service Rating

To be honest, its not the 3 weeks I had to wait for a window to be delivered which only came from Portland and a dog sled team couldve been faster. Its more based on the fact that I just spent 45000 dollars on a brand new 2018 Jeep from the dealership last month, and for some reason the only person who cared enough to keep up on it was Patrick Osbon, a car salesperson. Service literally didnt have a tracking number because it came from the manufacturer so they had no idea where it was, they gave me 3 different delivery dates before eventually saying, its on an any day now delivery service so itll be here any day, and then tried to charge me 560 dollars when the only quote I ever received was over the phone for 220 dollars which I believed was reasonable based on the inconvenience and lack of knowledge on the delivery. Then, when I finally had enough I told them to call the manufacturer and find out where my window was and conveniently within 10 minutes of that call they received it. I didnt have a car for 3 weeks, that affected my school life, personal life, and volunteering life. The only good thing the dealership did was give me a rental car for a couple of days while I waited for my window patiently and then took it back unless I agreed to pay the rental fee on top of what I was going to have to pay for this window! Then, they charge me 300 dollars in labor to vacuum out some glass out of the inside of a door panel before installing the window. Which I was never quoted for in the first place or I wouldve done it myself. The only good thing that happened here is they offered me employee pricing on the cost of labor to offset their grossly inaccurate quote for my window price still leaving me paying 160 dollars over what I was quoted. If I could I would take back the money I paid for the lifetime warranty through Lithia because the service department is probably the worst service department Ive ever seen. What if I had kids that needed to go to school? Or a job I needed to be at that wasnt so understanding? The fact of the matter is theres no excuse for an any day now kind of situation. And just to put icing on the cake, I was apparently issued a gold card for a year of premium for the EVTS system the dealership HAD to charge me a thousand dollars for whether I wanted it or not. A card which I cant seem to find anywhere but was apparently issued, and they cant replace it because it cost 300 dollars. Clearly I didnt use the card, I cant find the card so Im apt to believe I was never issued one and so now I have to pay that out of pocket because they dont have any way to recover that money through some kind of loss prevention and theres just no way they forgot to issue me one. I have all of my other EVTS documents, minus that. The customer service overall at the dealership was atrocious save Patrick, who seemed to be there every step of the way checking on my window. I only gave it the dealership two stars for that reason. I wouldnt shop here again. Read more