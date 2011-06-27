Vehicle overview

The next time you see a 2009 Chrysler Sebring on the road, chances are it'll be a rental car. Unfortunately, being a common rental car isn't exactly a promising sign. While the convertible is the go-to choice for sun-worshipping vacationers in Florida and California, and the lowly sedan fills the lots of Budgets and Alamos all over this great land, that's more due to a lack of alternatives than anything else. The Sebring may be a decent car on vacation, but we'd think twice about taking one home.

Chrysler redesigned the Sebring sedan two years ago and the convertible just last year. While the convertible's performance won't exactly light your hair on fire, it comes with your choice of three tops: a vinyl or cloth soft top or a retractable hardtop. The optional retractable hardtop is of particular interest. When raised, the hardtop hushes wind noise and creates a more all-weather-friendly car. The Sebring convertible also offers more top-down trunk space than other retractable hardtop convertibles -- particularly the Pontiac G6, its closest competitor.

There's less to be said in the 2009 Sebring sedan's favor. It's rather bland and offers nothing special in terms of performance, handling, build quality or overall refinement. The midsize sedan segment is one of the most competitive in the industry, and this Chrysler four-door simply doesn't deliver, ranking far behind class leaders like the Chevrolet Malibu, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima.

In the powertrain department, the base four-cylinder is adequately powerful and fuel-efficient, but its power delivery is coarse and noisy. The two optional V6 engines fall flat on both fronts. The Touring's 2.7-liter V6 is actually less powerful than the Honda Accord EX's four-cylinder, yet somehow less fuel efficient than the Accord's 268-horsepower V6. The Limited's 3.5-liter six-cylinder also comes up short in the power department, and it gets below-average fuel economy.

Of the two Sebring models, the convertible is more appealing, but mostly because there isn't as much competition in the affordable four-seat convertible segment. Compared to models such as the Ford Mustang V6 and Pontiac G6, the Sebring convertible stacks up fairly well thanks to its comfortable ride, spacious interior, plentiful equipment and available retractable hardtop. It's still a yawn to drive, however, and as for the sedan, it doesn't really stack up well against anything. With either model, we suggest taking a long look around before purchasing a 2009 Chrysler Sebring.