1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$997 - $1,734
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Like the rest of the Chrysler minivan lineup, the long-wheelbase Grand Voyager has been redesigned for 1991. Sleeker sheet metal, restyled interiors and available features like a driver-side airbag, antilock brakes, all-wheel drive and second-row captain's chairs top the list of changes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
old mechanic,06/06/2008
Bought this van in January for 700 dollars. Very reliable with good mileage. What more can you expect for less than a thousand!
MeanJohn,02/11/2003
We bought this minivan used, "Driven only by the Dealership owner's wife". It was a good idea to pay for an ext. warranty. The transmission died while still under warranty. The A/C died afterwards. Everything is coming apart on this thing. Almost all the interior plastic molding has to be constantly re- screwed in. The sliding door fell off its track a few times already. The Infinity cassette died and took a favorite cassette with it. The driver seat recline mechanism won't allow the seat back to stay upright (try driving without any back support). Not enough room to complain about everything else wrong with it. Need a high cliff to drive it off of!
voyager,02/11/2005
We have used this van for 9 years on some long trips. I has never broken down on us and with normal maintenance has served us very well.
Julie in Kansas,03/19/2008
I love my old minivan. It has 265,000+ miles on it and I drive it every day. Have never been afraid to take it on a trip. No engine work, other than routine maintenance and on 2nd transmission. Even now, with this many miles, I never get below 18mpg and usually get 20 with a mix of in-town and hwy of 30 miles a day. 3 years ago, when I was consistently going out of town once a week, I could always count on 22-23mpg. Think I got a good one!
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
