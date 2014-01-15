Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring for Sale Near Me
- 117,124 miles
$3,450$1,175 Below Market
Steven Lust Buick Chevrolet GMC - Aberdeen / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC56R58N300899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,986 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,927$2,158 Below Market
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46R68N253439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,111 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,795$1,048 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
2.7L V6 FWD 4 Speed automatic W/Electronic Overdrive 4 door Flexible Fuel POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL POWER Trunk/Hatch Release CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER DRIVER'S SEAT POWER SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT REMOTE START TRACTION CONTROL FOLDING REAR SEAT STABILITRAK STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS DRIVER INFO CENTER 17 Wheels **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** SIRIUS RADIOSlate Gra
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC56R88N273729
Stock: 8N273729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 181,792 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995$1,187 Below Market
Randy Wise Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Durand / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46K48N177710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,761 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500$244 Below Market
Elhart GMC - Holland / Michigan
*** This vehicle is part of our Fixer Upper Department and is being sold AS-IS at Wholesale Price. This vehicle has not had a Service Inspection or Reconditioning performed, however, it has been fully detailed. If you would like to take this vehicle to a local repair facility in the area or would like to bring a trusted mechanic for peace of mind, you are more than welcome. *** 4D Sedan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46K08N300368
Stock: 8N300368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 68,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,899
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
2.7L Mpi Dohc 24-Valve V6 Engine Pwr Express Open/Close Sunroof Sun/Moonroof 18" X 7.0" Aluminum Wheels Metallic Extra Cost Paint 28K Lxi Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Transmission P215/55R18 All-Season Touring Bsw Tires Premium Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2008 Chrysler Sebring we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You can tell this 2008 Chrysler Sebring has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 68,459mi and appears with a showroom shine. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chrysler Sebring Touring is in a league of its own One look at the paint on this car and you'll swear even birds honor a no-fly zone around it. A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication. More information about the 2008 Chrysler Sebring: The 2008 Chrysler Sebring sedan combines a low entry price with styling that's somewhat more elegant than most vehicles in its class, along with many features not usually found in its price range. The new Limited AWD model also offers an interesting combination of all-weather capability and sporty handling. As for the convertible, with vinyl, cloth, or retractable hard tops available, it has more top options than any other open-air model. It also has one of the most spacious back seats for legroom, among convertibles, and with its completely redesigned interior it has a more sophisticated look than before. This model sets itself apart with new AWD model, roomy interior for a convertible., standout, elegant styling, available interior conveniences, and Affordability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC56R88N104889
Stock: 8N104889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 105,929 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
1 Stop Auto - Norfolk / Virginia
NAVIGATION, POWER SEAT, POWER RETRACTABLE TOP, LEATHER SEATS, PLUS COMES WITH A 12 MONTH 12,000 MILE LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY PLUS LIFETIME VA STATE INSPECTIONS AND LIFETIME $20 OIL CHANGES!! CALL TODAY 757-455-0007!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC65M68N302043
Stock: 003658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,112 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$984
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC45K38N248445
Stock: 5248445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 126,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,991
Ciocca Subaru - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $7,998. Leather, AWD, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, SAFETY/SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP, 26T LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER.. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESbody color molding, daytime running headlamps, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, UConnect hands-free communication, (STD), (STD), 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans, Autostick (STD). Chrysler Limited with Stone White exterior and Khaki/Graystone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 235 HP at 6400 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEnewCarTestDrive.com explains "For commuting, the ride is smooth, with good balance between front and rear suspensions over uneven pavement.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $7,998.WHO WE AREExperience the Difference at Ciocca Subaru! We are the nations largest Subaru Certified Pre-Owned dealership, contact us to find out why.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LD66M28N200931
Stock: B20080931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 130,758 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Chrysler Sebring 2dr 2dr Convertible Limited FWD features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Hard Tonneau Cover, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC65M48N254431
Stock: YC-254431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 98,439 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
Billion Auto Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac of Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC66M38N186914
Stock: CB11028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 69,069 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,300
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((Dependable Convertible *** Clean Car Fax))) This Sleek, Meticulously Maintained 2008 Chrysler Sebring with ONLY 69,069 Leisure Miles, is Equipped with a dependable Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine, Inferno Red Exterior, PWR VINYL SOFT TOP (STD), PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS, Sport tilt/telescoping steering wheel, Tip start ignition, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Ice Cold AC, and MUCH MORE *IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold. ***COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC45K48N630905
Stock: 13764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 155,736 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,900
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Apollo Auto Sales is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX only has 155,736mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2008 Chrysler Sebring: The 2008 Chrysler Sebring sedan combines a low entry price with styling that's somewhat more elegant than most vehicles in its class, along with many features not usually found in its price range. The new Limited AWD model also offers an interesting combination of all-weather capability and sporty handling. As for the convertible, with vinyl, cloth, or retractable hard tops available, it has more top options than any other open-air model. It also has one of the most spacious back seats for legroom, among convertibles, and with its completely redesigned interior it has a more sophisticated look than before. This model sets itself apart with new AWD model, roomy interior for a convertible., standout, elegant styling, available interior conveniences, and Affordability Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46J48N264742
Stock: 139068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 99,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,945
Register Chevrolet - Brooksville / Florida
Touring trim. Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Flex Fuel. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'Chrysler's Sebring convertible combines a roomy interior, attractive pricing with a sleek design and top-down motoring. Maybe that's why it's America's best-selling convertible.' -newCarTestDrive.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US Register Chevrolet is family owned and has been established since 1927. As of today, it has been operated by 3 generations of the Register family. We have always stood by the golden standard that customers should be treated the way they deserve to be treated. We are committed to be transparent with our customers. You be the judge! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC55RX8N643936
Stock: 20171B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 184,847 miles
$2,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Chrysler Sebring also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Hard Tonneau Cover, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Tire Pressure Monitor. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Hard Tonneau Cover, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC45K88N677581
Stock: 122693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 170,683 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,120$1,490 Below Market
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: Sebring trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats. VEHICLE REVIEWS: newCarTestDrive.com explains "For commuting, the ride is smooth, with good balance between front and rear suspensions over uneven pavement.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Sebring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46K87N518752
Stock: S10684A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 109,758 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$984 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Crystal Pearl Extra Cost Paint 2.4L Smpi Dohc 16-Valve I4 Dual Vvt Engine 24H Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 4-Speed Vlp Automatic Transmission Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2007 Chrysler Sebring Sdn is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe. Why spend more money than you have to? This Chrysler Sebring Sdn will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. In addition to being well-cared for, this Chrysler Sebring Sdn has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2007 Chrysler Sebring Sdn: Chrysler's new 2007 Sebring sedans bring class-leading safety features, and a number of unique options such as the MyGIG navigation/audio system and a heated and cooled cup holder. With the four-cylinder engine, Sebring also boasts the best fuel economy in its class. At a base price of $18,320 for the four-cylinder model, the Sebring ranks as one of the most affordable mid-size sedans, too. Strengths of this model include Distinctive style, fuel economy., unique features and options, and low cost of entry All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Sebring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46K77N516605
Stock: 7N516605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 95,471 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Cruise in complete comfort in this 2007 Chrysler Sebring Sdn! Curious about how far this Sebring Sdn has been driven? The odometer reads 95471 miles. It's equipped with many conveniences at your fingertips, including: With more vehicles and deals than you know what to do with, you ll love the options we have for you. Do not Hesitate on such a great offer. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Sebring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46K67N554990
Stock: Z18687B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
