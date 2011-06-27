1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
The Grand Voyager gets a larger 3.3-liter V6 engine good for 150 horsepower; a 20-gallon fuel tank is standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sarge,07/01/2002
Excellent Condition. Cruise Control, A/T PS, AM/FM Stereo, A/C. Comfortable to drive and handles like a new car. New fron axles and new struts. New tires all around.
Voyager,09/18/2002
Very versatile and dependable for car pooling, hauling lumber, and family vacations. Driven over 160,000 miles on original engine & transmission. 20 mpg, no rust, good AC/heater.
Jeff Kreider,10/16/2002
The durability and reliability have far exceeded my expectations. We travel very much pulling a 2000 lb camper. The vehicle gets 20 mph towing and about 25 mpg by itself. Engine and trans has 180,000 miles. Trans had worn clutch plates. Enginehas had nothing done to it. Much driving is mountainous. Power level is fine. Handling is ok. No rust. Paint is starting to deteriorate. I still like it.
Darrel,01/26/2003
Sold it 2 years ago with 114,000 miles and just bought it back with 125,000. Engine (3.3) runs so smoothly you can hardly hear it. Overall, fuel around 20 mpg. Always have liked this vehicle. Also have a 2000 Grand Caravan Sport. Bought that because of satisfaction with this 90 model.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
