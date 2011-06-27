First thing you need to understand is that yes, there has been issues with oil sludge in these engines in the past. However, I very seriously relate this directly to brand/type of oil more than bad design. If it was an engineering error, why then do soooo many of these surpass 200k+ miles. Have a competent mechanic check the engine before you buy the car. If no sludge, then you are good to go. Just use Shell Rotella 5w30 from that point on and you will not have issues. ( And I do not work for nor "endorse" Rotella, just stating the pure fact) Now, engine aside, the rest of this car is fair compared to others in it's price range. Touring model ride is a lot on the stiff side though. Have had MANY electrical issues. Engine computer died. Various electrical gremlins. Every moving joint in steering & suspension shot by 130k. And it never seen a gravel road. Rarely old chip & tar roads. 98% just pavement. Even the driveway is asphalt. The ride is rubbish. The steering is rubbish. The electrical system is rubbish. The whole car is GREAT, , , , , till about 100k. Then , , , , grab your wallet! Good thing is these are getting so old now this updated review is probably falling on deaf ears.

