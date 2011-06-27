  1. Home
2000 Chrysler Sebring Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Room for four, great styling, well equipped models.
  • Cheap-looking interior materials, unrefined engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An affordable drop top whose rear seat is actually usable for passengers greater than two feet tall.

Vehicle overview

Chrysler has used the words "practicality" and "elegance" among the adjectives for the Sebring Coupe. It's hard to argue. This car can carry four occupants in comfort, possesses reasonable performance capability and struts around with suave good looks. Huge fog lights lend the sophisticated coupe an aggressive appearance, and the tastefully restrained rear styling exudes class. Buyers purchase nimble handling and up-market amenities for a down-market price.

Underneath the LXi's sheetmetal is a taut suspension that includes a rear stabilizer bar and four-wheel disc brakes. The LX has a more conservative touring-tuned independent double-wishbone setup coupled with four-wheel discs. ABS is optional for both models, but standard is a dual-outlet exhaust system accented by chrome tips. The LX and LXi also share a 163-horsepower, 2.5-liter SOHC V6 glued to a four-speed automatic transaxle. Power from this engine can be disappointing, but Chrysler plans to rectify the situation in 2001 by adding a 2.7-liter or 3.0-liter V6 to the lineup. The LXi sports larger tires and wheels than the LX, but, unfortunately, the cabin doesn't completely seal out the rubber-on-pavement noise. A speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering system completes the performance package.

You might be thinking that you can go either way on the tuned suspension, so what's the real difference between the LX and LXi? For a couple grand more, the LXi can boast among its standard features automatic night/day side mirrors, a compass, a CD player, leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, six-way power seating, remote entry, and the HomeLink home-security system. But the lower-level LX is nothing to spit at. Those features we just rattled off for the LXi are about the only ones not standard on the LX. It has power windows, air conditioning, and nearly everything else the LXi has, including access to a power sunroof, which is still only optional for the LXi.

There's one adjective Chrysler forgot to mention: affordable. Coming in at the lower end of the twenties for a well-equipped LXi, it pits the Sebring well against the Pontiac Grand Prix and various midsize coupes from Japan. Sure, the Grand Prix's 3.8-liter V6 offers more ponies for your money, but it's hard to overlook the Sebring's style, huge interior and trunk, and upscale standards.

2000 Highlights

For 2000, the standard-equipment list has increased. Also, Ice Silver is the newest color, and the LX trim fabric has been updated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chrysler Sebring.

5(41%)
4(29%)
3(18%)
2(9%)
1(3%)
4.0
66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still enjoying the ride
toly492516,09/10/2011
I bought this car new in August 2000 and have driven it for 11 years. That's 11 years on the streets of Chicago -- cold winters, hot summers, wheel-chewing potholes -- you name it, we have it. I hit 100,000 miles at the end of 2006, and now it's over 186,000. Took a road-trip to Seattle circa 2008; what a way to travel! The car was totally reliable through about 2008. After that, problems started creeping up, but that's hardly surprising for its age, mileage, and driving conditions. Given a choice, I'd buy this car again in a second. I'll be driving it till it stops.
Excellent!
carguru1986,10/03/2013
Ive kept my upkeep on it up to date. Bought with 98k miles 5 years ago. Now has over 265k and its still going strong. Comfortable, and appealing, its a dream to drive!
33 Miles per gal at 60 mph highway
KEITH,08/12/2006
2000 chysler sebring jxi This car was a program car. It had 17,000 miles on it when I got it. The only thing I have had to do is replace the tires,oil change (synthetic oil), brakes battery a/c and belt. No tune needed yet. I don't think that is too bad for 132,000 miles and getting 33 miles per gallon @ 60 mph / 26.3 miles per gallon @ 79.5 mph and it is running strong. Thank you Chysler
Great car for the money.
mich12,06/25/2011
The car now has 159,000 miles on it, it's really been a gem. Still runs great. Isn't really fast off the line, but has plenty of high end torque, which makes passing maneuvers easy. Many people badmouth Chrysler, but I've had really good luck with them, this is my 7th chrysler, and one of 6 to go well past the 100,000 mile mark. The only one that's really been problematic is my PT Cruiser GT, but even when it's transmission went bad, it still didn't leave me stranded. I drove it to the repair shop. I wish the same could be said of the MINI Cooper I purchased brand new. It left me stranded twice in it's first 17,000 miles. Needless to say, I went running back to Chryslers.
See all 66 reviews of the 2000 Chrysler Sebring
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 2000 Chrysler Sebring Overview

The Used 2000 Chrysler Sebring is offered in the following submodels: Sebring Coupe, Sebring Convertible. Available styles include LXi 2dr Coupe, LX 2dr Coupe, JXi Limited 2dr Convertible, JXi 2dr Convertible, and JX 2dr Convertible.

