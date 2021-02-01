2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I usually do not spend time in leaving review comments unless they are tremendously terrific or terrible, unfortunately my recent experience at Gebhardt is the latter. I usually do not act in a fit of anger, so I hold this review for a few weeks to give them a chance to explain before posting here. I shared my experience with their service manager [contact info removed], however he really did NOT care about their client and simply ignored my comments. In summary, this is an unpleasant and disappointing experience with a feeling of discriminated and not respected. This is the worst vehicle service experience i have had, even worse than economic brand like Honda. I rate 2 instead of 1 because the receptionist deserves some credit. My 2019 BMW 330 (VIN: ending with 616) was due for the first manufacture maintenance with only 3000 miles and 1 year on it. So I scheduled a service here on 12/22/2020 for drop off at 11:30am-12pm. Here are the facts. 1) I scheduled an appointment to drop off my car at 11:30am -12:00pm, I arrived at 11:47am, the receptionist quickly took me to the waiting room, which was good. After 20minutes of waiting, the service agent (SA) Nela finally showed up to confirm my phone number, address and what service to be done, which took literally 30 second, that is half a minute. Question to dealership: why keep me waiting for 20 minutes just for 30second of confirming my information that were already done when I scheduled the appointment. If required, it can be done simply by a receptionist for less than 30seconds. Anyway this solely is not a big deal. However, in this pandemic period, keeping more people for a longer time in the room can only increase the life risk of both the staff and the customers. 2) This is a simple oil and filter change. the car was in before noon, but they never contacted me when service was done. It was me calling them at 5:24 pm to check the status. the car was ready at 3pm ish but they never inform me, at least I never received any call, voice message, nor email, text message. Question to the dealership: You have my cell phone number, my email, why not try any call, send a text message or email to inform client when service is done? You did successfully sent me both email and text message to schedule the appointment. If I had not called to check the status, are you going to keep the car for Christmas Eve party? 3) After I called them to check the service, which was done 2hours earlier, they sent a Lyft to bring me to the dealer, about 15mins driving. It took 20 minutes for the Lyft to arrive my house which is only 15mins from your dealership, as you can image, it was 6:03pm when I arrived the dealership. the SA called me at 5:55pm that she was leaving for home at 6pm, so the car was left in parking lot with the key inside. Question to dealership: you could call me at 5 minutes right before close, why don't you call me once the service was done at 3pm? ******Here is The most exciting part, the SA Never said a single "sorry" or "thank you" from the beginning to the end, very arrogant and condescending. I was here to be served, not to serve. The SA only showed up for 30 seconds to confirm my cell phone and my address, and service (the first-year manufacturer covered maintenance), which were all confirmed during scheduling. She never ask "do you have any questions", I do have. What is the point of having a service agent in your shop? If any single point of above occurred, that is fine, but it is surprising that all these showed up together. Is it because my car is a 2019 330i, not a X5 or 750i? or because I am not American? I really don't know why I was discriminated against. You are pushing valuable clients away! I have been struggling between GLE or X5 for my SUV upgrade late this year when our new baby comes, not struggling anymore. I really want to support our local business, I found it so hard. compared to competitors, the experience in Gebhardt is below Honda, let alone MB, not even close. YMMV, I just share my experience so you know who you are dealing with. Read more