-up. I was glad he had made this suggestion since he was obviously called for and was the best thing for the car. He also suggested that since I live so far from Boulder that I consider buying a gallon of coolant to use for a top-up if needed in the future. The car was ready on time; all the work was done and the loaner was fine. Chris is a good communicator and I found it very easy to work with him. Read more