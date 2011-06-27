  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Grand Voyager
  4. Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great interior and exterior design. Class-leading features. Price.
  • 3.8-liter V-6 is not available, not the most reliable vehicle on the road.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Plymouth Grand Voyager for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,194 - $2,077
Used Grand Voyager for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1997 Highlights

Changes for 1997 include updated transmission software, an upgraded antilock brake system and an enhanced accident response system that unlocks the doors and turns on the interior lights if the front airbags deploy. Additionally, Plymouth has made improvements to the cabin insulation (to reduce noise and vibration) and cassette stereo units. Standard lighting elements now include front map lights and liftgate flood lamps; a cargo bay power point is also part of the deal. New options include an eight-way power driver seat and an overhead console with a trip computer, compass and outside temperature display. A Rallye decor package is available on SE models -- it includes a roof rack, tinted glass, alloy wheels and various silver accents and decals. Rounding out the changes are new wheel covers for the base model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager.

5(41%)
4(43%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

10 years and running well
Minivan Mom,06/14/2008
I have driven this car for 10 years-shuttling kids to games, stuffing it with people and gear for long distance trips, and doing the local errands. I'm about to downsize (no more kids at home!) and am surprised that smaller cars do not offer the level of comfort of the minivan. This car has a smooth ride, great seating and vision. Good vehicle for teaching teens to drive. There are tons of places to store stuff. No reliability issues other than usual wear and tear.
Sorry your van almost burned to a crisp
Chicago Writer,10/05/2010
Good soldier of a car, keeps running with basic maintenance and some backyard fixing from time to time. BUT, recently the fuel rail started leaking raw gasoline, which filled the little moat around the valve cover, which promptly started on fire burning like a 3.3 liter tiki torch. One fire extinguisher (thanks, Burger King) and $600 in fuel rail and melted wire repair later, Chrysler says "Oh well, sorry. Can't help you." But wait-the fuel rail leaking was a known recall! Tough darts, you should have fixed it before now. Oh well.
Piece of Junk
ebara,01/05/2014
Has anyone else on here had transmission problems with...yet another...Chrysler product? Every Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth, or Jeep between 1989 and 2000 that we know of has needed one. Needless to say, this van is pure JUNK. Bought it brand new for my family. Nothing but issues. An engine($2400), transmission $1800), 4 air conditioning compressors $1200 each), and thousands of dollars of mechanical repairs later, we still sold it half-dead at 138,000K with no air, and it backfired on the highway. Maintenance always done at dealer. Buy that extended warranty on Chrysler...you'll need it. If you want to stay away from engine and transmission repairs, stay away from Chrysler. Invest in a Toyota!
This thing is a tank!
K Clark,09/22/2008
This van has been through 4 accidents and is still going strong! We got this van with 157,000 miles on it and is has been one of the best vehicles we have ever owned. It has been three teens first car (to their dismay!) so that show its tuff, plus it being a van, has cheap insurance premiums. It has adequate power and believe it or not, it can be kind of fun to drive! Take the two back seats out and we've used it as a truck!
See all 12 reviews of the 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager

Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager Overview

The Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Grand Voyager Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyagers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager.

Can't find a used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,547.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,121.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,834.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,261.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Plymouth lease specials
Check out Plymouth Grand Voyager lease specials

Related Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles