Consumer Rating
(244)
2004 Chrysler Sebring Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interiors, solid performance, long list of standard features.
  • Lacks refinement, build quality and resale value not comparable to class leaders.
List Price Estimate
$802 - $1,762
Used Sebring for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Sebring family offers good value without sacrificing style or performance. They're worth a look if you're tired of the status quo.

2004 Highlights

The Sebring's former trim designations have been replaced with base, Touring and Limited while GTC trim carries over unchanged. Sedan and convertible models receive a restyled front fascia and new wheels, while the coupe gets new dash, door and instrument panel trim. Low-speed traction control now comes on all models equipped with antilock brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chrysler Sebring.

5(65%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.4
244 reviews
244 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you are looking to buy one, read this first.
coyote102076,03/18/2014
Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
First thing you need to understand is that yes, there has been issues with oil sludge in these engines in the past. However, I very seriously relate this directly to brand/type of oil more than bad design. If it was an engineering error, why then do soooo many of these surpass 200k+ miles. Have a competent mechanic check the engine before you buy the car. If no sludge, then you are good to go. Just use Shell Rotella 5w30 from that point on and you will not have issues. ( And I do not work for nor "endorse" Rotella, just stating the pure fact) Now, engine aside, the rest of this car is fair compared to others in it's price range. Touring model ride is a lot on the stiff side though. Have had MANY electrical issues. Engine computer died. Various electrical gremlins. Every moving joint in steering & suspension shot by 130k. And it never seen a gravel road. Rarely old chip & tar roads. 98% just pavement. Even the driveway is asphalt. The ride is rubbish. The steering is rubbish. The electrical system is rubbish. The whole car is GREAT, , , , , till about 100k. Then , , , , grab your wallet! Good thing is these are getting so old now this updated review is probably falling on deaf ears.
Great Car!
junoghonk,05/18/2013
I bought my '04 Sebring convertible limited brand new in August 2003 and it has been a truly fantastic car since. With just over 108k miles, the only significant repair required was a transmission solenoid pack (or something like that) that started leaking at around 45,000 miles but was covered by the powertrain warranty. I also replaced the original 2004 stereo so I could have bluetooth and all the modern audio ear candy. Bottom line, if you maintain this car, it will last you a long time and you will have a blast driving it.
Nice for the price
fuzzy82,11/19/2013
2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
While it is certainly no sports car or luxury car my sebring returns nice gas mileage, solid performance for what it is, and in 97000 miles has required nothing outside of routine maintenance. There are no fancy features like most new cars and no hi-tech info system but the simple straight forward controls have never failed to function as intended. Its a nice car for the price just don't expect a high end car at an entry level cost.
Best Mistake I ever Made.
fionafirst,03/10/2014
I had 5 grand to send on a used car at the age of 18, and went to the dealership and test drove this lovely convertible. Before doing any Vehicle History Reports I bought the car, it was a gut decision. It was a stupid risk to take but I am sure gald I took it. The car has power, don't let the low displacement number fool you, it can get up and go quickly The road noise is low with the top up, and the roof never leaks even in the worst rain Nothing has broken other than the rear ball joints, only 200 to replace It's even fun to drive for a mid size car, and comfortable for 4 adults You'll love cruising around in the summer evenings, and have you seen how good this car looks?? DAMN!
See all 244 reviews of the 2004 Chrysler Sebring
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
147 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2004 Chrysler Sebring

Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Overview

The Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring is offered in the following submodels: Sebring Sedan, Sebring Coupe, Sebring Convertible. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Touring Platinum Series 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Touring Platinum Series 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited Platinum Series 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and Limited Platinum Series 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Base is priced between $5,495 and$5,495 with odometer readings between 75785 and75785 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chrysler Sebrings are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chrysler Sebring for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Sebrings listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,495 and mileage as low as 75785 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring.

Can't find a used 2004 Chrysler Sebrings you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Sebring for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,990.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,889.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Sebring for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,190.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,468.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chrysler Sebring?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

