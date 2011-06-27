  1. Home
1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Plymouth Grand Voyager for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Changes this year are minimal. ABS is now standard on LE models. SE models can be equipped with a snazzy Rallye package designed for those trying to disguise the fact that they are driving a minivan -- it includes two-tone paint treatment, tinted glass and 15-inch alloy wheels. Lastly, the four-speed automatic transmission benefits from engineering refinements.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bad Transmissions
dtolbert,03/25/2004
Currently at 106,000 miles. Had to replace transmission at 100,000. This is the second Voyager I have owned, had to replace the transmission on both. Other repairs normal for it's age. When working, I like vehicle, just can't deal with the transmission problems anymore.
1995 Voyager LE Extended
marti,12/22/2002
My 1995 Plymouth Voyager has been exceptionally reliable. With 130,000 miles, it has run smoothly with no engine or mechanical problems. The only time it requires a mechanic is for the routine maintenance. It has carried soccer teams, moved my mother's antiques, and managed anything else required of it. I really appreciate how comfortable it is to drive after 10 hours behind the wheel. It is also my third Chrysler mini-van and all have performed to 120K+ with reliability.
Beware any over 135kmi
FiskJ,12/31/2002
I purchased this vehicle to use as a daily driver. After 50kmi/1 yr 4 mo. the engine has been very reliable and strong. I do have to add though that every front end component started failing at 140kmi. This is very expensive at about $300/month for the past 6 months. Also be warned I have a transmission cooler as well as regular services and the transmission just let go @ 157kmi with NO WARNING SIGNS!
stay away from
jac433,10/29/2003
BOUGHT 3 YEARS AGO @ 45000 MILES, USED UP TWO TRANSMISSIONS , TWO ENGINES ,AND LOTS OF ROAD CALLS AT NIGHT BECAUSE IT BROKE DOWN.IAM A MECHANIC AND THIS CAR IS JUNK.i WILL NEVER BUY I PLYMOUTH OR DODGE PRODUCT AGAIN.
See all 7 reviews of the 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager Overview

The Used 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Grand Voyager Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, LE 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyagers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale near.

Can't find a used 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyagers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,398.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,365.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Grand Voyager for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,844.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,251.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

