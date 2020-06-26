sales Rating

My wife mentioned to me she wanted a new SUV and to get rid of her car. Close to being paid off I started to look around and see what I could find. I can't remember how I got in touch with Tanner Haas from AutoNation Honda Chandler, but it was the best thing that ever happened. I was stuck in a conference unable to make calls or take calls and Tanner communicated with me via text and email. I told him her wants, he started looking. We showed up early one Saturday morning to do some test drives. Tanner made himself available before the dealership opened, even had the first car running and cooling for us so we didn't bake in the car. He is super knowledgeable and helpful. Best of all he is great to work with as he aims to make sure everything is handled. His communication is awesome, while I love Tanner, I did have some issues with their process, mainly the finance department. Not Tanners fault, but the finance manager that did our deal ended up quitting the next day. When he did everything fell apart. Trying to get a hold of someone in finance was impossible, but Tanner stepped up and got everything worked out. He has followed up a few times just to check on how the car was doing and make sure we were happy. Even though there were some issues that had to be worked through, none of it was Tanners fault, he worked side by side with us to get it all fixed, while still helping others out. If you're looking to buy, I would give Tanner a call you will not be disappointed! He's an amazing person to do business with!