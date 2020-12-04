sales Rating

Hello, so this is our second visit here coming to crown dodge . The first experience was we came in September and my husband and I needed a car. We were helped right away by max and Eden, to then find out Eden and Adriana(financial service Councelor) took advantage of us and charged us 5,000$ more than what our car was worth. At the time we didn’t realize until it was too late. I hated the car hated everything about it. There wasn’t even enough room to put my sons stroller in the trunk let alone even when we went grocery shopping. I tried to go to another dealer to get it looked at and see if we can trade it in only to find out I had to go back to crown dodge so I thought ok I’ll try it one more time. I go in there and Armando told me about Derran. Armando is a sales rep. I texted Derran on Tuesday and told him I needed to talk to him. Immediately he responded within 2 minutes and I saw him the next day. He even made space for us and a time slot until we were satisfied. I go I. And Derran was amazing he was so helpful. He gave us a 2019 brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee and marked it down for us than the initial pricing. Then he sent us to George who was the finance manager and George was amazing he was so helpful and walked us through everything. I am so thankful for Derran and George. I learned a lesson to not go to the sales reps here but to go to internet sales managers and the finance managers. Whenever we do need to go back I recommend going to Derran and George they will take very good care of you. Read more