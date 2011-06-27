When I bought my Sebring it was in 2006 and was a 1 year old Used Card with 27,000 miles. I have now had it 9 years and have put 40,000 miles on myself to bring the mileage to date to 67,000. It has been very reliable with the exception of the Rear Window Defroster that breaks every summer putting the top up and down. I chose not to replace the window. I am still using the factory Brakes, they will be replaced soon as they are at 5/32" on the Pads! At 66,500 miles I replaced the Ignition Switch. Other than general maintainance (Oil Changes, Tires, Battery) it has been a very dependable vehicle and a Blast to drive in the summer! I plan on keeping it many more years!

