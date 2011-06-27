1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy inside but easy to park. Optional ABS. Low price.
- Not the most reliable vehicle on the road.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,387 - $2,405
Used Grand Voyager for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1998 Highlights
Plymouth adds an Expresso trim level; intended to offer both style and value, this van has body-color door handles and silver exterior accents, and comes with privacy glass, keyless entry and a CD player. In other news, all Grand Voyagers get depowered, next-generation front airbags, adjustable front head restraints and new seat fabric. The four-speed automatic transmission receives upgrades for durability, and it can now be paired with the 3.0-liter V6 (which is LEV-certified in California). Other minor changes include an easy-entry feature for the left-hand captain's chair (in the second row) on vans with the left-hand sliding door, revised built-in booster seats and grocery bag hooks on the rear seat backs.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager.
Most helpful consumer reviews
12 years of horror,11/21/2009
Worst car I ever owner(Ford Taurus a close second)I purchased this van new and have always taken it back for service every 3000 mi and did what ever the maintenance called for.Needless to say I have had constant problems from day one with this van.It has been towed more times than I want to remember.Over the years I have just about replaced everything-transmission,starter, generator, steering column,ignition switch 2x,AC parts,wheel cylinders, sway bushings 4x,computer module parts,radiator,gaskets..+++++ Everytime it was repaired I thought that would be it..but problems never stoped.Now that the second trans went again I finally gave up the ship @155K.Toyota/Honda/Subaru, here I come
M Jackson,01/26/2006
Bought used at 70,000 miles. The lifters had just been rebuilt. In 3 years of ownership, we replaced the serpentine belt 9 times, the power steering pump, the water pump, the fuel pump, the key ignition because the key would not turn, (the locksmith said he replaces at least 1 a week on these vehicles), crank sensor, map sensor, leaking valve cover gaskets, the cd player, the passenger seat would not lay back, the power windows get stuck, the van smoked constantly, poor acceleration.... I paid it off 2 months ago, and now the timing belt broke causing engine failure because of poor engine design! I have had this van towed countless times and have been stranded more times than imaginable. We will never buy again!
Sam,11/17/2005
The major problems I've had with my Plymouth Grand Voyager in three years of ownership are: 1)a short out of the entire instrument cluster, 2)a bad head gasket on the 3.3L V6, and 3)an annoying rattle from the luggage rack on windy days. Other thanthat, the Grand Voyager is comfortable, responsive, easy to drive and pretty reliable.
tbal,07/11/2004
This vehicle has bee a lot of trouble after we hit about 90,000 miles. Had to have transmission replaced and the A/C evaporator replaced. The engine is the 3.0 litre V6 and is now begging to smoke when started and makes the infamous "ticking" sound for several minutes when cold. Had problems with the belt tensioner. The electronics now seem to be giving out.... the intermitent wipers have stopped working and the instrument panel flashes on and off occasionally. The acceleration is adequate but somewhat lacking with the A/C on.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Voyager
Related Used 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019