1995 Chrysler Sebring Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$703 - $1,635
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Chrysler's replacement for the LeBaron coupe is the Sebring. Based on the Dodge Avenger, the Sebring offers more luxury than its corporate cousin. The Sebring is available as a four-cylinder LX or an upscale 2.5-liter V6 LXi; both come standard with an automatic transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chrysler Sebring.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kore698,02/16/2007
great car for the money and performance that you'll get out of its styling is good for the eyes to look at.
Peter,07/07/2007
I love my Sebring LXi, which at 185,000 miles has about had enough. Although there were mostly minor or moderate problems, it dropped a valve at about 160,000. I shelled out the money to get it fixed, but now there are too many things wrong with it for it to be worth getting fixed: rear bushing, hole in front exhaust, etc. The only recurring problem with this car was the wheel bearings, replaced multiple times. I loved this car and will miss it.
Lauren Haynie,06/28/2002
it was a nice car,bumper was rebuilt and had reciepts to back up all of repairs.
shottizle,12/19/2003
very fast, i love it
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
