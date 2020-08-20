Got a car
by 08/20/2020on
I went to drive now on 8/19/2020 and walked away with a car. The best person in the world helped me his name is uncle Rueben. He was the sweetest and most sincere person around. I strongly recommend going to see him if you need a vehicle. He does everything he can to make sure you get what you need. Thank you Rueben
Drive now can buren
by 10/30/2019on
I went in to only look at vehicles because my credit was not great, but ruben was able to help me get approved. He is an amazing salesman and was so caring for me and my kids. Highly recommend buying a car from Ruben.
2013 BMW
by 08/22/2019on
Uncle Ruben hooked me up with a great deal with quality customer service.
Poor service/sales people shady
by 08/18/2017on
Bought a car from them, now they say I have to pay the tax and license fees. Which is crazy, and then Mr. Glen the manager was rude. Wish I never did business with them
Driving Now
by 08/13/2016on
Vince Douglass is an amazing salesman! My husband and I came in looking for a great quality car with low mileage and down payment and that is exactly what we got. We highly recommend drive now to anyone with struggling with trying to afford a down payment and monthly payments and tired of looking! Drive Now will definitely work with you! Thank you Vince Douglass, Thank you Drive Now! The process is easy and the staff are very friendly. Walk in, roll in, crawl in, skip in, jump in, then DRIVE NOW!
great service, helpful
by 07/20/2016on
Great car, very helpful, switched me to a different car when I was not happy with the other one, Alex did a great job helping out as much as possilbe.
Great service and a great vehicle
by 07/14/2016on
They have GREAT cars the employees are super nice. They try to get you in the car you want. This is my second time coming here and I had a great experience both times. I would recommend them to friends and family.
very helpful
by 11/14/2015on
thanks to vince for make me happy and getting me in the car I wanted.
Happy
by 10/26/2015on
This is the first time i have purchased a vehicle and not been stressed out. excellent team here at 19th ave & Broadway, Miguel has made my experience very easy and i am so happy!! Thank you!
