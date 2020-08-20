sales Rating

Vince Douglass is an amazing salesman! My husband and I came in looking for a great quality car with low mileage and down payment and that is exactly what we got. We highly recommend drive now to anyone with struggling with trying to afford a down payment and monthly payments and tired of looking! Drive Now will definitely work with you! Thank you Vince Douglass, Thank you Drive Now! The process is easy and the staff are very friendly. Walk in, roll in, crawl in, skip in, jump in, then DRIVE NOW!