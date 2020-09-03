My Jetta experience
03/09/2020
Luis Casapian did a fantastic and skillful job of helping me get the car I wanted, a Jetta. He didn't pressure me at all, he was friendly, knowledgeable and kind. I appreciated his not being pushy while I was thinking of what options I had. He really went out of his way to help me. Kudos to Kenny and Chris as well for all their help, and Matt for his kind words and great attitude. The car is perfect, looks sharp and performs beautifully.
03/09/2020
Greg Hayes is a Gen!
12/01/2019
Greg Hayes made the process seamless! We told him exactly what we wanted, what the expectations we had were and he delivered. First transaction we have ever made at Central Valley Auto and won’t be the last. Thank you Greg for our 2020 Tiguan, you rock!!
Communication is just 1 Star
09/06/2016
We bought a new 2016 Voltswagen Jetta last July (not even 2 months ago). I don't have any negative comments for the salesman who helped us. He is actually knowledgeable and wouldn't mind going back to him. But my disappointed is the person who is in charge of signing papers. We have to signed the same paper 3 times, twice he sent somebody in our house and the 3rd time is sending the paper overnight. I made contact asking to ask for a copy of the revised paperwork ( I usually want my file in good order) but to no avail. He did not call up or respond to my email I even call the sales manager to remind Mr. K.B. which the manager said he will relay the message. I told him, I felt like just because we already made the purchase they just drop the ball. You would think that person will make sure that everything is in our complete satisfaction (nobody ask really). Sad, really! I even thought after our first purchase, I told my husband I want to get my 19 year old son a car. Not anymore, I am completely dissatisfied with the whole thing. And yes, I had better experienced that this one!
Customer-centric and quick
05/24/2016
This is my second lease from Central Valley VW. My first lease-- more than three years-- the car operated reliably; only scheduled preventive service needed. And that service was customer-centric, courteous, and quick.
40k oil change and extra tlc
12/15/2015
Have been using this service dealer from the beginning on my 2014 passat. In the past, had come in and had oil change on the spot or made appt in person. This check up, i went online and scheduled. Super easy and pleased. And saturday appts really appreciated. I hadnt realized they had that day available in the past. Other service shops have always been closed, from my limited understanding w car service. Brandon and Richard, I think, have always been efficient and courteous at check in. I do appreciate the waiting room area. Not grimey and is comfortable with an array of seating arrangements which allows me to still work through the wait without disturbing others. They allowed for simple tire repair for free at times to get me back on the road. Will continue to use them!
A REFRESHING BUYING EXPERIENCE
03/05/2015
I'm a local business owner with 6 -8 employees in buisness for 23 years. I donot favor car salesmen or realtors. From Feb 28-- March 4 th I resurched and shopped for a 2014 Jetta 1.8 6 speed , leatherette interior w sports type package IN FRESNO , Merced , Modesto CVV. CENTRAL VALLEY VW HAD TO BE ONE OF THE MOST PLEASANT , honest experience I have had at avdealer. They responded promptly , , they kept there Word , they answered my questions with a 20+ year VW owner service manager. They had a Jetta 1.8 6a w/ Conn package discounted 3800. I requested a additional 1000 on a new car. They accepted my offer and responded same day . The sales associate Mr Hayes was extremely knowledgable , a VW owner and secured the the car for me on my word of request over the phone. TO SUM IT UP I WOULD SAY REAL OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY! Jetta a great CAR!
Great People and Great Service!
11/30/2013
I am really appreciative of the work Kenny, Larry and Domingo did to get me into my new coffee brown VW Bug! Not only were they courteous, friendly as well as professional, they kept working on a deal even after we thought it wasn't going to happen. They went out of their way to find the deal to fit our unique situation. I would and plan on highly recommending them at every opportunity.
Positive experience
02/18/2013
I have purchased many cars throughout the years and this purchase included the best salesman I have ever had. He was very professional, not pushy, and very attentive.
Love CV VW
12/18/2012
The best car buying experience ever! I was dreading the whole car buying task after having my favorite car ever, 2005 VW Jetta, totaled. I hate the whole negotiation/car buying experience, but needed a car desperately so I made a list of cars to look at and figured I would start in Modesto and work my way up to Sacramento. I was greeted on the lot by George when I arrived and instantly felt comfortable. He had all the patience in the world, was extremely knowledgeable and made the whole day, dare I say, fun!!! He helped me pick out another, new Jetta that I absolutely love! When I went in with Kevin, the Finance Manager, I thought here we go, this is going to be the unpleasant part. Wrong again, no pressure, just the usual signings and I was done! Truly a wonderful experience from beginning to end. I would and will recommend this dealership to anyone. I've dealt with Chris in the service department with my other car and he is the reason I started my search here. He noticed a couple of bulbs that were out and replaced them at no charge! I am looking forward to my service calls in the future. Thank you so much George and Central Valley Volkswagen, love my car!!!
12/16/2012
very disappointed
03/22/2011
Have you had this experience with Central Valley Volkswagen? A friend suggested that I try the VW bidding process, where you complete a form and then the dealerships bid for your business. Sound simple? It was anything but 3/9 Central Valley Volkswagen sent me an offer of $23,800 for a 2011 VW Jetta Sedan TDI 3/9 I countered the offer and made a few request, namely $25,000 (including: tax, license, and fees) plus a few details about a trade in. 3/10 A different Central Valley Volkswagen internet agent called, accepted my request of $25,000 and asked when I could come in I agreed to come in on 3/11 at 2:45pm 3/11 I met with the third Central Valley Volkswagen individual who told me hed be the sales agent; after leaving me outside in the windy elements for 10 minutes (I timed it), not sure what he was doing, he just took off, he showed up with the wrong vehicle for me to test drive. 3/11 The manager who was supposed to evaluate my trade-in vehicle never left his seat 3/11 The vehicle I was then given to drive didnt have the features I wanted and the sales agent didnt tell me anything about the vehicle, he verified the sunroof was closed when I said it was somewhat noisy. Based on his poor performance, he thought I would purchase the car??? 3/11 When I asked for my car keys back, they had them for 35 minutes, I had given them 30 minutes to do an evaluation, he told me another manager had them I went in search of my keys only to be told that NO the sales person had them Then they told me the car with the package, that I had requested over the phone and which the agent had told me I could have, was not possible. To make matters worse, the manager told me I misunderstood the internet agent that he couldnt possibly have agreed to my request. He even brought the 2nd internet agent in to tell me NO he didnt say what he did. I flat out told them both You lied, I would not have driven from Tracy to Modesto if I could not have the deal I requested They insisted that I was mistaken; I then had to request the tank of gas that they told me they would give me for driving in. 10 minutes later my car&keys finally made it into my hand. The manager still insisted quite adamantly that I was mistaken, that I misunderstood, and that I wasnt giving them a chance. Being the reasonable person that I am, I sat around for the next set of lies. Would you believe that he had the NERVE to present me with an offer of almost thirty thousand, five thousand more than the agreed upon rate. He told me it was the best he could do. Heres the kicker: the sales price was $200 more than the hard copy internet quoted price. To add injury to insult, he talked down to me, as if I was a five year old child and he had to talk very slow so I could comprehend that he was doing me a favor with the deal he presented. You dont think things can get worse, right? Before I left, the original internet agent offered to put me in a Hyundai for $25,000. I drive a 2005 Honda CRV, I was coming in with a preapproved credit union loan for an agreed upon price of $25,000 out the door (for a VW Jetta TDI), and he offered me a Hyundai? Isnt that called Bait and Switch where they lure you in for one car and then offer you another? How can dealerships be allowed to operate like this? Is this the way they treat all kind, honest, sincere, valley folk?
A+ Service at Central Valley VW!
05/31/2010
From the time you set your appointment, to when you pick up your car, the staff at central valley VW has always been excellent. Greg always makes sure I am taken care of and everything is done right the first time. They always have my best interest in mind, and have never tried to sell me service I don't need. Bottom line, I have always left central valley VW service with a smile. I will, and have recommend them to many friends and family.
Great Service Every Time
05/31/2010
I have a 06 Passat and I only take it to Central Valley VW for service, because I know they will be honest and always to an outstanding job. I feel welcomed and appreciated every time I go in. Greg does a great job at getting the job done fast, and calls me with prompt progress updates.
Central Valley Volkswagen Provides Excellent Service
11/11/2009
I have always received excellent service from Central Valley Volkswagen for my 1999 Passat. I attribute this to their excellent staff. Service writer Greg Hayes always is looking out for my best interest. He always searches out the best and most cost-effective ways to service or repair my car. Greg is obviously very mechanical and knowledgeable, but also takes the time to explain in simple terms what my car needs and the nature of the repair. The service area and customer waiting room also are very clean. I've also used their free shuttle for a ride to work.
