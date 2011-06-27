2004 Chrysler Sebring Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interiors, solid performance, long list of standard features.
- Lacks refinement, build quality and resale value not comparable to class leaders.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$802 - $1,762
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Sebring family offers good value without sacrificing style or performance. They're worth a look if you're tired of the status quo.
2004 Highlights
The Sebring's former trim designations have been replaced with base, Touring and Limited while GTC trim carries over unchanged. Sedan and convertible models receive a restyled front fascia and new wheels, while the coupe gets new dash, door and instrument panel trim. Low-speed traction control now comes on all models equipped with antilock brakes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chrysler Sebring.
Most helpful consumer reviews
coyote102076,03/18/2014
Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
First thing you need to understand is that yes, there has been issues with oil sludge in these engines in the past. However, I very seriously relate this directly to brand/type of oil more than bad design. If it was an engineering error, why then do soooo many of these surpass 200k+ miles. Have a competent mechanic check the engine before you buy the car. If no sludge, then you are good to go. Just use Shell Rotella 5w30 from that point on and you will not have issues. ( And I do not work for nor "endorse" Rotella, just stating the pure fact) Now, engine aside, the rest of this car is fair compared to others in it's price range. Touring model ride is a lot on the stiff side though. Have had MANY electrical issues. Engine computer died. Various electrical gremlins. Every moving joint in steering & suspension shot by 130k. And it never seen a gravel road. Rarely old chip & tar roads. 98% just pavement. Even the driveway is asphalt. The ride is rubbish. The steering is rubbish. The electrical system is rubbish. The whole car is GREAT, , , , , till about 100k. Then , , , , grab your wallet! Good thing is these are getting so old now this updated review is probably falling on deaf ears.
junoghonk,05/18/2013
I bought my '04 Sebring convertible limited brand new in August 2003 and it has been a truly fantastic car since. With just over 108k miles, the only significant repair required was a transmission solenoid pack (or something like that) that started leaking at around 45,000 miles but was covered by the powertrain warranty. I also replaced the original 2004 stereo so I could have bluetooth and all the modern audio ear candy. Bottom line, if you maintain this car, it will last you a long time and you will have a blast driving it.
fuzzy82,11/19/2013
2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
While it is certainly no sports car or luxury car my sebring returns nice gas mileage, solid performance for what it is, and in 97000 miles has required nothing outside of routine maintenance. There are no fancy features like most new cars and no hi-tech info system but the simple straight forward controls have never failed to function as intended. Its a nice car for the price just don't expect a high end car at an entry level cost.
fionafirst,03/10/2014
I had 5 grand to send on a used car at the age of 18, and went to the dealership and test drove this lovely convertible. Before doing any Vehicle History Reports I bought the car, it was a gut decision. It was a stupid risk to take but I am sure gald I took it. The car has power, don't let the low displacement number fool you, it can get up and go quickly The road noise is low with the top up, and the roof never leaks even in the worst rain Nothing has broken other than the rear ball joints, only 200 to replace It's even fun to drive for a mid size car, and comfortable for 4 adults You'll love cruising around in the summer evenings, and have you seen how good this car looks?? DAMN!
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
147 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
