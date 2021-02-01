Gebhardt BMW
Customer Reviews of Gebhardt BMW
worst service experience
by 01/02/2021on
I usually do not spend time in leaving review comments unless they are tremendously terrific or terrible, unfortunately my recent experience at Gebhardt is the latter. I usually do not act in a fit of anger, so I hold this review for a few weeks to give them a chance to explain before posting here. I shared my experience with their service manager [contact info removed], however he really did NOT care about their client and simply ignored my comments. In summary, this is an unpleasant and disappointing experience with a feeling of discriminated and not respected. This is the worst vehicle service experience i have had, even worse than economic brand like Honda. I rate 2 instead of 1 because the receptionist deserves some credit. My 2019 BMW 330 (VIN: ending with 616) was due for the first manufacture maintenance with only 3000 miles and 1 year on it. So I scheduled a service here on 12/22/2020 for drop off at 11:30am-12pm. Here are the facts. 1) I scheduled an appointment to drop off my car at 11:30am -12:00pm, I arrived at 11:47am, the receptionist quickly took me to the waiting room, which was good. After 20minutes of waiting, the service agent (SA) Nela finally showed up to confirm my phone number, address and what service to be done, which took literally 30 second, that is half a minute. Question to dealership: why keep me waiting for 20 minutes just for 30second of confirming my information that were already done when I scheduled the appointment. If required, it can be done simply by a receptionist for less than 30seconds. Anyway this solely is not a big deal. However, in this pandemic period, keeping more people for a longer time in the room can only increase the life risk of both the staff and the customers. 2) This is a simple oil and filter change. the car was in before noon, but they never contacted me when service was done. It was me calling them at 5:24 pm to check the status. the car was ready at 3pm ish but they never inform me, at least I never received any call, voice message, nor email, text message. Question to the dealership: You have my cell phone number, my email, why not try any call, send a text message or email to inform client when service is done? You did successfully sent me both email and text message to schedule the appointment. If I had not called to check the status, are you going to keep the car for Christmas Eve party? 3) After I called them to check the service, which was done 2hours earlier, they sent a Lyft to bring me to the dealer, about 15mins driving. It took 20 minutes for the Lyft to arrive my house which is only 15mins from your dealership, as you can image, it was 6:03pm when I arrived the dealership. the SA called me at 5:55pm that she was leaving for home at 6pm, so the car was left in parking lot with the key inside. Question to dealership: you could call me at 5 minutes right before close, why don't you call me once the service was done at 3pm? ******Here is The most exciting part, the SA Never said a single "sorry" or "thank you" from the beginning to the end, very arrogant and condescending. I was here to be served, not to serve. The SA only showed up for 30 seconds to confirm my cell phone and my address, and service (the first-year manufacturer covered maintenance), which were all confirmed during scheduling. She never ask "do you have any questions", I do have. What is the point of having a service agent in your shop? If any single point of above occurred, that is fine, but it is surprising that all these showed up together. Is it because my car is a 2019 330i, not a X5 or 750i? or because I am not American? I really don't know why I was discriminated against. You are pushing valuable clients away! I have been struggling between GLE or X5 for my SUV upgrade late this year when our new baby comes, not struggling anymore. I really want to support our local business, I found it so hard. compared to competitors, the experience in Gebhardt is below Honda, let alone MB, not even close. YMMV, I just share my experience so you know who you are dealing with.
Excellent M4 Service
by 01/13/2020on
Excellent service and communication. Handled a grey-area warranty issue extremely well - could have been a huge out-of-pocket cost to me. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very smooth
by 07/26/2018on
Everything went just perfect! When I dropped the car off and got the loaner, all things went smooth and efficient. Chris listened to the items that we had planned to cover and said everything was planned and ready to go. I had a special request about picking the car up and my request was fully implemented. Christ suggested that I get a radiator flush since I had incorrectly used non approved coolant for a top-up. I was glad he had made this suggestion since he was obviously called for and was the best thing for the car. He also suggested that since I live so far from Boulder that I consider buying a gallon of coolant to use for a top-up if needed in the future. The car was ready on time; all the work was done and the loaner was fine. Chris is a good communicator and I found it very easy to work with him.
Great SERVICE BAD ownership
by 08/31/2016on
the service department was OUTSTANDING!!! BUT ANN from the Gebhardt family was HORRIFIC!! She was bad service and did not care what so ever about an return service. I will now drive even further for even any recall services. I will not give this dealership any of my business.
x5 rating
by 12/01/2015on
i was very satisfied with my interactions with charles and george
Great place
by 11/27/2015on
I like having my BMW serviced here. The techs are pleasant and knowledgeable.
Brake job
by 11/17/2015on
Joel was absolutely splendid to deal with. He helped me to understand what was being done and why it was necessary. He was charming and funny and made me feel better about the expense. I couldn't have been happier with the experience.
Once Again, Excellent Service!
by 10/29/2015on
Once again, Gebhardt BMW out-perfoms my expectations. I can't say enough great things about the quality of service from Billy Cray & the boys! The professional, yet comfortable demeanor surpasses my expectations & the work done on my Ultimate Driving Machine was of high quality & timely. Thank you, again.
Great customer service!
by 08/26/2015on
I was really impressed with the quality of service at this dealership. Every employee was extremely kind, professional and helpful with my concerns. I highly recommend this dealership.
routine service
by 08/06/2015on
Prompt, cleaned car after service, great job.
Amazing Gebhardt
by 03/06/2015on
Great people. Warm greeting and detail service. Thanks!
Always Excellent Service
by 03/06/2015on
I love the service and staff at Gebhardt BMW. I have remained loyal and satisfied through the purchase of 2 vehicles (3 series.) I send friends who have had less than positive experiences at other BMW dealerships. Thanks!
2011 328xi Purchase
by 02/19/2015on
Robert Blacker provided exemplary service during my purchase with a friendly and helpful bedside manner, flexibility in negotiation, knowledge of all aspects of the transaction, and a sincere desire to make me a continued BMW owner. The entire experience was smooth and fast. I wholeheartedly endorse Mr. Blacker as sales professional and a representative of BMW in general.
Service Center
by 02/15/2015on
Scheduled a replacement of a defective part and they were ready on time and did replacement quickly, pleasantly and courteously.
1st Maintenance
by 02/14/2015on
My first maintenance timely and fast. Everyone in Service was friendly and helpful and made me feel confident and well informed about the service for my car. Thank you for respecting my time.
X5 Service
by 02/12/2015on
Justin Wingfield is my new service respresentative. He was very friendly and helpful. He is a good new addition to BMW.
Service
by 02/11/2015on
Excellent service always!
First service
by 02/04/2015on
Excellent service as always. This is why we bought our BMW at Gebhardt and will continue to be a customer
My BMW 328i Maintenence
by 01/18/2015on
Joel Ortiz has an incredible customer service. He goes the extra step to give you the best of his service. Also all the people that works in this dealer are awesome. The give you back your car very clean no matter how you bring it in.
Excellent Service
by 01/16/2015on
I was 100% satisfied with their service.
Saved the day!
by 01/07/2015on
Did something stupid adding wiper fluid to wrong tube. Oops! Gebhardt to the rescue! Reassuring, helpful and fair. Thanks guys and gals!
