Used 1995 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews
95 sebring lx
great car for the money and performance that you'll get out of its styling is good for the eyes to look at.
Long life for a first production year
I love my Sebring LXi, which at 185,000 miles has about had enough. Although there were mostly minor or moderate problems, it dropped a valve at about 160,000. I shelled out the money to get it fixed, but now there are too many things wrong with it for it to be worth getting fixed: rear bushing, hole in front exhaust, etc. The only recurring problem with this car was the wheel bearings, replaced multiple times. I loved this car and will miss it.
Lauren
it was a nice car,bumper was rebuilt and had reciepts to back up all of repairs.
great car
very fast, i love it
First Car
This being my first car, i've learned alot. This car is a very nice car to drive, and to own. Very fast, but kills the gas. The brakes on this thing are amazing, i think its all sports type brakes. One thing you should watch out before buying this car is that parts are very expensive for this car. The engine is all mitsu, and this car is the EXACT same as the dodge avenger, and the mitsu eclipse. Love the bucket seats and the stock speaker system. AUTO SUNROOF IS AMAZING.
