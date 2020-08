Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring for Sale Near Me

Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin

2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring Stone White Clearcoat/Black Cloth Top 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic VLP FWD CARFAX(R) 1-OWNER, CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping/Tilt steering wheel.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3LC56B99N544821

Stock: GPXR6743A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020