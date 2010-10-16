Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring for Sale Near Me
- 105,243 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
Royal Volkswagen of Bloomington - Bloomington / Indiana
2009 Chrysler Sebring LX LX Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat/Black Cloth Top FWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC Fresh Oil Change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46B19N527165
Stock: S9059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 107,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,777
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring Stone White Clearcoat/Black Cloth Top 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic VLP FWD CARFAX(R) 1-OWNER, CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping/Tilt steering wheel.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC56B99N544821
Stock: GPXR6743A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 74,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
1 OWNER--WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE.....We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT++ WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES....BEST SELLING COMPACT CAR YEAR AFTER YEARTHIS SEBRING S SLEEKSPORTY AND GREAT ON GAS WITH LUXURIOUS OPTIONS --BLACK exterior and BLACK INTERIOR Interior .Steering wheel audio controls++....Bluethooth....CD player ..power sunroof..power window power doorlock keyless entry alarm A/C Heat ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options Tachometer Tinted Windows (6) speakers 120-amp alternator 120-MPH speedometer 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes 525 CCA maintenance-free battery 60/40 split-folding rear seat Air filtering Analog clock Body-color door handles Body-color fascias Brake/park interlock Child seat anchor system (LATCH) ready Child seat upper tether anchors Compact spare tire Dark argent grille w/bright accents Decklid liner Decklid/liftgate ajar warning lamp Door ajar warning lamp Driver height adjustment seat Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Dual note horns Floor carpeting Floor console w/sliding armrest Front & rear aimable LED lamps Front & rear solar control glass Front height adjustable shoulder belts Front passenger fold-flat seat Front stabilizer bar Front wheel drive Headlamp off time delay Illuminated entry Instrument panel storage bin Internal emergency trunk release Leather wrapped steering wheel Leather-wrapped shift knob Luxury front & rear floor mats Manual driver lumbar adjust Outside temp display Premium door trim panel Pwr accessory delay Pwr heated mirrors Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr trunklid release Quad headlamps Rear center 3-point seat belt Rear door child safety locks Rear seat armrest Rear window defroster Removable short mast antenna Sentry key theft deterrent system Speed control Steering wheel mounted audio controls Supplemental front & rear side curtain air bags Tilt/telescoping steering column Tip start ignition Trunk lamp Trunk mat Variable intermittent windshield wipers 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine (REQ: NAA or YCH Emissions) Bridgestone tires Stain repel seat fabric Center console cushioned armrest Instrument panel Instrument panel satin silver bezel Electroluminescent instrument cluster Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down Driver sunglass holder Left rear door assist handle Color-keyed park brake lever
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC56B79N521652
Stock: C5EL8IT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,565 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,888
Arena Auto Sales - Daytona Beach / Florida
2009 SEBRING CONVERTIBLE TOURING EDITION.. AUTO..V6..LEATHER..LOADED..LOW MILES..VERY CLEAN... Apply online at www.ArenaAutoSales.net
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC55D99N501485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,175 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Ken Nelson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dixon / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Touring Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat/Black Cloth Top21/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC56B19N545140
Stock: VP9017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 177,476 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC65V89N542169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,718 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((Hard Top Convertible *** Low Mileage))) This Sharp 2009 Chrysler Sebring with ONLY *60,718* Pampered Miles, is Equipped with a strong Gas V6 3.5L/215 engine powering this Automatic transmission, UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION, Multimedia System with Navigation, Traveler/mini trip computer, Touring suspension, Black Leather Spacious Seating, Ice Cold AC, and MUCH MORE *****IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold. ***COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC65V29N555032
Stock: 13865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 71,817 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,499
Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Clean CARFAX. PRISTINE CONDITION, NONSmoker, Local Trade, MUST SEE!, Fresh Oil Change, Passed Dealership Inspection, Freshly Detailed, EXCELLENT CONDITION, the inexpensive convertible YOU WERE LOOKING FOR HAS JUST ARRIVED!BUY FROM BEAVER AND YOU WILL GET THE BEST SERVICED USED CARS IN THE MARKET!!.18/26 City/Highway MPGStone White Clearcoat 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring FWD 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24VWe provide you with world class service using the most advanced technology to service your car, by our friendly and compassionate team of sales specialists! Our Sales team consists of individuals handpicked to deliver a sales experience like no other. We want your experience to be unique and cater to your individuality. Our Sales team is committed to providing this experience! We want you to know we’re listening, so please, feel free to always let us know how we can better serve you, or merely to express how unique your experience was here at Beaver Toyota!!Stone White Clearcoat 2009 Beaver Chrysler Sebring Touring is a 2D Convertible FWD . This Florida Convertible has a 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V engine. Call right now and schedule a test drive. Ask for stock number 553811, the Florida 2009 Beaver Chrysler Sebring . Shop Us Online at www.beavertoyotastaugustine.com. Serving Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Daytona, Gainesville and St Augustine. Beaver Toyota St Augustine on 2995 US Hwy 1 South in St Augustine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC55D39N553811
Stock: 553811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 205,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,999
Short Line Auto - Rochester / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46B49N530593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,651 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,500$1,657 Below Market
Hometown Chevrolet - Waverly / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2010 Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Chrysler Sebring Limited 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP This Chrysler Sebring has many features and is well equipped including, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Control, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Brake/Park Interlock, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Electronics Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24B, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 230 6CD/DVD/MP3, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/30 City/Highway MPG For that unequaled hometown buying experience, stop in to see our inventory of vehicles, or call us today at (740) 217-2874 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CC5FB4AN158733
Stock: H1587A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 81,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,999$1,044 Below Market
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This Convertible has a CLEAN TITLE plus an optional extended warranty is available.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.The convertible soft top offers easy operation and inexpensive maintenance compared to a hardtop convertible whereas the convenience of a CD-Changer is definitely a big plus. The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming, whats more is you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, additionally the keyless entry system is a must have convenience option.The cruise control improves your comfort while driving, whats more is with this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, meanwhile you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The CD player is definitely a must have, moreover the power outlet is a must have for any serious camping road trip.Keeping your belongings safe in the back by covering them with the cargo shade cover is a great theft-preventive options.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Soft Top, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3BC5ED1AN172085
Stock: 172085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 117,124 milesGreat Deal
$3,450$1,175 Below Market
Steven Lust Buick Chevrolet GMC - Aberdeen / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC56R58N300899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,986 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$1,927$2,158 Below Market
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46R68N253439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,111 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,795$1,048 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
2.7L V6 FWD 4 Speed automatic W/Electronic Overdrive 4 door Flexible Fuel POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL POWER Trunk/Hatch Release CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER DRIVER'S SEAT POWER SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT REMOTE START TRACTION CONTROL FOLDING REAR SEAT STABILITRAK STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS DRIVER INFO CENTER 17 Wheels **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** SIRIUS RADIOSlate Gra
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC56R88N273729
Stock: 8N273729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 181,792 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$1,995$1,187 Below Market
Randy Wise Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Durand / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46K48N177710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,761 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$2,500$244 Below Market
Elhart GMC - Holland / Michigan
*** This vehicle is part of our Fixer Upper Department and is being sold AS-IS at Wholesale Price. This vehicle has not had a Service Inspection or Reconditioning performed, however, it has been fully detailed. If you would like to take this vehicle to a local repair facility in the area or would like to bring a trusted mechanic for peace of mind, you are more than welcome. *** 4D Sedan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC46K08N300368
Stock: 8N300368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 107,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$3,999$613 Below Market
Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts
Very low miles 2010 Chrysler Sebring limited with only 107k miles. Fully loaded with leather heated seats, 6 disc changer Sirius radio aux etc. Comes with 30 day warranty. Call us or email us to schedule a test drive or for more info
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CC5FD7AN196765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,899
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
2.7L Mpi Dohc 24-Valve V6 Engine Pwr Express Open/Close Sunroof Sun/Moonroof 18" X 7.0" Aluminum Wheels Metallic Extra Cost Paint 28K Lxi Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Transmission P215/55R18 All-Season Touring Bsw Tires Premium Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2008 Chrysler Sebring we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You can tell this 2008 Chrysler Sebring has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 68,459mi and appears with a showroom shine. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chrysler Sebring Touring is in a league of its own One look at the paint on this car and you'll swear even birds honor a no-fly zone around it. A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication. More information about the 2008 Chrysler Sebring: The 2008 Chrysler Sebring sedan combines a low entry price with styling that's somewhat more elegant than most vehicles in its class, along with many features not usually found in its price range. The new Limited AWD model also offers an interesting combination of all-weather capability and sporty handling. As for the convertible, with vinyl, cloth, or retractable hard tops available, it has more top options than any other open-air model. It also has one of the most spacious back seats for legroom, among convertibles, and with its completely redesigned interior it has a more sophisticated look than before. This model sets itself apart with new AWD model, roomy interior for a convertible., standout, elegant styling, available interior conveniences, and Affordability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC56R88N104889
Stock: 8N104889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
