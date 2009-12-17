Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring
- Lengthy equipment list, convertible's available retractable hardtop, convertible's big trunk.
- Unrefined engines, poor fuel economy and lackluster acceleration with V6s, weak brakes, cheap interior materials, outdated four-speed automatic transmission.
The 2010 Chrysler Sebring convertible is an adequate product, especially with its available retractable hardtop. The sedan, however, is not competitive.
It must be tough working in Chrysler's marketing department these days. Can you think of a catchy tagline for the 2010 Chrysler Sebring? "Sebring: American for 'rental car'!" No, that won't do. But there's no other way to slice it -- the Sebring is best known for its omnipresence on rental lots, and that usually doesn't bode well for a car's competitiveness.
Let's be fair: The Sebring convertible actually isn't half bad. You can forget about engaging performance here, but if all you want is wind in your hair, room for four adults and a somewhat reasonable price tag, don't count the Sebring drop top out. Interestingly, it comes with your choice of two tops -- a vinyl soft top or (on the Limited only) a retractable hardtop. When raised, the hardtop mutes wind noise and provides coupelike functionality in inclement weather. The Sebring convertible also has an unusually large trunk. Performance shortcomings aside, it's a solid effort.
The Sebring sedan, on the other hand, is frankly about as bad as it gets in the midsize segment. It's below average in most respects, ranking far behind class leaders like the Ford Fusion, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima. The base four-cylinder engine is adequately powerful and fuel-efficient, but it protests noisily when called into action. The optional 3.5-liter V6 disappoints in terms of fuel economy and acceleration. Other Sebring sedan low points include cheap interior materials, forgettable driving dynamics and brakes that don't inspire confidence.
Somewhat surprisingly, competition in the affordable four-seat convertible segment has dropped off this year, with the less roomy Ford Mustang V6 and Volkswagen Eos being the only other viable choices. Competition among midsize sedans, however, is downright cutthroat, and the Sebring sedan is simply out of its league. There are good reasons why the 2010 Chrysler Sebring is American for "rental car."
The 2010 Chrysler Sebring is available in sedan and convertible body styles. The sedan comes in Touring or Limited trim, while the convertible has three trim levels: LX, Touring and Limited.
The Touring sedan is the base model, and it comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat and a four-speaker CD stereo with satellite radio and an auxiliary input jack. Options are limited to Bluetooth (which includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror) and an anti-theft alarm. The Limited sedan steps up to 17-inch alloy wheels, a multifunction steering wheel, a six-speaker stereo with a six-CD/DVD changer, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, a fold-flat front-passenger seat, automatic headlamps and heated side mirrors.
Options on the Limited sedan are extensive, including 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, foglamps, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, a hard-drive-based navigation system with digital music storage and real-time traffic, and six Boston Acoustics speakers.
The LX convertible comes standard with the four-cylinder engine, a power vinyl soft top, 16-inch steel wheels, the Limited sedan's stereo, power front seats, air-conditioning and full power accessories. The Touring convertible adds the 2.7-liter V6, 17-inch alloy wheels (optional on LX), heated side mirrors, stain-repellent cloth upholstery, a cushioned center console with an armrest and a key fob with power-top controls (also optional on LX).
The Limited convertible gets a retractable hardtop, the 3.5-liter V6, dual exhaust tips, 18-inch alloys, a windscreen, leather upholstery with heated front seats, Boston Acoustics speakers, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, automatic climate control and remote start. Some of the Limited's features are available on the Touring as options. Other convertible extras, depending on trim, include Bluetooth, foglamps, a touchscreen stereo with digital music storage and a navigation system similar to the sedan's.
The 2010 Chrysler Sebring sedan is available only with front-wheel drive. Standard on both sedan trims and the LX convertible is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that sends 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque through a four-speed automatic transmission. In our performance testing, a sedan with this engine ran from zero to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, an average time for this class. Fuel economy is 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined (20/29/23 on the convertible). The Touring convertible comes with a 2.7-liter V6 good for 186 hp and 191 lb-ft of torque, also paired with a four-speed automatic. Fuel economy is rated at 18/26/21 mpg, a dismal performance given the meager power output.
Standard on the Limited convertible and optional on the Limited sedan is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 235 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque and is attached to a six-speed automatic. In performance testing, a Sebring Limited convertible with the 3.5-liter V6 went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds; the lighter sedan should be about a half-second quicker. Fuel economy for both body styles is 16/27/20.
Standard on all Sebrings are four-wheel antilock brakes, active front head restraints and front-seat side airbags, while the sedan adds side curtain airbags. Stability control is optional on the Touring and Limited trims and unavailable on the base LX.
In government crash tests, the 2010 Chrysler Sebring sedan scored a perfect five stars for frontal crash protection, five stars for front side protection and four stars for rear side protection. The Sebring convertible scored four stars for frontal crash driver protection and five stars in all other categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset and side crash tests, the Sebring sedan and convertible both scored the best rating of "Good."
Although the base four-cylinder delivers the best fuel economy, its coarse power delivery and old-school four-speed automatic pale in comparison to competing four-cylinders. The 3.5-liter V6 is the best power plant in the lineup, but it gets below-average fuel economy, and Sebrings so equipped trail most V6-powered rivals in acceleration. Ride quality is smooth and composed, but handling is unimpressive; moreover, when the convertible's optional steel hardtop is folded away in the trunk, its tail tends to bob up and down on undulating pavement. Additionally, in several braking tests, the 2010 Chrysler Sebring exhibited longer-than-average stopping distances and a mushy brake pedal.
The Sebring's interior looks nice from afar, but despite its art deco design language, it's rife with cheap, poorly textured plastics. Passenger space is about average, but the Sebring's low rear-seat cushion makes it feel less accommodating than rivals. The Sebring convertible comes off as more luxurious than its four-door hardtop sibling, and it also offers the most backseat space in its class. The bulky folded steel and glass panels of the optional retractable hardtop take up significant space in the trunk, but the Sebring nonetheless offers one of the most capacious top-down cargo holds, with room for two golf bags.
Despite the negative reviews I read on several automobile enthusiast websites, I find the styling of the Sebring to be very attractive. The 2010 model year eliminated the grooves on the hood, which results in a much cleaner look. The interior is very stylish with a two-tone beige/cream. The ride is very smooth and quiet and all controls are easy-to-use and where they should be. Apparently the base price has been reduced for 2010; even the dealer did a double-take when they saw the sticker considering the equipment included: heated leather, 4-wheel ABS disc brakes, satellite/6-CD changer radio, power windows with auto down AND up, automatic locks, etc. Overall a very nice car.
I have to say the 2010 Limited Convertible is a great car. The performance is great, the 6 speed is great, all the bells and whistles are great. Have 65K on it so far. Had to replace brakes and tires. Everything else is working just fine. Mechanic that did brakes, after looking underneath, told me I will probably never have a issue with this car. Was impressed. Told me you can really see how Mercedes influenced this vehicle. Beyond that most people are amazed its a Sebring. They are impressed with the folding hardtop, and the remaining trunk space. The perfomance, the looks, and the toys. This morning I checked the onboard and it was showing 30MPG. Getting better than expected. UPDATE: I have had this car for 6 1/2 years. It now has about 105K. Everything still works, all the Electronics are good. The hard top convertible is still great. There are no regrets for owning this vehicle. Still one of the best I have had. A shame they do not still make this car. UPDATE: Now have owned the car for over 8 years. Still all is good. Should note, I did have Chrysler dealer do the 100K standard maintenance. I still love the car, no problems, just normal maintenance.
I recently purchased a 2010 Sebring Limited with the 2.7L V-6 engine. At first sight I liked the Sebring's European styling cues...It seems these days that every American mid-size car on the road wants to look like a Camry--even the venerable Taurus, and I am just tired of that look. My Sebring's lines seem to me much closer to an E-Class Mercedes. When I'm sitting in the cockpit, there's also something very Benz-like about a tilt/telescope steering wheel that pushes almost flat against the dash, which at 6'2" / 260, I appreciate while getting in and out of the car--I can actually turn in the seat to get out, instead of sliding out sideways, which is what I have to do in most cars .
This is the best car I have ever purchased. Mechanically it is sound, I've had it for over a year, 13K miles and not a single problem. Better yet, however, is reaction from others to a convertible, especially a hardtop convertible. I live in the northern plains were it gets very cold (-30) and this car was like driving any other car, quiet, warm and sporty in the winter. Then comes summer and oh man, put down the top. I couldn't have picked a better car. My neighbors, friends and coworkers are all envious. I know this sounds over the top, but that is how I feel about this car. I could not endorse it more strongly. UPDATE: Here it is, 2017, and I still love, love, love this car. My review above done in 2011 is still applicable. Best car I ever owned. UPDATE: Now, July 2019, a guy I know asked me if I was ever going to sell this car. He said if I do, he wanted first chance to buy it. Well, I went and did it. I sold it to him. Literally the next day he had it in a parade in our little Iowa town and it still gleamed like the day I bought it. A tear welled up in my eyes, but the fact that I bought a new BMW 428i Hardtop Convertible to replace it made me feel better. I would have bought a new model of this car, but Chrysler, in fact all American Automakers quit making hardtop convertibles. My nine years with this Chrysler Sebring Hardtop were wonderful. Never had a single problem with this car and it performed perfectly. I will miss it and wouldn't have sold it but for having a ready and willing buyer for it at this time. If you are in the market for something like this, I could not recommend it more strongly!
|Touring 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
How much should I pay for a 2010 Chrysler Sebring?
The least-expensive 2010 Chrysler Sebring is the 2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,120.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,120
- Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $22,115
Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Overview
The Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring is offered in the following submodels: Sebring Sedan, Sebring Convertible. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 Chrysler Sebring and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 Sebring 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 Sebring.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 Chrysler Sebring and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 Sebring featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Find a new Chrysler Sebring for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,247.
Find a new Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,172.
