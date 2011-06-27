  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Chrysler's replacement for the LeBaron coupe is the Sebring. Based on the Dodge Avenger, the Sebring offers more luxury than its corporate cousin. The Sebring is available as a four-cylinder LX or an upscale 2.5-liter V6 LXi; both come standard with an automatic transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chrysler Sebring.

5(37%)
4(50%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

95 sebring lx
kore698,02/16/2007
great car for the money and performance that you'll get out of its styling is good for the eyes to look at.
Long life for a first production year
Peter,07/07/2007
I love my Sebring LXi, which at 185,000 miles has about had enough. Although there were mostly minor or moderate problems, it dropped a valve at about 160,000. I shelled out the money to get it fixed, but now there are too many things wrong with it for it to be worth getting fixed: rear bushing, hole in front exhaust, etc. The only recurring problem with this car was the wheel bearings, replaced multiple times. I loved this car and will miss it.
Lauren
Lauren Haynie,06/28/2002
it was a nice car,bumper was rebuilt and had reciepts to back up all of repairs.
great car
shottizle,12/19/2003
very fast, i love it
See all 8 reviews of the 1995 Chrysler Sebring
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chrysler Sebring features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1995 Chrysler Sebring

Used 1995 Chrysler Sebring Overview

The Used 1995 Chrysler Sebring is offered in the following submodels: Sebring Coupe. Available styles include LX 2dr Coupe, and LXi 2dr Coupe.

