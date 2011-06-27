1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Changes this year are minimal. ABS is now standard on LE models. SE models can be equipped with a snazzy Rallye package designed for those trying to disguise the fact that they are driving a minivan -- it includes two-tone paint treatment, tinted glass and 15-inch alloy wheels. Lastly, the four-speed automatic transmission benefits from engineering refinements.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Plymouth Grand Voyager.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dtolbert,03/25/2004
Currently at 106,000 miles. Had to replace transmission at 100,000. This is the second Voyager I have owned, had to replace the transmission on both. Other repairs normal for it's age. When working, I like vehicle, just can't deal with the transmission problems anymore.
marti,12/22/2002
My 1995 Plymouth Voyager has been exceptionally reliable. With 130,000 miles, it has run smoothly with no engine or mechanical problems. The only time it requires a mechanic is for the routine maintenance. It has carried soccer teams, moved my mother's antiques, and managed anything else required of it. I really appreciate how comfortable it is to drive after 10 hours behind the wheel. It is also my third Chrysler mini-van and all have performed to 120K+ with reliability.
FiskJ,12/31/2002
I purchased this vehicle to use as a daily driver. After 50kmi/1 yr 4 mo. the engine has been very reliable and strong. I do have to add though that every front end component started failing at 140kmi. This is very expensive at about $300/month for the past 6 months. Also be warned I have a transmission cooler as well as regular services and the transmission just let go @ 157kmi with NO WARNING SIGNS!
jac433,10/29/2003
BOUGHT 3 YEARS AGO @ 45000 MILES, USED UP TWO TRANSMISSIONS , TWO ENGINES ,AND LOTS OF ROAD CALLS AT NIGHT BECAUSE IT BROKE DOWN.IAM A MECHANIC AND THIS CAR IS JUNK.i WILL NEVER BUY I PLYMOUTH OR DODGE PRODUCT AGAIN.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
