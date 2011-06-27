2005 Chrysler Sebring Review
- Solid ride and handling characteristics in sedan and coupe, large trunk, low pricing.
- Unrefined drivetrains, sloppy handling in convertible, uncomfortable backseats in sedan and coupe, subpar build and materials quality.
$1,150 - $2,397
Edmunds' Expert Review
An average-performing sedan, coupe and convertible lost in a sea of higher-caliber vehicles. Low prices make the Sebring family attractive, but most shoppers should consider other options before signing on the bottom line.
2005 Highlights
The Limited sedan receives automatic climate control and automatic headlamps. A CD audio unit with navigation system is optional.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chrysler Sebring.
Most helpful consumer reviews
maggiemae129,05/19/2014
I have had my 2005 Touring Edition for nearly ten years. I will be selling it now to put some money towards the SUV that I really needed for my lifestyle. I had hoped to keep both, but my finances won't allow it. I will miss this little convertible dearly. Cons - none. Things I have fixed/replaced - window motor (due to water getting in the door too many times), rear tie-rod ends, engine light has been on for like two years due to O2 sensor (have not fixed). Tune-up/flushed all fluids, etc at about 100,000 miles. Car has 139,000 miles and I believe it will go many more.
sjt3,03/12/2011
I just traded in my 2005 Sebring Convertible after four years. It was a great car overall but not without it's flaws. Very cheaply built & even though the body was mostly plastic, still had the standard Chrysler problem of pealing paint. Interior plastic was cheap as well. Reliable with one exception, brakes!!!! I only put 40,000 miles on it and had to replace the brakes twice. My two previous cars, Chevy and a Ford, I only replaced the brakes once on each with 60,000 to 80,000 miles on it. My only other complaint is road noise. Very noisy!!!
bluesman53,04/22/2015
GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
When I bought my Sebring it was in 2006 and was a 1 year old Used Card with 27,000 miles. I have now had it 9 years and have put 40,000 miles on myself to bring the mileage to date to 67,000. It has been very reliable with the exception of the Rear Window Defroster that breaks every summer putting the top up and down. I chose not to replace the window. I am still using the factory Brakes, they will be replaced soon as they are at 5/32" on the Pads! At 66,500 miles I replaced the Ignition Switch. Other than general maintainance (Oil Changes, Tires, Battery) it has been a very dependable vehicle and a Blast to drive in the summer! I plan on keeping it many more years!
bingonut15,08/21/2011
I had so many problems with this since I bought it 2007 used from a Dealer that I thought I coud trust but I was wrong. He sold me a lemon. Bought hub bearings three times, struts, tie rods, crankshaft, crankshaft sensors, camshaft sensors and much more. Two weeks ago, I was have problems when I drove the car home the check engine came on and the car was jerking when I got up to 60 miles per hour. I went to Advance auto',test it out and they said needed a camshaft, so I bought it .installed it ,was still jerking. Then I took it to Midas to test it and it was the crankshaft sensor,got one, installed it still jerking. Brought to Chrysler test it, said Powertrain Module and
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
198 hp @ 5500 rpm
