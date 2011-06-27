  1. Home
1997 Chrysler Sebring Review

Pros & Cons

  • There is quite a bit of luxury in this sporty coupe or convertible. A short options list makes the decision easy.
  • It would be nice to find the 5-speed manual transmisison with the V-6 engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After two short years of production, Chrysler improves its already attractive Chrysler Sebring. This sports coupe carries four occupants in comfort, with reasonable performance abilities and suave good looks.

Aside from the goofy grille, we can't fault Chrysler's stylists on the Sebring. Huge fog lights lend the sophisticated coupe an aggressive look, and tastefully restrained rear styling exudes class. Underneath the sheetmetal, you'll find the underpinnings of a Mitsubishi Galant, and the dashboard of the Mitsubishi Eclipse/Eagle Talon twins. The fact that the Sebring is built in the same Illinois assembly plant as these models bodes well for long-term reliability.

Two kinds of Sebring are available; LX or LXi. The LX is powered by a 140-horsepower version of the 2.0-liter four found in the Neon. A five-speed is standard in the LX. The LXi adds a 168-horse Mitsubishi V6 and a mandatory automatic transmission. Alloy wheels shod with bigger tires, and four-wheel disc brakes with antilock are also standard fare on the top-level Sebring. Although the four-banger, when equipped with a five-speed, is the quicker car, we prefer the smoothness of the Mitsubishi powerplant. Option packages let you trim the LX out to base LXi standards.

Apparently Chrysler wants to move the Sebring up-market. In addition to the new front and rear treatments, both the LX and LXi receive more standard equipment resulting in an increased level of interior luxury. At just over $21,000 for a well-equipped LXi, the Sebring competes very well against the Ford Thunderbird, Pontiac Grand Prix, and mid-size coupes from Japan. However, we would be hard-pressed to give up the Thunderbird's optional V8 or the Grand Prix 3.8-liter V6 for this pretty face from Chrysler. Nonetheless, style is the name of the game in the personal coupe segment, and the Sebring has gobs of it.

1997 Highlights

After just one year in production, the Sebring Convertible receives several changes. The most significant are a quieter intake manifold for the 2.4-liter engine and the availability of Chrysler's AutoStick transmission. Other changes include the addition of new colors, auto-dimming mirror, trip computer, enhanced vehicle theft system and damage-resistant power antenna to the options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chrysler Sebring.

5(50%)
4(29%)
3(15%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.2
48 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

the car i didnt want
barleypopplz,02/14/2011
this was a last option buy for us, our honda was totaled and we needed a car now. we paid 2600 for it, it has 80k original miles now we have had her for 6 months now and have fallen in LOVE with this care
1997 chrysler sebring JXI 2.5l convertible 202,000 km (126,000 miles)
lanalee,08/12/2014
I recently purchased this car in june. I made a quick purchase with out researching it, but when I test drove it it felt solid, no rust, and the motor sounded good and I needed car fast.. First week, it broke down, and it was a trasmision scensor. It was a big job, but doing so, we knowticed the spark plugs and wires were original since 1997, seems it's just as big a job to change those. very dificult car to work on. even the battery is not accessible. Next problem was the throttle cable. it started to unravel, and the peddle would not come back. BY luck I called chrysler, and they told me it was a recall for that problem, and another recall was fixed on ths 17y old car :-)
Car from hell
blacabanne,02/26/2013
Positively the worst car I've ever owned. Bought this piece of crap for $1,500 with 105,000 miles on it and over the course of 10 months was able to drive it only 2,000 miles. Spent over $5,000 in repairs and finally couldn't take it any more. Replaced: Brakes, calipers, seat belt module, timing belt (after it broke and destroyed the cylinder head valves) cam position sensor, crank position sensor, distributor, oil pressure sending unit, transmission module, shift soenoid, ball joints, sway bar links, just to name a few things. Mechanics hate this car, it's a nightmare to work on. I wish I had listened to the guy who said his mechanic used to run and lock the door, he wasn't kidding.
A True A+ Chrysler
BLPro,05/07/2005
-I owned this car for three years, and had NO major problems with it. The only repairs were the Battery, Front Breaks, and average Tune-ups. A fantastic Wisconsin winter & summer car. I get 30 miles/Gal. Quick pick-up for Highway Driving. I knew about the drain holes ahead of time, so I avoided wet floors. If you have the "Flooding Problems" & "Standing Water" inside on the floors, just keep the drain holes along the frame under each door uncloged, that should solve the problem with water on the floors. I have had no problem getting people in the back seats either, rather roomy back there. Basic preventative maintainance, and the car has been great. Better then the Benz I had, & cheaper.;)
See all 48 reviews of the 1997 Chrysler Sebring
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
163 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Chrysler Sebring features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
