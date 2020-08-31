Liberty GMC

Liberty GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
8660 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ 85382
(877) 801-9618
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Liberty GMC

4.9
Overall Rating
(63)
Recommend: Yes (61) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

A+ Experience

by Craig on 08/31/2020

Ryan Shippy was knowledgeable and professional and most importantly didn't waste time going back and forth like other dealers. I called in the morning and Ryan delivered my new 3500 AT4 truck that night. Highly recommend if in the market for a GMC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
228 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

A+ Experience

by Craig on 08/31/2020

Ryan Shippy was knowledgeable and professional and most importantly didn't waste time going back and forth like other dealers. I called in the morning and Ryan delivered my new 3500 AT4 truck that night. Highly recommend if in the market for a GMC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Visit Liberty GMC on 08/28/2020

Ryan Shippy is awesome! Great experience and left with a brand new truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Another Great Experience

by J and L Kidwell on 08/19/2020

Another great car buying experience. We have purchased 4 autos from Liberty and 3 with Ryan Shippy as our sales associate. I didn't even go to the dealership everthing was done in my home with Ryan wearing a mask. Truck was delivered to my door.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Highly Recommend

by Keri on 08/16/2020

Ryan Shippy was awesome to work with. He made the process super easy. I wasnt even planning on buying that day, but he found the vehicle that fit pretty much all my wish list. He was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

GMC canyon

by Marc on 07/30/2020

Got a great deal on a 2010 GMC canyon with only 70k miles on it! Ryan Shippy reached out very quickly after I inquired about the truck. I was able to ditch my old car and drive away in it within hours of finding it online. I have pretty bad credit and he was still able to pull together a pretty good deal. I'm very pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ryan Shippy

by Robert Chavez on 07/30/2020

Ryan was very professional and had me in my new vehicle in record time. great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Do not do buisness with this place

by Jason on 06/29/2020

They will waste your time. Will do anything they can to get you to the dealership and then will try to change your mind on the vehicle they have been showing you over email and text msg. We got a stock number that they said would work with our pre approval and then we get to the dealership and they bring around a vehicle that is not even close to what they showed us and then we questioned it and they said oh that stock number won't work. So driving a hour and 15 minutes each way wasting my time is no big deal for them. They just want you in their dealership so they can pressure you into something you don't want. STAY AWAY GO TO A DEALERSHIP THAT CARES

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales--MR Ryan Shippy

by Sonny Sonnenberg on 06/22/2020

Ryan Shippy was outstanding in all area's during my buying time there,, very Professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Perfect

by Perefect on 05/28/2020

My husband and I enjoyed the whole experience. Ryan Shippy was extremely helpful and got us exactly what we wanted. We each purchased a vehicle and are very very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding!

by Arrjay on 05/28/2020

My first time purchasing a vehicle through a dealership, and I could not have been more pleased with the service I received from Ryan Shippy and Liberty GMC. Ryan went out of his way to be sure we were satisfied with everything. We were treated so fairly that we actually purchased 2 vehicles. The whole experience was top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by Carin H on 05/06/2020

Many people find shopping for a used car to be a stressful and shady experience. Come to Liberty GMC in Peoria if you would like to witness that myth being busted in person. James Cooper was such a pleasure to work with. He really listened to what I was looking for and I never felt like he tried to disregard my wishes or sell me something that didn't make sense. The negotiations were fair and reasonable--most importantly, my feedback was honored and incorporated into the final offer. Working with finance was quick and painless, as well. Every person we encountered was pleasant, professional, and willing to work with us. No pre-set agendas with this group--they start with listening to the voice of the customer and then everything takes off from there. I highly recommend this dealership and will gladly give them my business again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by JT on 04/28/2020

Ryan shippy was excellent he answered all are questions and was very professional. Thanks Ryan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent service

by Lowry on 04/28/2020

We had a vehicle that was getting extremely old and needed some reliable transportation. Noticed some great deals going on recently at a lot of the dealerships. Since we already had a GMC and worked with Ryann Shippy in the past we decided to stick with what we knew. Found a beautiful Terrian on the website. Showed him what it was. He found it right there on the showroom floor. Ryan Shippy pulled it out no questions asked. We took it for a test drive. Returned and started the process for the purchase. Within a couple of hours we were out of there and heading home with a new vehicle. Love it. We would recommend Ryan Shippy to anyone we know that is in the market for a new vehicle. Thank you Ryan for going that extra 1/2 mile (we live very close to the dealership) and bringing to our house the spray wax for our new black Terrian. It's working great. The Lowry's

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you Ryan Shippy

by LJH on 04/23/2020

Ryan Shippy is great to work with when purchasing a vehicle. Honest and straightforward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Jeff French

by Jeff French on 04/22/2020

Jeff French was amazing. He was so polite and very nice and well spoken. Him and all the workers at Liberty GMC were very helpful, thank you again Jeff french.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Liberty GMC

by Happy camper on 04/16/2020

Staff was friendly and professional. Very willing to accommodate my needs. Work was completed on time. Provided shuttle service was very fast and friendly. First class operation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent dealer

by Excellent on 04/12/2020

Top notch group of people!! I walked in, told them what I wanted, they gave me top dollar for my trade, signed papers and walked out in minutes! They made the whole process fun and entirely stress free! We are new to the Phoenix area but this will forever be our dealer of choice out here! A+ to you all!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ryan Shippy, thank you. My truck is Great

by Sal Dambrosio on 03/12/2020

Love my new 2020 GMC Denali Truck. Ryan Shippy was helpful and got me a great deal and was very helpful and professional . I recommend him and this dealership. Thanks so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Yes, we recommend Liberty GMC!

by Steve and Linda on 03/12/2020

Ryan Shippy has been a great salesperson. Our GMC Acadia/2020 is the 3rd vehicle we have purchased with his help. Ask for Ryan when visiting Liberty GMC!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ryan Shippy Liberty GMC

by 2020 GMC on 03/05/2020

Ryan Shippy with Liberty GMC is hands down one of the most efficient salesmen, I have had the pleasure working with. He listens to what I need in a truck and doesn't stop searching until he finds the truck that fits all of my needs. Thus is the 3rd truck I have purchased from Liberty and Ryan. My wife and I also purchased her vehicle. Customer for life to say the least.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Kia soul

by Anthony Roman on 03/03/2020

Ryan was an incredible leader and made the deal happen. Lowered our monthly payments on a newer vehicle and we also received lower insurance rate with on site agent. We can not express our gratitude and pleasure with our purchase and how the deal was made.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
259 cars in stock
118 new133 used8 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We are the #1 GMC dealership in Arizona and the Western region. Our family owned and operated store prides ourselves in making sure our customers always come first. Please call and ask for James Ochs at 480-548-9504, Internet Director with any questions you may regarding any New and Used Inventory on our lot.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes