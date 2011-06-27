Vehicle overview

The midsize Chrysler Sebring is available as a sedan and stylish convertible. The Sebring sedan is the successor to the Cirrus, an all-Chrysler car introduced in 1995. The Cirrus was revamped in 2001 and renamed the Sebring. In the process, it picked up more powerful engines than its predecessor as well as crisp, new styling.

Unfortunately, the leaders of the midsize sedan segment are now bigger, faster and more luxurious than ever before. And the Sebring's once crisp styling now looks dated. Although the sedan's nimble handling and low pricing might give it some appeal if you're on a tight budget, the 2006 Chrysler Sebring falls well short of the competition in most areas. If you're looking for value in a midsize sedan, try the Malibu, Fusion or Sonata.

The Sebring convertible was introduced in 1996, and was largely based upon the Cirrus. Well-known for its roomy passenger accommodations and generous luggage capacity, the Sebring convertible has been a popular choice for those seeking top-down fun in a practical two-door vehicle. Also redesigned in 2001, the Chrysler convertible gained a classy, more conservative appearance, while still retaining all the comfort of the previous car. The Chrylser Sebring convertible is a decent buy for families who want a top-down experience, but it won't please anyone looking for performance. Acceleration is listless even with the V6 while handling limits are quite modest. Chrysler's own PT Cruiser convertible is a better way to go, we feel, as it offers more power, better handling and a bigger backseat.