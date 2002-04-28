Used 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager
Pros & Cons
- Carlike handling, great value, attractive styling.
- Unrefined engines, cheap interior fittings, missing some key features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A twin to the basic Dodge Caravan, the Voyager is for those who would rather have the minivan's nose adorned by Chrysler's emblem rather than Dodge's Ram.
Vehicle overview
Chrysler used to be the minivan champion. They pioneered the concept of a seven-passenger box-on-wheels way back in 1984, and have effectively dominated this market until last year, when competition from Ford and Honda finally caught up and surpassed them in terms of features, power and crashworthiness. Items like power-sliding doors, disappearing third seats and navigation systems have yet to appear on a Chrysler-badged minivan, though you can expect to see some of these features and more when the redesigned vans debut in 2001.
Rumors of Plymouth's demise have proven accurate and this once proud Chrysler division is no more. But this doesn't mean the Grand Voyager is going anywhere. Chrysler needs a value leader in the minivan class and its Town and Country is too upscale. So the spirit of Plymouth lives on in the low-priced Voyager line.
Chrysler officially offers the long-wheelbase Grand Voyager in two levels of trim: the base model and the step-up SE. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on base models, but these sizable vans benefit from a little extra oomph when an optional V6 is selected. Acceleration with the 3.3-liter, 158-horsepower engine is pretty strong from startup, but sometimes unimpressive when merging onto an expressway. Automatic transmission shifts are neat and smooth. Engine and tire sounds are virtually absent.
Though tautly suspended, the ride is seldom harsh or jarring, unless you get onto truly rough surfaces. Handling is exceptional for a minivan. You might even call it fun. Combined with light steering wheel response and great visibility, the Grand Voyager is easy to handle in urban traffic and suburban shopping centers.
So, how does Chrysler improve on this package for 2000? By keeping the price low and the value high. Four new colors debut, and a new T-Plus package is available. Vans equipped with T-Plus include a V6 engine, power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, and a cloth interior. And, despite the Grand Voyager's "value-oriented" spirit, Chrysler offers a vast array of option packages to personalize the vans. The same can't be said of the competition from Japan or America.
Newly revised minivans from Honda, Ford, Mazda and GM are the strongest challengers, but the Grand Voyager holds its own when it comes to value. Where else can you get a commodious and decently equipped minivan for $20 grand?
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Voyager
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- handling & steering
- comfort
- spaciousness
- ride quality
- driving experience
- towing
- visibility
- safety
- appearance
- dashboard
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- fuel efficiency
- doors
- oil
- engine
- road noise
- brakes
- value
- cup holders
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- climate control
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
We have been so frustrated with this van. The second day we had it we had to have it towed to the dealership because of a belt breaking. We should have know then to just take it back. Anyway, it is now on the 3rd transmission at 108,000 miles. I can't even begin to say how many times the belts have broken. We will NEVER buy a Chrysler Van again.
I got it at 80k now has 105k replaced front brakes, water pump and several pulleys as well as the belt. The big stuff was corrosion issues. The rear brake lines were rusted out at the ABS Pump which is under the van. I also had to have the power steering lines replaced from corrosion. Also one of the gas tank straps rusted through and snapped in half. The body has rust issues at the bottom of the liftgate, above the rear wheel wells and the rocker panels by the rear wheel and under the front drivers door. The front hood is also prone to rust as well. The weird thing is many of these issues are caused by factory installed plastic stickers covering the drain holes.
I bought this car back in 2005 with 160,000 miles on it. It now has over 250,000 and still runs strong. Its the base model without all the bells and whistles, and in the 6 years I've owned it, I only had to replace the fuel pump. I've never replaced the transmission or engine, and it get good gas mileage. When you remove the rear seats, it has more room than a truck bed. They did have a recall on this model year for the clock spring but I repaired mine myself and Chrysler USA reimbursed me for the costs and sent me a check (you can also take it into any Chrysler dealer for free to be fixed). Highly recommend this auto.
Never have I been more disappointed with a vehicle. The gas mileage is poor, the vehicle has been terribly unreliable and we have had over the past year 3 significant issues with our transmission. The power of the engine leaves much to be desired, the tires wear inconsistently which our dealership tells us has been an issue with the Voyager. In total it has been to the garage about 15 different times in the short time we have had it. I will NEVER buy another Voyager/Caravan again.
Features & Specs
|4dr Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|158 hp @ 4850 rpm
|SE 4dr Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
FAQ
Is the Chrysler Grand Voyager a good car?
Is the Chrysler Grand Voyager reliable?
Is the 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager?
The least-expensive 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager is the 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager SE 4dr Minivan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Chrysler Grand Voyager?
More about the 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager
Used 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager Overview
The Used 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Grand Voyager Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan, and SE 4dr Minivan.
What do people think of the 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 Grand Voyager 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 Grand Voyager.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 Grand Voyager featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager?
Which 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyagers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager.
Can't find a new 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chrysler Grand Voyager for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,193.
Find a new Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,843.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chrysler lease specials
Related Used 2000 Chrysler Grand Voyager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons