2000 Chrysler Sebring Review
Pros & Cons
- Room for four, great styling, well equipped models.
- Cheap-looking interior materials, unrefined engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An affordable drop top whose rear seat is actually usable for passengers greater than two feet tall.
Vehicle overview
Chrysler has used the words "practicality" and "elegance" among the adjectives for the Sebring Coupe. It's hard to argue. This car can carry four occupants in comfort, possesses reasonable performance capability and struts around with suave good looks. Huge fog lights lend the sophisticated coupe an aggressive appearance, and the tastefully restrained rear styling exudes class. Buyers purchase nimble handling and up-market amenities for a down-market price.
Underneath the LXi's sheetmetal is a taut suspension that includes a rear stabilizer bar and four-wheel disc brakes. The LX has a more conservative touring-tuned independent double-wishbone setup coupled with four-wheel discs. ABS is optional for both models, but standard is a dual-outlet exhaust system accented by chrome tips. The LX and LXi also share a 163-horsepower, 2.5-liter SOHC V6 glued to a four-speed automatic transaxle. Power from this engine can be disappointing, but Chrysler plans to rectify the situation in 2001 by adding a 2.7-liter or 3.0-liter V6 to the lineup. The LXi sports larger tires and wheels than the LX, but, unfortunately, the cabin doesn't completely seal out the rubber-on-pavement noise. A speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering system completes the performance package.
You might be thinking that you can go either way on the tuned suspension, so what's the real difference between the LX and LXi? For a couple grand more, the LXi can boast among its standard features automatic night/day side mirrors, a compass, a CD player, leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, six-way power seating, remote entry, and the HomeLink home-security system. But the lower-level LX is nothing to spit at. Those features we just rattled off for the LXi are about the only ones not standard on the LX. It has power windows, air conditioning, and nearly everything else the LXi has, including access to a power sunroof, which is still only optional for the LXi.
There's one adjective Chrysler forgot to mention: affordable. Coming in at the lower end of the twenties for a well-equipped LXi, it pits the Sebring well against the Pontiac Grand Prix and various midsize coupes from Japan. Sure, the Grand Prix's 3.8-liter V6 offers more ponies for your money, but it's hard to overlook the Sebring's style, huge interior and trunk, and upscale standards.
