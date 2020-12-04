Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Easter 2020
by 04/12/2020on
I had a wonderful experience at crown ridge jeep today. Bought a jeep grand Cherokee. They made it quick and painless. Would definitely go back.
Cheaters
by 02/03/2022on
Bought a car in the Crown. But actually, they are cheated on me with the price of $3K. I asked the price outdoor but they showed the price before installed accessories. They showed rebates I have but it was a fake. Do not recommend having a deal with them. I'm a fool and understood that after I've signed documents. Update: After I left a negative review in a Chrysler survey the manager of the Crown dealership called mу vehemently threatened me that I will never receive any service from his dealership following my review
Scheduled service
by 04/02/2020on
Took my dodge charger in for service as well as to have them inspect a squealing noise that sounded like it might be coming from the rear differential. Johnny did a great job explaining what the technicians discovered and informing me of the status of the vehicle. Turned out they found the source of the noise and isolated it to a bracket mounting to the exhaust. Crown dodge ordered a replacement part and installed the new component in a timely fashion. Kudos to them as I have not heard the noise since. Johnny definitely vested interest in the outcome as he told me to let him know if that noise comes back.
Always super helpful and a good experience
by 03/23/2020on
This dealership is always about their clients. Aaron and Jordan were extremely helpful in meeting my needs.
Worst dealership I've ever been to...1 star is too many
by 03/10/2020on
Had my car for a month and a half, lied about repairs they performed and damaged my vehicle but refused to fix it....said they were not responsible for damage.
Derran and George 10/10
by 01/31/2020on
Hello, so this is our second visit here coming to crown dodge . The first experience was we came in September and my husband and I needed a car. We were helped right away by max and Eden, to then find out Eden and Adriana(financial service Councelor) took advantage of us and charged us 5,000$ more than what our car was worth. At the time we didn’t realize until it was too late. I hated the car hated everything about it. There wasn’t even enough room to put my sons stroller in the trunk let alone even when we went grocery shopping. I tried to go to another dealer to get it looked at and see if we can trade it in only to find out I had to go back to crown dodge so I thought ok I’ll try it one more time. I go in there and Armando told me about Derran. Armando is a sales rep. I texted Derran on Tuesday and told him I needed to talk to him. Immediately he responded within 2 minutes and I saw him the next day. He even made space for us and a time slot until we were satisfied. I go I. And Derran was amazing he was so helpful. He gave us a 2019 brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee and marked it down for us than the initial pricing. Then he sent us to George who was the finance manager and George was amazing he was so helpful and walked us through everything. I am so thankful for Derran and George. I learned a lesson to not go to the sales reps here but to go to internet sales managers and the finance managers. Whenever we do need to go back I recommend going to Derran and George they will take very good care of you.
Shady sales tactics
by 01/28/2020on
I bought my car on Jan 2 and I was told I would have 45 days until my first payment was due. I got a letter saying my first payment is due on Feb 1. I called the salesman that helped me with the car and he said just come in and we’ll fix it. I came in and talked to a finance officer and she told me it can’t be changed and I should have read my contract and it stated Feb 1st. I’ve now had this car for almost a month and still haven’t gotten a call for when I can get the tint put on. I could have saved money and went to a tint shop and gotten it done on the same day. The only reason I did it here is because I was told I would get a loaner car while they do the work, which after reading my contract I see also is not true. Now do I love the car, yes. Do I feel like I got cheated, not really. It’s the inconvenience of it all. I shouldn’t be told one thing and not get it. That’s a real bad sales tactic. Moral of the story, don’t believe what they say. Believe what’s on your contract and read every single page before signing it. I will definitely not buy another car from here, nor will I recommend anyone else too.
New Ram purchase
by 01/04/2020on
The sales person, Darren Stuart, was very helpful and attentive to our needs. He spoke in a clear and straight manner. This made the purchase much easier.
Vehicle purchase
by 11/25/2019on
I Purchased a 2019 jeep wrangler from Crown dodge. Very easy process and a fair price . The Internet sales manager, Daron Stewart was very friendly
Extremely poor service
by 10/15/2019on
Spilled coffee on the console. Scratched the hood. Put in incorrect weight oil. Left it on the lot with the hood up because it looked like they had sprayed the engine with dirt. Didn’t wash it like the svc ticket said they did. I’ll leave it at that...
Great customer service
by 10/01/2019on
Service advisor Isabelle was wonderful! She was very helpful and knowledgeable. Isabelle kept me informed with all the repairs that needed to be done. My vehicle was fixed in a timely manner. I am very happy with the service. Isabelle is the reason I will definitely return to this dealer. Thank you so much.
Ram 1500 Bighorn Hemi
by 07/25/2019on
Best car buying experience I've ever had, Jordan really listened to what I wanted and the price I wanted to be at and delivered all while making me and my daughter comfortable with the entire car buying process. I highly recommend Crown Dodge and if you want the best customer service ask for Jordan!
Great service and sale
by 05/20/2019on
I bought my very first car from here and Jesse helped me out with a lot of it. He was very nice and informative. I would highly recommend crown dodge and ask for Jesse, you will not be disappointed.
New purchase
by 04/21/2019on
Jordan sweis and David treated me AMAZING beyond helpful!!!!!!!! Made me feel at home I would definitely recommend this dealership to everyone I know wanting to purchase a vehicle thanks so much I couldn’t be happier!!!!!!
Always good service dept.
by 03/20/2019on
I appreciate that I can text back and forth with the actual service advisor that is in charge of my service.
Worst service ever!
by 11/14/2018on
I took my truck for a warranty repair and 3 recalls (2017 ram 1500 crew can big horn) it had a problem with multiple problems, the transmission shifting hard, truck dying at freeway speeds, knocking noise on the engine, supposedly the dying thing wasn’t under warranty, they was going to let me know if some components was covered under warranty before they proceed and charge me the $150.00 for diagnosis, Long just short, it was over 2 days and they couldn’t figure what the problem was on the transmission, they refused a rental truck, they told me once they find what the problem was they will approve the rental, meanwhile I had no truck to work, the mechanic on charge had poor communication, I had to go there to ask what was going on due to lack of communication, finally I had it and took my truck with me, it was 2 full days and couldn’t figure the problem, maybe they need better training or need to hire more personnel When I was ready to take my truck I asked the cashier about the loaner truck, she said they usually provide a loaner when it’s under warranty or if it has a recall ( I had 3) At the end I think as a punishment they tried to Force me to pay the $150.00 inspection fee or leave my truck to finish the diagnostic on the transmission, it was no service manager on charge, I don’t know if they denied me to speak with him, I called the manager over 2 hours ago and no response yet. Hopefully this review will catch hi soon attention
Misrepresentation
by 11/01/2018on
Wow, very frustrating to make a car purchase only to find out what was being offered is not what you truely get once the paperwork is written up. I would advise people to turn on a recorder when negotiating your purchase. Also be aware that some negotiating tactics include removing added features without your knowledge so what you think your negotiating for is not entirely what your getting even though it’s includes in the sticker price.
Sales
by 09/04/2018on
Crown dodge send a offer letter for my car when I visited d show room they give me a lower price for my car and they run my credit and I got a hard hit on my report and and when I try to negotiate they still lower my car value almost 75% which they offered me at first I never ever visit this show room again and never recommend this dealership to anyone
False Promises
by 02/10/2018on
I don’t recommend doing business with Crown. My husband and I bought 2 used cars from them last weekend and were promised a check to pay off the negative equity in our old car. The salesman implied that we would get the check right away so we could payoff the loan and sell it to Carmax as part of the deal Crown made with us. After we signed the contract the finance manager informed us that wasn’t going to happen, we would get the check after they received the payment from the financing company for our new cars. I understand that but we had a deal that was expiring with Carmax. I spoke with the salesman again a few days later, he assured me I could come in the next day to get the check so the Carmax deal wouldn’t be lost. He lied, I went back in and was told again that I wouldn’t get the check until the next week. The lack of integrity is appalling and we will not do business with Crown again. I will also say that my new car was delivered to without being thoroughly detailed, no gas and worn out wiper blades. The dealership did replace the wiper blades and gave me a couple gallons of gas. But the way they have handled the check situation has destroyed our desire to ever do business with them again.
Couldn't event book an appointment
by 01/29/2018on
I called in to get a service appointment scheduled. I was first told that they don't make appointments, and then was told I could make one but I would need my VIN number. Who knows their VIN number off hand. Nice way to loose my business.
Customer service hit rock bottom.
by 01/04/2018on
This is the second time I’ve had to bring in my vehicle for the t36 alternator factory recall. I brought it in on 1/2/2018. I was not given a rental or loaner, and was told that if I wanted one I had to pay, even though they say they give 90 day warranties on all servicies they repair which I am still within. It is now 1/4/2018 and still have not heard what the issue is, no one has contacted me and I have tried numerous times to find out the status of my vehicle. The “service manager” is no help I left a voicemail with my concerns and issues and haven’t heard anything. When I brought it in the first time in the middle of November 2017 for the factory recall they pulled the same thing. I called all day and get nothing. Then I get called half an hour before the close to tell me my car is ready and to come pick it up or otherwise they will leave it out in customer parking. Then I get a phone call from customer service saying to please give my advisor a passing grade and they’ll give me free oil changes!! That the owner mr. crown reads and takes all surveys seriously. Bottom line, the owner doesn’t care, the service manager is a joke, and the whole service crew needs to be fired.
