2003 Chrysler Sebring Review
Pros & Cons
- Good looks and performance, wide range of body styles, exceptional value.
- No manual transmission in the sedan, build quality and resale value not up to Japanese standards.
List Price Estimate
$1,074 - $2,366
Edmunds' Expert Review
Whether you want a stylish sedan, sporty coupe or carefree convertible, Chrysler offers some appealing alternatives to the status quo.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, a six-disc in-dash CD changer replaces last year's four-disc in-dash model in the Sebring convertible. The Sebring LX sedan has been dressed with new 15-inch painted 10-spoke wheel covers. And the Sebring coupe gets a complete makeover this year. Its exterior has been freshened with a new hood, front and rear fascias, side sill moldings, deck lid, grille, headlamps, taillamps and foglamps. Within its cabin, the Sebring coupe gets a new instrument panel, gauge cluster, center console, center stack, door trim style and bezel surface appearance.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chrysler Sebring.
Most helpful consumer reviews
melissa0207,02/20/2013
Just wanted to say, i own a 2003 chrysler sebring, it still looks great, and runs great, of course ive had to do work on it, but what car 10 years old ,would you not? It is a good looking car and has 194,000 miles on it. Some people don't beleive it ,because it looks so good. this has been an exceptionally good car and still is. The only complaint i have with this car is the dash cracking!
justin,10/03/2002
Graet fun car to drive. Exceptional value.
brycmtthw,05/23/2012
This is my first car. I was looking for a Chrysler or a Dodge car, full or mid size (wouldn't consider a Neon..).(Yes I know its a Mitsubishi) I had looked at Concorde, Intrepid, 300M, Sebring Sedan and a couple of the coupes. I ultimately settled on the coupe. The 2.5G is the best looking IMHO. Modern, and cleaner looking than before. The 3.0 Mitsubishi engine and the AUTO are excellent! The interior is comfortable, the Infinity stereo is awesome! But the dash, they are known for warping in the defrost area. but for the price and the mileage on the car, it was a steal! Beware that 91 octane fuel is recommended! other wise I love my Sebring!
bruiser,11/05/2002
Drove everything out there, SUV's,midsize sedans and entry level luxury and for the money the Sebring is hard to beat. Nice body,tight handling,powerful engine(V-6),roomy interior and thousands less than the competition.Read all the put-downs about the Sebring but my advice is drive one and see for yourself. Compare it to the Camry,Altima and Passat and look at the handling,ride,quietness,power,interior room and the looks. THEN look at the cost.Easy decision for me.
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
