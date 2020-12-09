Lithia Kia of Anchorage
Customer Reviews of Lithia Kia of Anchorage
Dealership inventory listings not kept current!
by 09/12/2020on
This was a brief, first time experience with Litha Kia of Anchorage. I found a car listed on Edmonds Listing Service that I was interested to see and possibly purchasing. I also located the same identical car on Lithia's website but the price was $4,992 more. I made contact with the dealership through the Edmonds posting anyway, thinking the price difference was a price reduction. A sales rep, saying he was the sales manager, contacted me in the morning and, after a brief discussion about the car, offered to send me information about the car I was interested in. I didn't receive any information about the car but received, instead, a general email greeting from the dealership and their finance department explaining what I had to bring to the dealership to apply for financing, but nothing from the salesman and absolutely nothing about the car. I called the sales rep who was polite. The sales rep couldn't even remember which car I spoke to him about earlier in the day. After giving him his dealership's stock number, he looked it up and told me it was sold but he had another car just like the one I called about but the price was $4,992 more than the one listed on Edmonds website. The suspicious part about this is the car photos posted on Edmonds and car photos on the Litha dealership's website are absolutely identical, even down to the very same license plate number but, of course, the price of the one in Lithia’s inventory was $4,992 more than the one listed on Edmonds site. In sales lingo I believe this is known as a 'bait and switch', also ‘A lost leader’. The sale rep didn't even make an effort to find out if a price match could be made for this obvious advertising price ‘error’. This confirmed the 'bait and switch' for me. I recommend to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle from this dealership to not trust what is seen in Lithia’s advertising. It's either in error or a planned advertising deception. Buying a new or used car is stressful enough without having to be concerned about deception and insincerity.
Great experience buying at Lithia Kia!
by 01/04/2020on
I had a great experience buying from Chris Mathis at Lithia Kia. Everyone was friendly and helpful and listened to what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 11/29/2019on
I continue to appreciate the service at this dealership. They go the extra mile to make things right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Fast Simple
by 09/28/2019on
Very fast and straightforward, made my appointment online took about an houri was in and out and on my way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
KIA
by 09/27/2019on
Great service - fast and friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Customer Service
by 09/11/2019on
Everyone is very friendly, honestly and best customer service to help you with anything. Communication is the Key! They will always put a smile on your face! happy and Satisfied customers of Lithia Kia of Anchorage! Thank you all for everything! I love my 2019 Kia Rio Car.
Excellent customer service
by 07/21/2019on
Service department is so friendly and go out of their way for the customer. Sam is always so nice and welcoming and eager to help always!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Going the extra mile
by 06/21/2019on
After a negative experience with the dealer out of state where I originally purchased my Sorento, Jake at Lithia Kia took extra care to work through the confusion and get my maintenance contract back on track. Happy to have the care of my vehicle in the hands of a dealership that I feel I can trust.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/05/2019on
Thank you, Kia service staff, for courteous, prompt, and generous help with my car issue! Your help is greatly appreciated! Greetings!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lithia Kia
by 02/26/2019on
I bought my Kia sportage last week. Everyone was so helpful. Thanks Augie and Joshua. I love my car.
2013 Nissan Rogue
by 11/20/2018on
Satisfied with the overall purchase. The dealership representatives were very friendly and made the purchase doable. Thank you very much.
wondering about service
by 11/16/2018on
I am currently shopping for a new car. I bought my husband a 2018 Kia Sorento and I was thinking of buying myself one, but after this I'm wondering about service if there's problems in the future. I tried to book online oil service and it looked like it froze so I wasn't sure I had an appointment. I tried calling that same morning, Friday 11/9/18 and got voice mail so I left a detailed message. I called on Saturday 11/10/18 and left another message. I left another message on Tuesday 11/20/18. I later called and got Cody who was very helpful. He said the online request did not go through. So I asked how long it would take for an oil change because I had to pick up someone from the airport. I live 50 miles away and tried to get my oil changed in Wasilla but they didn't make appointments and they were always full when I would walk-in. (I have since found out I was at the wrong Lithia, the other one does appointments). I was told it was 90 minutes. I get in early and was told "at 11:30 we're shutting down for a meeting" and I tell them I have to pick up someone at the airport. So 11:30 comes and they have a meeting for 45 minutes. They finish and tell me the car is out front, I walk around the building and can't find my car. I walk back through the store and into service and tell them I can't find the car. Apparently it was in the back, out of range of the key fob I guess because I kept pressing that in hopes of finding it. Meanwhile the other family's car was brought and ready for them out front. I get in and the first thing is see is the TPMS warning which I meant to tell them about when I got in, but they immediately started out by telling me they were shutting down for a meeting. I would have gone back in but at this point I needed to get to the airport and I think I would have been quite loud if I had gone back in at that moment. It means either 1 person saw that warning twice or 2 people saw it (one driving in, one driving out) and no one did anything about it. On the print out it notes "checked tire pressure on all tires" but no one did a reset? I have this every time I switch out winter/summer tires and my oil change place just does it when they do the oil. I'm not happy with my Ford but they've always been on top of service and I'm feeling way let down by Lithia.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
very statisfying
by 10/30/2018on
Thank you for making ourselves more comfortable and convenient with our decision making with you guys.
Exceptional Service
by 09/03/2018on
Recently, I moved to Anchorage and needed to secure a vehicle soon with work already starting and winter soon approaching. Lithia Kia of Anchorage was recommended to me by a friend for their customer service and above and beyond staff. I stopped by a few used dealerships during my car shopping journey and was served lemon after lemon. I was growing frustrated and disappointed as I needed a car bad to get myself back and forth to work. During my car shopping journey, a friend gave me a lift to Lithia Kia of Anchorage and immediately the car buying experience was different as soon as I walked through those doors and sat down. The staff was friendly, shook my hand, and made me feel valued as a customer. The cars on their lot in addition to the vehicle I test drove were of top quality. There were a lot of options, and I felt like nothing was hidden from me as far as the history of the vehicle or its true condition. Richard went above and beyond to get me financed, and made the process smooth and efficient. Eric, Scott, and the rest of the team that serviced me that day were kind, humorous, and very friendly people. They were knowledge of all aspects of the selling and financing of vehicles and were honest. If you want a reliable car, to be treated fairly, and a team that treats you like family, go to Lithia Kia of Anchorage. They truly brought tears to my eyes and blessed me with a car that I needed for work and getting around in this new town and state. Thank you so much!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent!
by 08/11/2018on
Best experience at a car service center ever!!!! This was our first time getting our Kia serviced here. (Simple oil change + inspection). As I pulled up I noticed this was pretty small place - just one door was open. They had two advisors there that quickly checked us in. Super friendly and kind (they even offered us snacks and beverages - totally complimentery), they were efficient and we were on our way. They called us sooner than anticipated to let us know car was done. Picking up the car was quick and the service advisor was again very friendly and kind. This is a great service center! Don’t let the small size fool you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So happy with my 2016 Kia Sorento
by 06/13/2018on
Purchased a 2016 Kia Sorento LX this past weekend and couldnt br more happy with my purchase and (more importantly) the customer service was beyond excellent! Christian, my salesman, exhausted all efforts to find me exactly what I was looking for and make sure I had an amazing car buying experience from beginning to end. After car shopping all weekend and having so many horrible experiences at other dealerships, I was so happy and relieved to be so well taken care of at Lithia Kia of Anchorage. I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone looking to buy a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great deal!
by 06/11/2018on
I am very pleased with my purchase from Lithis Kia! The team expedited my sale and offered me the deal that I had previously framed I was able to commit to. What's more, I was provided service and warranty packages at no additional costs. It was truly a terrific experience!
Beyond dissatisfied with the customer service
by 04/26/2018on
To be honest, its not the 3 weeks I had to wait for a window to be delivered which only came from Portland and a dog sled team couldve been faster. Its more based on the fact that I just spent 45000 dollars on a brand new 2018 Jeep from the dealership last month, and for some reason the only person who cared enough to keep up on it was Patrick Osbon, a car salesperson. Service literally didnt have a tracking number because it came from the manufacturer so they had no idea where it was, they gave me 3 different delivery dates before eventually saying, its on an any day now delivery service so itll be here any day, and then tried to charge me 560 dollars when the only quote I ever received was over the phone for 220 dollars which I believed was reasonable based on the inconvenience and lack of knowledge on the delivery. Then, when I finally had enough I told them to call the manufacturer and find out where my window was and conveniently within 10 minutes of that call they received it. I didnt have a car for 3 weeks, that affected my school life, personal life, and volunteering life. The only good thing the dealership did was give me a rental car for a couple of days while I waited for my window patiently and then took it back unless I agreed to pay the rental fee on top of what I was going to have to pay for this window! Then, they charge me 300 dollars in labor to vacuum out some glass out of the inside of a door panel before installing the window. Which I was never quoted for in the first place or I wouldve done it myself. The only good thing that happened here is they offered me employee pricing on the cost of labor to offset their grossly inaccurate quote for my window price still leaving me paying 160 dollars over what I was quoted. If I could I would take back the money I paid for the lifetime warranty through Lithia because the service department is probably the worst service department Ive ever seen. What if I had kids that needed to go to school? Or a job I needed to be at that wasnt so understanding? The fact of the matter is theres no excuse for an any day now kind of situation. And just to put icing on the cake, I was apparently issued a gold card for a year of premium for the EVTS system the dealership HAD to charge me a thousand dollars for whether I wanted it or not. A card which I cant seem to find anywhere but was apparently issued, and they cant replace it because it cost 300 dollars. Clearly I didnt use the card, I cant find the card so Im apt to believe I was never issued one and so now I have to pay that out of pocket because they dont have any way to recover that money through some kind of loss prevention and theres just no way they forgot to issue me one. I have all of my other EVTS documents, minus that. The customer service overall at the dealership was atrocious save Patrick, who seemed to be there every step of the way checking on my window. I only gave it the dealership two stars for that reason. I wouldnt shop here again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Service
by 03/24/2018on
I took out the extended warranty on my new vehicle which is so nice to have . The dealership and personnel have always been awesome and very friendly ..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DON'T BUY FROM [non-permissible content removed]!!
by 11/11/2017on
I would never encourage to buy from this dealership. The truck I bought 6 months ago from them has been in the shop 5 times. It's a LEMON! I took it back to them within a week of buying it to demand repairs and they said they'd only fix a few. Their service shop took 4 days for 2 repairs, then I had to take it to the Dodge dealership to fix SAFTY items that Lithia Kia of Anchorage wouldn't!! So far I've had to put close to $5,000 dollars into the truck in just repairs. I kept asking them about the transmission and why it shifts so hard, nothing but LIES from them. It's only a matter of time when I'll have to fix that too. If I could give the truck back I would in an instant!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Do not buy from this dealership!!!
by 10/16/2017on
Do not buy from this dealership!!! I bought a 2012 F-150 FX4 for $36,000. I was told that it was a accident free vehicle. 18 months later, I noticed cracks in the front driver quarter panel. I took it a reputable body shop where they performed a complete inspection of the truck. They discovered that the truck had been involved in a moderate to severe front end collision and that the cracks I noticed were due to a thick layer of bondo. To salvage the equity I already had in the truck, I had it professionally repaired costing nearly $7,000. I am absolutely furious with the situation. I'm currently working with my attorney to file a lawsuit against Lithia Kia of Anchorage. Do not buy from this dealership!!!