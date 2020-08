Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring for Sale Near Me

Ed Martin Nissan - Indianapolis / Indiana

CLEAN CARFAX!, POWER WINDOWS. LOCKS, AND MIRRORS!, POWERS SEATS!, ALLOY WHEELS!, CRUISE CONTROL!, FOG LIGHTS!, 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V, Cloth Power Convertible Top. 21/28 City/Highway MPGThis Vehicle is Part of Ed Martin Nissan's Public Before Wholesale Program.What is Public Before Wholesale?Ed Martin Public Before Wholesale was born out of an extreme outpouring of customer demand to offer a lower priced selection of vehicles. These used cars that have traditionally been wholesaled to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Ed Martin Nissans Certified Guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way.You asked, and we listened! So now we are offering them directly to you! Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle:They are sold with a safety inspectionThey are sold without a warrantyThey are offered for a limited time only - 14-21 daysThey are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverageThey are sold with our BEST PRICEWe use MARKET BASED PRICING & HASSLE FREE PRICING here at ED MARTIN! This means we align asking prices with market data for each particular vehicle we sell. The end result is a GREAT PRICE FOR YOU! We have found that if we do not offer a competitive price online, we become obsolete in an ever changing vehicle market! Come to Ed Martin and experience the difference of doing business with industry leaders! Ed Martin has been offering the highest quality new & pre-owned vehicles since 1955. Call today for details on any of them!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3EL55R35N699124

Stock: 1P8915A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020