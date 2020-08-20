Drive Now Glendale

Visit dealer’s website 
4240 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051
(855) 993-1502
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Drive Now Glendale

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Got a car

by Stephanie Yuma on 08/20/2020

I went to drive now on 8/19/2020 and walked away with a car. The best person in the world helped me his name is uncle Rueben. He was the sweetest and most sincere person around. I strongly recommend going to see him if you need a vehicle. He does everything he can to make sure you get what you need. Thank you Rueben

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
9 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Got a car

by Stephanie Yuma on 08/20/2020

I went to drive now on 8/19/2020 and walked away with a car. The best person in the world helped me his name is uncle Rueben. He was the sweetest and most sincere person around. I strongly recommend going to see him if you need a vehicle. He does everything he can to make sure you get what you need. Thank you Rueben

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Drive now can buren

by Yesenia L on 10/30/2019

I went in to only look at vehicles because my credit was not great, but ruben was able to help me get approved. He is an amazing salesman and was so caring for me and my kids. Highly recommend buying a car from Ruben.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2013 BMW

by Cristian on 08/22/2019

Uncle Ruben hooked me up with a great deal with quality customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Poor service/sales people shady

by Joejoe13 on 08/18/2017

Bought a car from them, now they say I have to pay the tax and license fees. Which is crazy, and then Mr. Glen the manager was rude. Wish I never did business with them

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Driving Now

by cowboynation on 08/13/2016

Vince Douglass is an amazing salesman! My husband and I came in looking for a great quality car with low mileage and down payment and that is exactly what we got. We highly recommend drive now to anyone with struggling with trying to afford a down payment and monthly payments and tired of looking! Drive Now will definitely work with you! Thank you Vince Douglass, Thank you Drive Now! The process is easy and the staff are very friendly. Walk in, roll in, crawl in, skip in, jump in, then DRIVE NOW!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

great service, helpful

by soberlife583 on 07/20/2016

Great car, very helpful, switched me to a different car when I was not happy with the other one, Alex did a great job helping out as much as possilbe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service and a great vehicle

by lala_901 on 07/14/2016

They have GREAT cars the employees are super nice. They try to get you in the car you want. This is my second time coming here and I had a great experience both times. I would recommend them to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

very helpful

by thyeaspringer on 11/14/2015

thanks to vince for make me happy and getting me in the car I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy

by acasteal on 10/26/2015

This is the first time i have purchased a vehicle and not been stressed out. excellent team here at 19th ave & Broadway, Miguel has made my experience very easy and i am so happy!! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
574 cars in stock
0 new574 used0 certified pre-owned
Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai Sonata
0 new|27 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chrysler 200
Chrysler 200
0 new|25 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes