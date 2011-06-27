  1. Home
1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The Grand Voyager gets a larger 3.3-liter V6 engine good for 150 horsepower; a 20-gallon fuel tank is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager.

5(33%)
4(50%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Owner
Sarge,07/01/2002
Excellent Condition. Cruise Control, A/T PS, AM/FM Stereo, A/C. Comfortable to drive and handles like a new car. New fron axles and new struts. New tires all around.
Dependable transportation
Voyager,09/18/2002
Very versatile and dependable for car pooling, hauling lumber, and family vacations. Driven over 160,000 miles on original engine & transmission. 20 mpg, no rust, good AC/heater.
Happy customer
Jeff Kreider,10/16/2002
The durability and reliability have far exceeded my expectations. We travel very much pulling a 2000 lb camper. The vehicle gets 20 mph towing and about 25 mpg by itself. Engine and trans has 180,000 miles. Trans had worn clutch plates. Enginehas had nothing done to it. Much driving is mountainous. Power level is fine. Handling is ok. No rust. Paint is starting to deteriorate. I still like it.
Great vehicle
Darrel,01/26/2003
Sold it 2 years ago with 114,000 miles and just bought it back with 125,000. Engine (3.3) runs so smoothly you can hardly hear it. Overall, fuel around 20 mpg. Always have liked this vehicle. Also have a 2000 Grand Caravan Sport. Bought that because of satisfaction with this 90 model.
See all 6 reviews of the 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager

Used 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager Overview

The Used 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Grand Voyager Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan, and LE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyagers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale near.

Can't find a used 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,464.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,892.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,810.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,549.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Plymouth Grand Voyager?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

