Consumer Rating
(104)
2003 Chrysler Sebring Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good looks and performance, wide range of body styles, exceptional value.
  • No manual transmission in the sedan, build quality and resale value not up to Japanese standards.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Whether you want a stylish sedan, sporty coupe or carefree convertible, Chrysler offers some appealing alternatives to the status quo.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, a six-disc in-dash CD changer replaces last year's four-disc in-dash model in the Sebring convertible. The Sebring LX sedan has been dressed with new 15-inch painted 10-spoke wheel covers. And the Sebring coupe gets a complete makeover this year. Its exterior has been freshened with a new hood, front and rear fascias, side sill moldings, deck lid, grille, headlamps, taillamps and foglamps. Within its cabin, the Sebring coupe gets a new instrument panel, gauge cluster, center console, center stack, door trim style and bezel surface appearance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chrysler Sebring.

5(76%)
4(18%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
104 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

chrysler sebring/ has been a great car/194,000 miles and going strong.
melissa0207,02/20/2013
Just wanted to say, i own a 2003 chrysler sebring, it still looks great, and runs great, of course ive had to do work on it, but what car 10 years old ,would you not? It is a good looking car and has 194,000 miles on it. Some people don't beleive it ,because it looks so good. this has been an exceptionally good car and still is. The only complaint i have with this car is the dash cracking!
coupe
justin,10/03/2002
Graet fun car to drive. Exceptional value.
Mopar Or No Car....?
brycmtthw,05/23/2012
This is my first car. I was looking for a Chrysler or a Dodge car, full or mid size (wouldn't consider a Neon..).(Yes I know its a Mitsubishi) I had looked at Concorde, Intrepid, 300M, Sebring Sedan and a couple of the coupes. I ultimately settled on the coupe. The 2.5G is the best looking IMHO. Modern, and cleaner looking than before. The 3.0 Mitsubishi engine and the AUTO are excellent! The interior is comfortable, the Infinity stereo is awesome! But the dash, they are known for warping in the defrost area. but for the price and the mileage on the car, it was a steal! Beware that 91 octane fuel is recommended! other wise I love my Sebring!
Don't believe all you read
bruiser,11/05/2002
Drove everything out there, SUV's,midsize sedans and entry level luxury and for the money the Sebring is hard to beat. Nice body,tight handling,powerful engine(V-6),roomy interior and thousands less than the competition.Read all the put-downs about the Sebring but my advice is drive one and see for yourself. Compare it to the Camry,Altima and Passat and look at the handling,ride,quietness,power,interior room and the looks. THEN look at the cost.Easy decision for me.
See all 104 reviews of the 2003 Chrysler Sebring
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Chrysler Sebring

Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Overview

The Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring is offered in the following submodels: Sebring Sedan, Sebring Coupe, Sebring Convertible. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LXi 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LXi FFV 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M), and LXi 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chrysler Sebrings are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chrysler Sebring for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring.

Can't find a used 2003 Chrysler Sebrings you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Sebring for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,315.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,252.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Sebring for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,365.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,094.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chrysler Sebring?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Sebring lease specials

