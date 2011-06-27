1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review
Pros & Cons
- Great interior and exterior design. Class-leading features. Price.
- 3.8-liter V-6 is not available, not the most reliable vehicle on the road.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,194 - $2,077
Used Grand Voyager for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1997 Highlights
Changes for 1997 include updated transmission software, an upgraded antilock brake system and an enhanced accident response system that unlocks the doors and turns on the interior lights if the front airbags deploy. Additionally, Plymouth has made improvements to the cabin insulation (to reduce noise and vibration) and cassette stereo units. Standard lighting elements now include front map lights and liftgate flood lamps; a cargo bay power point is also part of the deal. New options include an eight-way power driver seat and an overhead console with a trip computer, compass and outside temperature display. A Rallye decor package is available on SE models -- it includes a roof rack, tinted glass, alloy wheels and various silver accents and decals. Rounding out the changes are new wheel covers for the base model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Minivan Mom,06/14/2008
I have driven this car for 10 years-shuttling kids to games, stuffing it with people and gear for long distance trips, and doing the local errands. I'm about to downsize (no more kids at home!) and am surprised that smaller cars do not offer the level of comfort of the minivan. This car has a smooth ride, great seating and vision. Good vehicle for teaching teens to drive. There are tons of places to store stuff. No reliability issues other than usual wear and tear.
Chicago Writer,10/05/2010
Good soldier of a car, keeps running with basic maintenance and some backyard fixing from time to time. BUT, recently the fuel rail started leaking raw gasoline, which filled the little moat around the valve cover, which promptly started on fire burning like a 3.3 liter tiki torch. One fire extinguisher (thanks, Burger King) and $600 in fuel rail and melted wire repair later, Chrysler says "Oh well, sorry. Can't help you." But wait-the fuel rail leaking was a known recall! Tough darts, you should have fixed it before now. Oh well.
ebara,01/05/2014
Has anyone else on here had transmission problems with...yet another...Chrysler product? Every Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth, or Jeep between 1989 and 2000 that we know of has needed one. Needless to say, this van is pure JUNK. Bought it brand new for my family. Nothing but issues. An engine($2400), transmission $1800), 4 air conditioning compressors $1200 each), and thousands of dollars of mechanical repairs later, we still sold it half-dead at 138,000K with no air, and it backfired on the highway. Maintenance always done at dealer. Buy that extended warranty on Chrysler...you'll need it. If you want to stay away from engine and transmission repairs, stay away from Chrysler. Invest in a Toyota!
K Clark,09/22/2008
This van has been through 4 accidents and is still going strong! We got this van with 157,000 miles on it and is has been one of the best vehicles we have ever owned. It has been three teens first car (to their dismay!) so that show its tuff, plus it being a van, has cheap insurance premiums. It has adequate power and believe it or not, it can be kind of fun to drive! Take the two back seats out and we've used it as a truck!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Voyager
Related Used 1997 Plymouth Grand Voyager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019