This is my first car. I was looking for a Chrysler or a Dodge car, full or mid size (wouldn't consider a Neon..).(Yes I know its a Mitsubishi) I had looked at Concorde, Intrepid, 300M, Sebring Sedan and a couple of the coupes. I ultimately settled on the coupe. The 2.5G is the best looking IMHO. Modern, and cleaner looking than before. The 3.0 Mitsubishi engine and the AUTO are excellent! The interior is comfortable, the Infinity stereo is awesome! But the dash, they are known for warping in the defrost area. but for the price and the mileage on the car, it was a steal! Beware that 91 octane fuel is recommended! other wise I love my Sebring!

