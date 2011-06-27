  1. Home
1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy inside but easy to park. Optional ABS. Low price.
  • Not the most reliable vehicle on the road.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1998 Highlights

Plymouth adds an Expresso trim level; intended to offer both style and value, this van has body-color door handles and silver exterior accents, and comes with privacy glass, keyless entry and a CD player. In other news, all Grand Voyagers get depowered, next-generation front airbags, adjustable front head restraints and new seat fabric. The four-speed automatic transmission receives upgrades for durability, and it can now be paired with the 3.0-liter V6 (which is LEV-certified in California). Other minor changes include an easy-entry feature for the left-hand captain's chair (in the second row) on vans with the left-hand sliding door, revised built-in booster seats and grocery bag hooks on the rear seat backs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager.

5(27%)
4(31%)
3(24%)
2(13%)
1(5%)
3.6
45 reviews
45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

TOTAL TRASH
12 years of horror,11/21/2009
Worst car I ever owner(Ford Taurus a close second)I purchased this van new and have always taken it back for service every 3000 mi and did what ever the maintenance called for.Needless to say I have had constant problems from day one with this van.It has been towed more times than I want to remember.Over the years I have just about replaced everything-transmission,starter, generator, steering column,ignition switch 2x,AC parts,wheel cylinders, sway bushings 4x,computer module parts,radiator,gaskets..+++++ Everytime it was repaired I thought that would be it..but problems never stoped.Now that the second trans went again I finally gave up the ship @155K.Toyota/Honda/Subaru, here I come
Worst vehicle I have owned!
M Jackson,01/26/2006
Bought used at 70,000 miles. The lifters had just been rebuilt. In 3 years of ownership, we replaced the serpentine belt 9 times, the power steering pump, the water pump, the fuel pump, the key ignition because the key would not turn, (the locksmith said he replaces at least 1 a week on these vehicles), crank sensor, map sensor, leaking valve cover gaskets, the cd player, the passenger seat would not lay back, the power windows get stuck, the van smoked constantly, poor acceleration.... I paid it off 2 months ago, and now the timing belt broke causing engine failure because of poor engine design! I have had this van towed countless times and have been stranded more times than imaginable. We will never buy again!
Family Five
Sam,11/17/2005
The major problems I've had with my Plymouth Grand Voyager in three years of ownership are: 1)a short out of the entire instrument cluster, 2)a bad head gasket on the 3.3L V6, and 3)an annoying rattle from the luggage rack on windy days. Other thanthat, the Grand Voyager is comfortable, responsive, easy to drive and pretty reliable.
trouble after 90,000
tbal,07/11/2004
This vehicle has bee a lot of trouble after we hit about 90,000 miles. Had to have transmission replaced and the A/C evaporator replaced. The engine is the 3.0 litre V6 and is now begging to smoke when started and makes the infamous "ticking" sound for several minutes when cold. Had problems with the belt tensioner. The electronics now seem to be giving out.... the intermitent wipers have stopped working and the instrument panel flashes on and off occasionally. The acceleration is adequate but somewhat lacking with the A/C on.
See all 45 reviews of the 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
