Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring for Sale Near Me

95 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sebring Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 95 listings
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    117,124 miles

    $3,450

    $1,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring LX

    138,986 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,927

    $2,158 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Black
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    122,111 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,795

    $1,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring LX

    181,792 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,995

    $1,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX in White
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring LX

    212,761 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,500

    $244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Red
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    68,459 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,899

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited

    105,929 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring LX

    88,112 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $984

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited in White
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited

    126,699 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited

    130,758 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited

    98,439 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX in Red
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring LX

    69,069 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX in White
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring LX

    155,736 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    99,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,945

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring LX

    184,847 miles

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Sebring in Gold
    used

    2007 Chrysler Sebring

    170,683 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,120

    $1,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Sebring in Gold
    used

    2007 Chrysler Sebring

    109,758 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Sebring in Silver
    used

    2007 Chrysler Sebring

    95,471 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler Sebring searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 95 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Sebring

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Sebring
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3106 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 106 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Best car I've owned
sebringdriver,01/15/2014
It's been nearly a year since I've purchased this car in 2013, and I've had so much fun with it. The design is truly classic, and although nearly six years old, it still looks very current compared to other cars of it's age. I'm a tall guy- 6'7" and I fit with no complaints. I've even ridden in the back seat and was still comfortable, although the top was down at the time. The overall maintenance is very affordable, (knock on wood) I haven't had to do anything that wasn't routine. My one minor complaint about the car is the interior finishes, it appears Chrysler skimped on the quality, although it is still nicely designed and has an easy button layout. Overall the best car I've owned.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chrysler
Sebring
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chrysler Sebring info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings