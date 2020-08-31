sales Rating

We had a vehicle that was getting extremely old and needed some reliable transportation. Noticed some great deals going on recently at a lot of the dealerships. Since we already had a GMC and worked with Ryann Shippy in the past we decided to stick with what we knew. Found a beautiful Terrian on the website. Showed him what it was. He found it right there on the showroom floor. Ryan Shippy pulled it out no questions asked. We took it for a test drive. Returned and started the process for the purchase. Within a couple of hours we were out of there and heading home with a new vehicle. Love it. We would recommend Ryan Shippy to anyone we know that is in the market for a new vehicle. Thank you Ryan for going that extra 1/2 mile (we live very close to the dealership) and bringing to our house the spray wax for our new black Terrian. It's working great. The Lowry's Read more