We bought this minivan used, "Driven only by the Dealership owner's wife". It was a good idea to pay for an ext. warranty. The transmission died while still under warranty. The A/C died afterwards. Everything is coming apart on this thing. Almost all the interior plastic molding has to be constantly re- screwed in. The sliding door fell off its track a few times already. The Infinity cassette died and took a favorite cassette with it. The driver seat recline mechanism won't allow the seat back to stay upright (try driving without any back support). Not enough room to complain about everything else wrong with it. Need a high cliff to drive it off of!

