1150 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
(844) 890-4347
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of AutoNation Honda Chandler

4.5
Overall Rating
(61)
Recommend: Yes (55) No (6)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Sales associate

by Ken Woodley on 06/26/2020

The sales associate was very helpful and made my experience enjoyable until it came to the finance man. I paid cash for the vehicle so I didn't think it would take to long. It took 1 hour and 20 minutes to get in to see him, starting at 10:20 p.m. Other than that very satisfied. Bye the way, the finance man was helpful and a complete crackup!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Maintenance

by Henry Sung on 09/01/2020

Quite efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Battery replacement.

by Ligalleg on 08/25/2020

All went great, no hassles, just professionally completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda Service dept

by Chelsea on 08/19/2020

Drew Dehart went above and beyond to make our experience timely and easy. Thanks so much Drew.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

COuldn not have found more professional service and support

by javpsycare on 08/18/2020

Excellent support and service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Miguelp on 08/02/2020

Polite employee

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bruce O. Wyres

by Muffinhead on 07/22/2020

Raul Molina was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service at AutoNation Honda of Chandler

by Garyhuf on 07/01/2020

I had an outstanding service experience at AutoNation Honda of Chandler. The service advisor went above and beyond to take care that all my concerns were addressed. He even arranged to have my vehicle picked up and dropped off to me due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Dr. Tom on 06/23/2020

Service was scheduled ahead of time. I received service promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by BlueStar on 06/22/2020

Great job. Was able to get in and out quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Auto Nation Honda Service Review

by William on 06/12/2020

Great service department again. Greg Stapley my service advisor was excellent and a real pro at his job. He got me into service and out in great time, and for the work that was done the price for was very reasonable. The technicians also did a super job on my CRV, it runs like new. Thanks again to everyone involved I will have peace of mind driving anywhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

A,17 20k service

by LeonardZ on 05/25/2020

Excellent service---both customer and vehicle. I bought my 2018 Accord 2.0t at AutoNation Honda and always have it serviced there. Always been happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good experience

by GBeanCounter on 04/29/2020

The service advisor Raul was very friendly and easy to talk to about the preventative maintenance items that were being done. The van was ready when promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Tori helped my mom find the perfect car at the perfect price

by Alice on 12/07/2019

Tori provided friendly professional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Buyer beware

by Curtis W on 11/28/2019

9 days after purchasing certified pre owned transmission problems. 2016 Honda Pilot. Service manager Tony wouldn’t help us get a rental car while our pilot is being towed to their dealer on Thanksgiving day. This is my only transportation for myself and my family. And now I’ll have to beg someone for a ride to the dealer to get a loaner.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Always The Best

by Conrad on 11/06/2019

From the moment I started to consider buying a new 2020 Honda Accord, Victor Gonzales was there for me! Not only did he provide accurate and superior knowledge about the vehicle, he made sure every question I had was fully answered. He took in account my specific needs and concerns as well as my budget. Not only did he help me get the most for my trade-in, but help get me into a brand new Pilot at a price that works for me. I feel that I got the best deal in the Valley! Kudos to Gregg Gabbin (Sales MGR) and Gary Cushing (CFS MGR) as well . I would definitely let them help me with my next Honda. I would recommend him to anyone that wants the best deal, superior, friendly, honest, positive, “NO STRESS" car buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best sales person ever!

by dnorris on 10/31/2019

My wife mentioned to me she wanted a new SUV and to get rid of her car. Close to being paid off I started to look around and see what I could find. I can’t remember how I got in touch with Tanner Haas from AutoNation Honda Chandler, but it was the best thing that ever happened. I was stuck in a conference unable to make calls or take calls and Tanner communicated with me via text and email. I told him her wants, he started looking. We showed up early one Saturday morning to do some test drives. Tanner made himself available before the dealership opened, even had the first car running and cooling for us so we didn’t bake in the car. He is super knowledgeable and helpful. Best of all he is great to work with as he aims to make sure everything is handled. His communication is awesome, while I love Tanner, I did have some issues with their process, mainly the finance department. Not Tanners fault, but the finance manager that did our deal ended up quitting the next day. When he did everything fell apart. Trying to get a hold of someone in finance was impossible, but Tanner stepped up and got everything worked out. He has followed up a few times just to check on how the car was doing and make sure we were happy. Even though there were some issues that had to be worked through, none of it was Tanners fault, he worked side by side with us to get it all fixed, while still helping others out. If you’re looking to buy, I would give Tanner a call [contact info removed] you will not be disappointed! He’s an amazing person to do business with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ashley and Tanner

by Neli Navarro on 10/30/2019

Ashley Rodriguez and Tanner Haas are the best employees at Honda!! They went above and beyond for me and my husband, great customer service. I was extremely satisfied!! I would 100% come back again and see them both!! Thank you for listening to what I wanted and make it happen! They are both phenomenal people!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car purchase

by Scott Kaos on 10/04/2019

Our salesperson Zach and the entire ream at AutoNation Honda Chandler made our car buying experience stress free and amazing. We Highly recommend this dealership!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service department

by DylanB. on 09/30/2019

Greg was very helpful and took the time to explain what was needed and why. Very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Robert Allen

by Bobbykoa on 09/16/2019

Service was fine it is the process that is all screwed up. We had a dead battery and live in Florence AZ while the dealership is in Chandler. Car had to be towed from our garage to chandler We had to have car towed one of us had to go with the car wait at dealer then drive it home which is I hour away. All because of a battery? Just a waste of time not to mention expensive. Authorization for AAA who picked up car also has batteries have them do it Customer does not waste most is day Honda has less cost everyone is happier a win win situation

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

584 cars in stock
396 new120 used68 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations. And we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Our Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are one, no-haggle price and backed by a Limited Warranty. We even give them the once over in 125 different places, so all you need to do is drive. Now that’s vehicle coverage you can count on.
The AutoNation Drive Pink campaign, continues to raise millions for cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put the fight against cancer on full display.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

