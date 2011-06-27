  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(96)
2005 Chrysler Sebring Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid ride and handling characteristics in sedan and coupe, large trunk, low pricing.
  • Unrefined drivetrains, sloppy handling in convertible, uncomfortable backseats in sedan and coupe, subpar build and materials quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An average-performing sedan, coupe and convertible lost in a sea of higher-caliber vehicles. Low prices make the Sebring family attractive, but most shoppers should consider other options before signing on the bottom line.

2005 Highlights

The Limited sedan receives automatic climate control and automatic headlamps. A CD audio unit with navigation system is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chrysler Sebring.

5(62%)
4(22%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.4
96 reviews
96 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I LOVE my Sebring!
maggiemae129,05/19/2014
I have had my 2005 Touring Edition for nearly ten years. I will be selling it now to put some money towards the SUV that I really needed for my lifestyle. I had hoped to keep both, but my finances won't allow it. I will miss this little convertible dearly. Cons - none. Things I have fixed/replaced - window motor (due to water getting in the door too many times), rear tie-rod ends, engine light has been on for like two years due to O2 sensor (have not fixed). Tune-up/flushed all fluids, etc at about 100,000 miles. Car has 139,000 miles and I believe it will go many more.
Good Car -- Mixed Reviews
sjt3,03/12/2011
I just traded in my 2005 Sebring Convertible after four years. It was a great car overall but not without it's flaws. Very cheaply built & even though the body was mostly plastic, still had the standard Chrysler problem of pealing paint. Interior plastic was cheap as well. Reliable with one exception, brakes!!!! I only put 40,000 miles on it and had to replace the brakes twice. My two previous cars, Chevy and a Ford, I only replaced the brakes once on each with 60,000 to 80,000 miles on it. My only other complaint is road noise. Very noisy!!!
2005 Chrysler Sebring GTC Convertible
bluesman53,04/22/2015
GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
When I bought my Sebring it was in 2006 and was a 1 year old Used Card with 27,000 miles. I have now had it 9 years and have put 40,000 miles on myself to bring the mileage to date to 67,000. It has been very reliable with the exception of the Rear Window Defroster that breaks every summer putting the top up and down. I chose not to replace the window. I am still using the factory Brakes, they will be replaced soon as they are at 5/32" on the Pads! At 66,500 miles I replaced the Ignition Switch. Other than general maintainance (Oil Changes, Tires, Battery) it has been a very dependable vehicle and a Blast to drive in the summer! I plan on keeping it many more years!
Engine light on , Engine or electrical Problems
bingonut15,08/21/2011
I had so many problems with this since I bought it 2007 used from a Dealer that I thought I coud trust but I was wrong. He sold me a lemon. Bought hub bearings three times, struts, tie rods, crankshaft, crankshaft sensors, camshaft sensors and much more. Two weeks ago, I was have problems when I drove the car home the check engine came on and the car was jerking when I got up to 60 miles per hour. I went to Advance auto',test it out and they said needed a camshaft, so I bought it .installed it ,was still jerking. Then I took it to Midas to test it and it was the crankshaft sensor,got one, installed it still jerking. Brought to Chrysler test it, said Powertrain Module and
See all 96 reviews of the 2005 Chrysler Sebring
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
198 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring Overview

The Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring is offered in the following submodels: Sebring Sedan, Sebring Coupe, Sebring Convertible. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and TSi 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A).

