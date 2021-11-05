Customer Reviews of Liberty GMC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 - Ryan Shippy
by 05/11/2021on
Ryan Shippy is great to work with when purchasing a vehicle. Honest and straightforward.
Service
by 05/16/2021on
Usually satisfied with service that I receive but this time they didn't reset tires after rotation and a new sensor showed up that I had never seen in the 10 yrs of owning the vehicle. I believe that is why they call them sensors. Other wise good job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 - Ryan Shippy
by 05/11/2021on
Ryan Shippy is great to work with when purchasing a vehicle. Honest and straightforward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
completely satisfied
by 04/29/2021on
We are completely satisfied with the whole buying experience. Ryan Shippy is a great salesman and a joy to work with. anyone who asks, we were driving away with our new SUV in 3 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Trucker
by 04/22/2021on
Ryan Shippy outstanding sales person. Would recommend this dealership and sales person to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Quick, Easy, and out the door
by 02/26/2021on
This is my second purchase from Liberty GMC and salesman Ryan Shippy. If you want a no nonsense get in get out experience go see Ryan you won't regret it. Thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New truck
by 02/24/2021on
I just love my new pickup. The sale purchase was fast and easy, This was my first vehicle purchased through sales representative Ryan Shippy. He made it easy going with no stress. Thank you Liberty GMC Ryan Shippy was awesome to work with. He made the process super easy. And found the vehicle that fit pretty much all my wish list. He was great. For sure I will recommend to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No Nonsense
by 02/09/2021on
We were hesitant to go to the dealership, just because we did not want to be hounded by sales people. Luckily, we ran into Ryan Shippy. He was very knowledgeable, and not pushy at all! We would recommend him if you are looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No run arounds
by 02/07/2021on
Ryan help me out so much and may everything go the way I wanted using his services again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 10/13/2020on
Kolton Vadnal was my salesman and he made my decision extremely easy. (I was really dreading it) He was very kind and respectful. My decision was my own. He is an asset to your company
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Kolton Vadnal - Best Salesman Ever
by 10/13/2020on
While recently out shopping for a new vehicle we were greeted very pleasantly by this young man. He was not a “down your throat” salesman and at no point was he overly pushy. He knows his vehicle facts he knows his inventory and he knows what it takes to get you into a vehicle that you choose and a price you feel comfortable with. He didn’t try to sell old inventory just to make a sale. He was very attentive and cared that we were getting exactly what we wanted. I will absolutely only shop with Kolton for any vehicle purchase in the future. Best customer service experience I’ve had with car sales. Thank you Kolton!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Truck Purchase
by 09/30/2020on
Ryan Shippy was very informative thru out the whole buying process, the entire process was smooth, very easy going. Ryan had us in and out of the dealership within 60 minutes, we appreciate his candor, kindness thru out the buying process it was a very laid back experience. The follow up has been awesome. Thank You Ryan for finding us what we needed/wanted we appreciate all you did for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New GMC Sierra Elevation Purchase
by 09/13/2020on
I just love my new pickup. The sale purchase was fast and easy, Your team work was fantastic. This was my second vehicle purchased through sales representative Ryan Shippy. He always makes it easy going with no stress. Thank you Liberty GMC
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A+ Experience
by 08/31/2020on
Ryan Shippy was knowledgeable and professional and most importantly didn't waste time going back and forth like other dealers. I called in the morning and Ryan delivered my new 3500 AT4 truck that night. Highly recommend if in the market for a GMC.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 08/28/2020on
Ryan Shippy is awesome! Great experience and left with a brand new truck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Another Great Experience
by 08/19/2020on
Another great car buying experience. We have purchased 4 autos from Liberty and 3 with Ryan Shippy as our sales associate. I didn't even go to the dealership everthing was done in my home with Ryan wearing a mask. Truck was delivered to my door.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly Recommend
by 08/16/2020on
Ryan Shippy was awesome to work with. He made the process super easy. I wasnt even planning on buying that day, but he found the vehicle that fit pretty much all my wish list. He was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
GMC canyon
by 07/30/2020on
Got a great deal on a 2010 GMC canyon with only 70k miles on it! Ryan Shippy reached out very quickly after I inquired about the truck. I was able to ditch my old car and drive away in it within hours of finding it online. I have pretty bad credit and he was still able to pull together a pretty good deal. I'm very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ryan Shippy
by 07/30/2020on
Ryan was very professional and had me in my new vehicle in record time. great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Do not do buisness with this place
by 06/29/2020on
They will waste your time. Will do anything they can to get you to the dealership and then will try to change your mind on the vehicle they have been showing you over email and text msg. We got a stock number that they said would work with our pre approval and then we get to the dealership and they bring around a vehicle that is not even close to what they showed us and then we questioned it and they said oh that stock number won't work. So driving a hour and 15 minutes each way wasting my time is no big deal for them. They just want you in their dealership so they can pressure you into something you don't want. STAY AWAY GO TO A DEALERSHIP THAT CARES
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Sales--MR Ryan Shippy
by 06/22/2020on
Ryan Shippy was outstanding in all area's during my buying time there,, very Professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Perfect
by 05/28/2020on
My husband and I enjoyed the whole experience. Ryan Shippy was extremely helpful and got us exactly what we wanted. We each purchased a vehicle and are very very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
We are the #1 GMC dealership in Arizona and the Western region. Our family owned and operated store prides ourselves in making sure our customers always come first. Please call and ask for James Ochs at 480-548-9504, Internet Director with any questions you may regarding any New and Used Inventory on our lot.
1 Comments