Consumer Rating
(4)
1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Like the rest of the Chrysler minivan lineup, the long-wheelbase Grand Voyager has been redesigned for 1991. Sleeker sheet metal, restyled interiors and available features like a driver-side airbag, antilock brakes, all-wheel drive and second-row captain's chairs top the list of changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good used van for 700 dollars
old mechanic,06/06/2008
Bought this van in January for 700 dollars. Very reliable with good mileage. What more can you expect for less than a thousand!
What a Money Pit
MeanJohn,02/11/2003
We bought this minivan used, "Driven only by the Dealership owner's wife". It was a good idea to pay for an ext. warranty. The transmission died while still under warranty. The A/C died afterwards. Everything is coming apart on this thing. Almost all the interior plastic molding has to be constantly re- screwed in. The sliding door fell off its track a few times already. The Infinity cassette died and took a favorite cassette with it. The driver seat recline mechanism won't allow the seat back to stay upright (try driving without any back support). Not enough room to complain about everything else wrong with it. Need a high cliff to drive it off of!
Good long distance van
voyager,02/11/2005
We have used this van for 9 years on some long trips. I has never broken down on us and with normal maintenance has served us very well.
Old Faithful
Julie in Kansas,03/19/2008
I love my old minivan. It has 265,000+ miles on it and I drive it every day. Have never been afraid to take it on a trip. No engine work, other than routine maintenance and on 2nd transmission. Even now, with this many miles, I never get below 18mpg and usually get 20 with a mix of in-town and hwy of 30 miles a day. 3 years ago, when I was consistently going out of town once a week, I could always count on 22-23mpg. Think I got a good one!
See all 4 reviews of the 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager

