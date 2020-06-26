The sales associate was very helpful and made my experience enjoyable until it came to the finance man. I paid cash for the vehicle so I didn't think it would take to long. It took 1 hour and 20 minutes to get in to see him, starting at 10:20 p.m. Other than that very satisfied. Bye the way, the finance man was helpful and a complete crackup!
I had an outstanding service experience at AutoNation Honda of Chandler. The service advisor went above and beyond to take care that all my concerns were addressed. He even arranged to have my vehicle picked up and dropped off to me due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Great service department again. Greg Stapley my service advisor was excellent and a real pro at his job. He got me into service and out in great time, and for the work that was done the price for was very reasonable. The technicians also did a super job on my CRV, it runs like new. Thanks again to everyone involved I will have peace of mind driving anywhere.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
9 days after purchasing certified pre owned transmission problems. 2016 Honda Pilot. Service manager Tony wouldn’t help us get a rental car while our pilot is being towed to their dealer on Thanksgiving day. This is my only transportation for myself and my family. And now I’ll have to beg someone for a ride to the dealer to get a loaner.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
From the moment I started to consider buying a new 2020 Honda Accord, Victor Gonzales was there for me! Not only did he provide accurate and superior knowledge about the vehicle, he made sure every question I had was fully answered. He took in account my specific needs and concerns as well as my budget. Not only did he help me get the most for my trade-in, but help get me into a brand new Pilot at a price that works for me. I feel that I got the best deal in the Valley! Kudos to Gregg Gabbin (Sales MGR) and Gary Cushing (CFS MGR) as well . I would definitely let them help me with my next Honda. I would recommend him to anyone that wants the best deal, superior, friendly, honest, positive, “NO STRESS" car buying experience!
My wife mentioned to me she wanted a new SUV and to get rid of her car. Close to being paid off I started to look around and see what I could find. I can’t remember how I got in touch with Tanner Haas from AutoNation Honda Chandler, but it was the best thing that ever happened. I was stuck in a conference unable to make calls or take calls and Tanner communicated with me via text and email. I told him her wants, he started looking. We showed up early one Saturday morning to do some test drives. Tanner made himself available before the dealership opened, even had the first car running and cooling for us so we didn’t bake in the car. He is super knowledgeable and helpful. Best of all he is great to work with as he aims to make sure everything is handled.
His communication is awesome, while I love Tanner, I did have some issues with their process, mainly the finance department. Not Tanners fault, but the finance manager that did our deal ended up quitting the next day. When he did everything fell apart. Trying to get a hold of someone in finance was impossible, but Tanner stepped up and got everything worked out. He has followed up a few times just to check on how the car was doing and make sure we were happy. Even though there were some issues that had to be worked through, none of it was Tanners fault, he worked side by side with us to get it all fixed, while still helping others out.
If you’re looking to buy, I would give Tanner a call [contact info removed] you will not be disappointed! He’s an amazing person to do business with!
Ashley Rodriguez and Tanner Haas are the best employees at Honda!! They went above and beyond for me and my husband, great customer service. I was extremely satisfied!! I would 100% come back again and see them both!! Thank you for listening to what I wanted and make it happen! They are both phenomenal people!!
Service was fine it is the process that is all screwed up. We had a dead battery and live in Florence AZ while the dealership is in Chandler. Car had to be towed from our garage to chandler We had to have car towed one of us had to go with the car wait at dealer then drive it home which is I hour away. All because of a battery? Just a waste of time not to mention expensive. Authorization for AAA who picked up car also has batteries have them do it Customer does not waste most is day Honda has less cost everyone is happier a win win situation
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
