  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(59)
Appraise this car

2006 Chrysler Sebring Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large trunk, low pricing, sedan body style, decent handling abilities.
  • Unrefined drivetrains, convertible model's sloppy handling, uncomfortable backseat in sedan, drab cabin design, subpar build and materials quality.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chrysler Sebring for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,380 - $2,730
Used Sebring for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Chrysler Sebring is an average-performing sedan and convertible lost in a sea of higher-caliber vehicles. Low prices make the Chrysler car a bit more attractive, but most shoppers should consider other options before signing on the bottom line.

Vehicle overview

The midsize Chrysler Sebring is available as a sedan and stylish convertible. The Sebring sedan is the successor to the Cirrus, an all-Chrysler car introduced in 1995. The Cirrus was revamped in 2001 and renamed the Sebring. In the process, it picked up more powerful engines than its predecessor as well as crisp, new styling.

Unfortunately, the leaders of the midsize sedan segment are now bigger, faster and more luxurious than ever before. And the Sebring's once crisp styling now looks dated. Although the sedan's nimble handling and low pricing might give it some appeal if you're on a tight budget, the 2006 Chrysler Sebring falls well short of the competition in most areas. If you're looking for value in a midsize sedan, try the Malibu, Fusion or Sonata.

The Sebring convertible was introduced in 1996, and was largely based upon the Cirrus. Well-known for its roomy passenger accommodations and generous luggage capacity, the Sebring convertible has been a popular choice for those seeking top-down fun in a practical two-door vehicle. Also redesigned in 2001, the Chrysler convertible gained a classy, more conservative appearance, while still retaining all the comfort of the previous car. The Chrylser Sebring convertible is a decent buy for families who want a top-down experience, but it won't please anyone looking for performance. Acceleration is listless even with the V6 while handling limits are quite modest. Chrysler's own PT Cruiser convertible is a better way to go, we feel, as it offers more power, better handling and a bigger backseat.

2006 Chrysler Sebring models

The Chrysler Sebring comes in sedan and convertible body styles. Sedans come in Base, Touring, Limited and TSi trim. Base and Touring models have air conditioning, a CD stereo, cruise control and power windows, locks and mirrors. The Limited trim adds foglights, electroluminescent gauges, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat and trip computer. The TSi includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, ground effects, a sport-tuned exhaust, two-tone leather seating and genuine California Walnut wood trim. The Chrysler convertible has four trims from which to choose: base, GTC, Touring and Limited. Standard on the base is air conditioning and a six-speaker stereo. The GTC offers a CD player, cruise control and firmer suspension tuning than the other convertible trims. The Touring has a leather-wrapped shift knob, faux wood accents and leather seats. The Limited adds an upgraded Infinity audio system and auto-dimming mirrors.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Sebring coupe is discontinued. Several revised packages debut this year, including a TSi sedan with 17-inch alloy wheels, ground effects, rear spoiler, a sport-tuned exhaust and two-tone leather seating.

Performance & mpg

The Sebring sedan and convertible offer two engine choices: a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder rated at 150 horsepower and 160 pound-feet of torque, and a 2.7-liter V6 with 200 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are available only with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on the TSi sedan and Limited convertible, and optional on all other Sebrings. Side curtain airbags are optional on the sedan. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash testing, the Chrysler Sebring sedan netted an impressive five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection. In side-impact testing, the sedan earned three stars for both front and rear protection. The Sebring convertible earned three stars for driver and front passenger protection in NHTSA frontal-impact tests; in side-impact testing, it scored three stars in front and four in the rear. In the IIHS' frontal-offset crash test, the sedan picked up an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest of four).

Driving

The 2006 Chrylser Sebring doesn't stand out in either segment in terms of outright performance, but when equipped with the V6, it provides acceptable acceleration. Refinement is lacking, however, and the automatic transmission is slow to downshift. The sedan offers solid handling around corners, but the softly tuned convertible tends to feel sloppy. With either Chrysler car, the highway ride is noisy and less composed than in similarly priced rivals.

Interior

In spite of its crisp body lines, the Sebring offers little in the way of interior style. Build and materials quality is also lacking. The convertible can seat four comfortably, but the sedan's backseat offers below-average space and comfort. The sedan offers a large 16-cubic-foot trunk, while the convertible offers 11 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chrysler Sebring.

5(59%)
4(27%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.4
59 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Sebring
tstas,07/28/2014
I've had my 2006 Sebring Touring Edition since August 2011. I did have to replace an O2 sensor and heat sync sensor as well as the alternator last year. The car has over 90k on it. It was under 70 when I bought it. Mine has handled nicely and is fun to drive on curvy roads with the top down. Aside from the above mentioned issues I've had no mechanical problems and keep up with routine maintenance. I'm not getting the mileage some others are getting. I get maybe 25 MPG city. All and all, I have no complaints about the car.
My 1st Convertible
JON RIGGS,07/26/2006
I have owned t-tops but never a convertible. i rented a lebaron conv. back in the mid 80's and was not impressed. This conv. is totally different. We love it. The seating in back is perfect, plenty of leg room for adults. Very fun to drive. It's my wifes car but i drive it 50% of the time.
Best car I have owned...love my Chrysler
Michele Hurchla,02/16/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I have owned nice cars but this car is the top.I have owned my car for about 4 years. I love my 2006 sebring touring. Fantastic car, i love the size not too big or too small. Runs like a charm with normal relacement of parts. Its actually really good in the winter. Safety has airbags all around car. I live in the country and drive mostly highway 22-25 miles per gallon. Can't really find any negative. I just hit 170,000 miles and this baby is like the energizer bunny. I'm not kidding. My daughter keeps saying mom why dont you get a new car. I said because I dont need one. I love my car. She sees all the fancy cars out there. What the difference is they have 400.00 car pymts and i dont. I havent had a car payment in over ten years. So I have to laugh when I was younger always thought I needed new car at 70,000 but my Chrysler has proved me wrong. Chrysler please make this same model car again.
great lil car
cherrymarie,08/01/2013
I got my Sebring just a few weeks ago, and have loaded on the miles....GREAT MPG...average 30 plus on consistent basis. Handles really well, easy to drive, fun to be in...get so many compliments on the look and color. I keep her clean, and when the standard rims are clean, they get so many compliments...stock but ever so sexy. Been easy on the wallet so far, even with 115k on it when I got it...keep up the maintenance, should be a great ride for a while!!!
See all 59 reviews of the 2006 Chrysler Sebring
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2006 Chrysler Sebring

Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring Overview

The Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring is offered in the following submodels: Sebring Sedan, Sebring Convertible. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and TSI 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring Touring is priced between $8,695 and$8,695 with odometer readings between 32710 and32710 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Chrysler Sebrings are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chrysler Sebring for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Sebrings listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,695 and mileage as low as 32710 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring.

Can't find a used 2006 Chrysler Sebrings you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Sebring for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,232.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,198.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Sebring for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,946.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,095.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Chrysler Sebring?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Sebring lease specials

Related Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles