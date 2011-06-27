Has anyone else on here had transmission problems with...yet another...Chrysler product? Every Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth, or Jeep between 1989 and 2000 that we know of has needed one. Needless to say, this van is pure JUNK. Bought it brand new for my family. Nothing but issues. An engine($2400), transmission $1800), 4 air conditioning compressors $1200 each), and thousands of dollars of mechanical repairs later, we still sold it half-dead at 138,000K with no air, and it backfired on the highway. Maintenance always done at dealer. Buy that extended warranty on Chrysler...you'll need it. If you want to stay away from engine and transmission repairs, stay away from Chrysler. Invest in a Toyota!

