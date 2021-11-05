sales Rating

They will waste your time. Will do anything they can to get you to the dealership and then will try to change your mind on the vehicle they have been showing you over email and text msg. We got a stock number that they said would work with our pre approval and then we get to the dealership and they bring around a vehicle that is not even close to what they showed us and then we questioned it and they said oh that stock number won't work. So driving a hour and 15 minutes each way wasting my time is no big deal for them. They just want you in their dealership so they can pressure you into something you don't want. STAY AWAY GO TO A DEALERSHIP THAT CARES Read more