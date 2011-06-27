  1. Home
2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike handling, great value, attractive styling.
  • Unrefined engines, cheap interior fittings, missing some key features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A twin to the basic Dodge Caravan, the Voyager is for those who would rather have the minivan's nose adorned by Chrysler's emblem rather than Dodge's Ram.

Vehicle overview

Chrysler used to be the minivan champion. They pioneered the concept of a seven-passenger box-on-wheels way back in 1984, and have effectively dominated this market until last year, when competition from Ford and Honda finally caught up and surpassed them in terms of features, power and crashworthiness. Items like power-sliding doors, disappearing third seats and navigation systems have yet to appear on a Chrysler-badged minivan, though you can expect to see some of these features and more when the redesigned vans debut in 2001.

Rumors of Plymouth's demise have proven accurate and this once proud Chrysler division is no more. But this doesn't mean the Grand Voyager is going anywhere. Chrysler needs a value leader in the minivan class and its Town and Country is too upscale. So the spirit of Plymouth lives on in the low-priced Voyager line.

Chrysler officially offers the long-wheelbase Grand Voyager in two levels of trim: the base model and the step-up SE. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on base models, but these sizable vans benefit from a little extra oomph when an optional V6 is selected. Acceleration with the 3.3-liter, 158-horsepower engine is pretty strong from startup, but sometimes unimpressive when merging onto an expressway. Automatic transmission shifts are neat and smooth. Engine and tire sounds are virtually absent.

Though tautly suspended, the ride is seldom harsh or jarring, unless you get onto truly rough surfaces. Handling is exceptional for a minivan. You might even call it fun. Combined with light steering wheel response and great visibility, the Grand Voyager is easy to handle in urban traffic and suburban shopping centers.

So, how does Chrysler improve on this package for 2000? By keeping the price low and the value high. Four new colors debut, and a new T-Plus package is available. Vans equipped with T-Plus include a V6 engine, power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, and a cloth interior. And, despite the Grand Voyager's "value-oriented" spirit, Chrysler offers a vast array of option packages to personalize the vans. The same can't be said of the competition from Japan or America.

Newly revised minivans from Honda, Ford, Mazda and GM are the strongest challengers, but the Grand Voyager holds its own when it comes to value. Where else can you get a commodious and decently equipped minivan for $20 grand?

2000 Highlights

With Plymouth's impending death, the Grand Voyager turns into a Chrysler this year, but it is otherwise unchanged. Four new colors and a new Value-Plus option package that includes a V6 and power features are new this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager.

5(61%)
4(5%)
3(28%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.2
18 reviews
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awful van
Tammie,09/21/2010
We have been so frustrated with this van. The second day we had it we had to have it towed to the dealership because of a belt breaking. We should have know then to just take it back. Anyway, it is now on the 3rd transmission at 108,000 miles. I can't even begin to say how many times the belts have broken. We will NEVER buy a Chrysler Van again.
Great car except for the rust
family_guy1,03/10/2012
I got it at 80k now has 105k replaced front brakes, water pump and several pulleys as well as the belt. The big stuff was corrosion issues. The rear brake lines were rusted out at the ABS Pump which is under the van. I also had to have the power steering lines replaced from corrosion. Also one of the gas tank straps rusted through and snapped in half. The body has rust issues at the bottom of the liftgate, above the rear wheel wells and the rocker panels by the rear wheel and under the front drivers door. The front hood is also prone to rust as well. The weird thing is many of these issues are caused by factory installed plastic stickers covering the drain holes.
Great car, very fun & reliable !
raindance74,10/14/2011
I bought this car back in 2005 with 160,000 miles on it. It now has over 250,000 and still runs strong. Its the base model without all the bells and whistles, and in the 6 years I've owned it, I only had to replace the fuel pump. I've never replaced the transmission or engine, and it get good gas mileage. When you remove the rear seats, it has more room than a truck bed. They did have a recall on this model year for the clock spring but I repaired mine myself and Chrysler USA reimbursed me for the costs and sent me a check (you can also take it into any Chrysler dealer for free to be fixed). Highly recommend this auto.
So very disappointed
bob&ginger,04/28/2002
Never have I been more disappointed with a vehicle. The gas mileage is poor, the vehicle has been terribly unreliable and we have had over the past year 3 significant issues with our transmission. The power of the engine leaves much to be desired, the tires wear inconsistently which our dealership tells us has been an issue with the Voyager. In total it has been to the garage about 15 different times in the short time we have had it. I will NEVER buy another Voyager/Caravan again.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager Overview

The Used 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Grand Voyager Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan, and SE 4dr Minivan.

