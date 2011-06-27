1998 Chrysler Sebring Review
Pros & Cons
- We like the Sebring's fresh exterior shape, and usable interior. The optional V-6 engine is worth the price of admission.
- It would be nice to find the 5-speed manual transmission with the V-6 engine. After all, this is supposed to be a sporty car.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
After three years of production, Chrysler wisely decides not to tamper with its attractive Chrysler Sebring. This sports coupe carries four occupants in comfort, with reasonable performance abilities and suave good looks.
Aside from the goofy grille, we can't fault Chrysler's stylists on the Sebring. Huge fog lights lend the sophisticated coupe an aggressive look, and tastefully restrained rear styling exudes class. Underneath the sheetmetal, you'll find the underpinnings of a Mitsubishi Galant, and the dashboard of the Mitsubishi Eclipse/Eagle Talon twins. The fact that the Sebring is built in the same Illinois assembly plant as these models bodes well for long-term reliability.
Two kinds of Sebring are available: LX or LXi. The LX is powered by a 140-horsepower version of the 2.0-liter four found in the Neon. A five-speed is standard in the LX. The LXi adds a 163-horse Mitsubishi V6 and a mandatory automatic transmission. Alloy wheels shod with bigger tires, and four-wheel disc brakes with antilock are also standard fare on the top-level Sebring. Although the four-banger, when equipped with a five-speed, is the quicker car, we prefer the smoothness of the Mitsubishi powerplant. Option packages let you trim the LX out to base LXi standards.
At just over $21,000 for a well-equipped LXi, the Sebring competes very well against the Pontiac Grand Prix, and midsize coupes from Japan. However, we would be hard-pressed to give up the Grand Prix's 3.8-liter V6 for this pretty face from Chrysler. Nonetheless, style is the name of the game in the personal coupe segment, and the Sebring is nothing if not stylish.
1998 Highlights
