Ryan Shippy was knowledgeable and professional and most importantly didn't waste time going back and forth like other dealers. I called in the morning and Ryan delivered my new 3500 AT4 truck that night. Highly recommend if in the market for a GMC.
Another great car buying experience. We have purchased 4 autos from Liberty and 3 with Ryan Shippy as our sales associate. I didn't even go to the dealership everthing was done in my home with Ryan wearing a mask. Truck was delivered to my door.
Got a great deal on a 2010 GMC canyon with only 70k miles on it! Ryan Shippy reached out very quickly after I inquired about the truck. I was able to ditch my old car and drive away in it within hours of finding it online. I have pretty bad credit and he was still able to pull together a pretty good deal. I'm very pleased.
They will waste your time. Will do anything they can to get you to the dealership and then will try to change your mind on the vehicle they have been showing you over email and text msg. We got a stock number that they said would work with our pre approval and then we get to the dealership and they bring around a vehicle that is not even close to what they showed us and then we questioned it and they said oh that stock number won't work. So driving a hour and 15 minutes each way wasting my time is no big deal for them. They just want you in their dealership so they can pressure you into something you don't want. STAY AWAY GO TO A DEALERSHIP THAT CARES
My first time purchasing a vehicle through a dealership, and I could not have been more pleased with the service I received from Ryan Shippy and Liberty GMC. Ryan went out of his way to be sure we were satisfied with everything. We were treated so fairly that we actually purchased 2 vehicles. The whole experience was top notch.
Many people find shopping for a used car to be a stressful and shady experience. Come to Liberty GMC in Peoria if you would like to witness that myth being busted in person. James Cooper was such a pleasure to work with. He really listened to what I was looking for and I never felt like he tried to disregard my wishes or sell me something that didn't make sense. The negotiations were fair and reasonable--most importantly, my feedback was honored and incorporated into the final offer. Working with finance was quick and painless, as well. Every person we encountered was pleasant, professional, and willing to work with us. No pre-set agendas with this group--they start with listening to the voice of the customer and then everything takes off from there. I highly recommend this dealership and will gladly give them my business again in the future.
We had a vehicle that was getting extremely old and needed some reliable transportation. Noticed some great deals going on recently at a lot of the dealerships. Since we already had a GMC and worked with Ryann Shippy in the past we decided to stick with what we knew. Found a beautiful Terrian on the website. Showed him what it was. He found it right there on the showroom floor. Ryan Shippy pulled it out no questions asked. We took it for a test drive. Returned and started the process for the purchase. Within a couple of hours we were out of there and heading home with a new vehicle. Love it. We would recommend Ryan Shippy to anyone we know that is in the market for a new vehicle. Thank you Ryan for going that extra 1/2 mile (we live very close to the dealership) and bringing to our house the spray wax for our new black Terrian. It's working great. The Lowry's
Top notch group of people!! I walked in, told them what I wanted, they gave me top dollar for my trade, signed papers and walked out in minutes! They made the whole process fun and entirely stress free! We are new to the Phoenix area but this will forever be our dealer of choice out here! A+ to you all!!
Ryan Shippy with Liberty GMC is hands down one of the most efficient salesmen, I have had the pleasure working with. He listens to what I need in a truck and doesn't stop searching until he finds the truck that fits all of my needs. Thus is the 3rd truck I have purchased from Liberty and Ryan. My wife and I also purchased her vehicle. Customer for life to say the least.
Ryan was an incredible leader and made the deal happen. Lowered our monthly payments on a newer vehicle and we also received lower insurance rate with on site agent. We can not express our gratitude and pleasure with our purchase and how the deal was made.
