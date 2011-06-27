  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(180)
Appraise this car

2002 Chrysler Sebring Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good looks and performance, wide range of body styles, exceptional value.
  • No manual transmission in the sedan, build quality and resale value not up to Japanese standards.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Chrysler Sebring for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,023 - $2,279
Used Sebring for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Whether you want a stylish sedan, sporty coupe or carefree convertible, Chrysler offers some appealing alternatives to the status quo.

Vehicle overview

Redesigned last year, Chrysler's Sebring line benefited from upgrades over the "old" Sebring in many important areas such as structural integrity, performance, and noise and vibration control. As before, the Sebring coupe uses Mitsubishi components, while the sedan and convertible are Mopar down to the core. There's something for everyone here, with sedan, coupe and convertible body styles to choose from that are available in various trim levels and with either inline four or V6 motivation.

Looking for a stylish midsize sedan with performance to match its looks? That would be the Sebring sedan, offered in LX and upscale LXi trim levels. LX models are powered by Chrysler's 2.4-liter inline four that develops a respectable 150 horsepower and is matched to a four-speed automatic gearbox. Plenty of standard features such as air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows, locks and mirrors mean a "base" LX should be more than adequate for most folks. Step up to the LXi and a 2.7-liter 200-horse V6 is fitted, as are leather seats, a power driver seat, alloy wheels and a CD player.

The AutoStick automanual gearbox is available for the LXi sedan in a package that also includes a sport suspension and electroluminescent gauges. While we never would have said "Cirrus" (the Sebring sedan's predecessor) and "sport sedan" in the same breath, we certainly see how the taut and peppy Sebring LXi could be placed in that category.

We can count on one hand how many affordable convertibles there are that seat four adults. And the Sebring is one of the better choices. Sure, it may be a staple of Floridian rental car agencies, but now that it has some beans under the hood and a more rigid structure, we wouldn't mind tooling around in one. New for '02 is a GTC version, which pairs the V6 with a five-speed manual gearbox (automatic optional) and sweetens the deal with a sport suspension, 16-inch alloys, two-tone interior scheme and white-faced gauges. As before, LX, LXi and Limited convertibles are offered. A more affordable LX debuts, equipped with the same 2.4-liter inline four found in the LX sedan. LXi upgrades mirror that of the LXi sedan. And the Limited adds AutoStick, chrome wheels, antilock brakes and an in-dash four-CD changer.

If you like the Mitsubishi Eclipse but need more passenger room, take a look at the Sebring coupe. Built at the same plant that produces the Eclipse and the Galant, this Sebring shares many mechanical and interior components with those Mitsus. This means a choice of either a 2.4-liter inline four (142 horsepower) or a 3.0-liter V6 (200 horses) and a sporty cockpit similar to that of the Eclipse. The Sebring coupe also benefits from a stiffened chassis that contributes to the car's solid, sporty feel when attacking the twisties.

Chrysler is serious about improving its standing in the ultra-competitive midsize segment, and the fruits of their labors are obvious in this trio of attractive and well-built Sebrings.

2002 Highlights

Even though it was revamped last year, the Sebring line receives a number of changes. An Enthusiast package for the sedan debuts, as will a sporty GTC convertible later in the model year. And to put the Sebring ragtop in reach of more buyers, a lower-priced LX version with the 2.4-liter inline four becomes available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chrysler Sebring.

5(62%)
4(24%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.4
180 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 180 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 Chrysler Sebring LXI Sedan
natelxi,09/12/2014
This car is worth more than the $3,000 I paid for it, especially if you consider the negative experiences that are reported. My Sebring was purchased with 140,000 miles on it, and from what I noticed, the previous owner took GOOD CARE OF IT. Obviously if you neglect your car, run it to the ground, and forget to change the oil on time, sludge will become a harsh reality. Timing belt or chain? No issues here. This car is very underrated, and I think more people need to report the positives on this car, such as, the sharp style of the body, the actual quality of the 2.7 liter engine, and the interior build quality. I use Mobile 1 extended performance synthetic motor oil. I love my Sebring.
Poor design poor quality.
Extremely Unreliabe,09/11/2008
Water pump is driven by a timing chain that is inside engine on 2.7 engines. My original pump failed at 61,800 miles flooding engine with antifreeze. Water pump casting number is 0466373611797B followed by Chrysler STAR SYMBOL. Now I'm having to pay $5000 for an engine rebuild. Chrysler refuses to own any part of the problem has been happening since 1999. Before purchasing a Chrysler 2.7 please check out the horror stories on the intranet. Old sales pitch was don't buy no ugly truck. Buyers beware.
Preventive Maintenance when buying used.
Dale,08/15/2010
I bought this car with 58,315 miles on the 2.7 V-6 engine. Knowing the issues associated with this engine, I performed a motor flush, switched to full synthetic motor oil, and replaced the PCV valve. Also, I had the transmission flushed, cooling system flushed, and tune up performed. This is a good, reliable car and solid for being 8 years old. Not knowing how the previous owner cared for the vehicle, I had all that preventive maintenance done. I average about 27 mpg with my Sebring and for the most part, I'm satisfied.
Chrysler Sebring Lxi 2002 2.6v6
londonlad1,03/26/2012
I bought this car with no pre-conceptions of Chrysler, I'm from the UK. It was exceptionally clean and well cared for with 114k on the clock, looked factory new inside and out. It's reliable, nice to drive, excellent driver ergonomics. The interior is tasteful and well built. The bodywork is of high quality. BUT! before you buy, check to see if the timing chain and water pump have been changed. Be aware that when the water pump fails as they all do eventually, it will end up fouling the engine oil if left too long as it's INSIDE the crankcase and runs off the timing chain. Repair is approx. $1350.00 at a Chrysler dealer. Be sure to factor this in when haggling! Check your coolant often!
See all 180 reviews of the 2002 Chrysler Sebring
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Chrysler Sebring

Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring Overview

The Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring is offered in the following submodels: Sebring Sedan, Sebring Coupe, Sebring Convertible. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LXi 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LXi 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LXi 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Chrysler Sebrings are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Chrysler Sebring for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring.

Can't find a used 2002 Chrysler Sebrings you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Sebring for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,738.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,863.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Sebring for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,608.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,180.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Chrysler Sebring?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Sebring lease specials

Related Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles