Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring for Sale Near Me

Sebring Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Chrysler Sebring LX in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Chrysler Sebring LX

    105,243 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

  • 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring in White
    used

    2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    107,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,777

  • 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    74,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,000

  • 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    66,565 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,888

  • 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    115,175 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited in White
    used

    2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited

    177,476 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

  • 2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited

    60,718 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

  • 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring in White
    used

    2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    71,817 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,499

  • 2009 Chrysler Sebring LX in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Chrysler Sebring LX

    205,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,999

  • 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited

    46,651 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,500

    $1,657 Below Market
  • 2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    81,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    $1,044 Below Market
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    117,124 miles
    Great Deal

    $3,450

    $1,175 Below Market
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring LX

    138,986 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $1,927

    $2,158 Below Market
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Black
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    122,111 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,795

    $1,048 Below Market
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring LX

    181,792 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $1,995

    $1,187 Below Market
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX in White
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring LX

    212,761 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,500

    $244 Below Market
  • 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited

    107,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $3,999

    $613 Below Market
  • 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring in Red
    used

    2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring

    68,459 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,899

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Sebring

Overall Consumer Rating
3.821 Reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (10%)
09 limited hardtop conv.
hawaiifun,10/16/2010
I have the 2009 sebring hardtop convertible. I like almost all of the features of the car. It will be 2 years I have had it soon and have had no major problems with the car. The car is very quiet with the top up. The gas mileage is not so good with the 3.5l engine. The design both in and out is sharp. The plastic used on the interior trim is cheap and shows wear. The basic radio is nice, but the limited should come standard with the touch my gig dvd/cd radio. I like my car in all ways except for the basic radio.
