Shortly after I bought it I had to replace the transmission. Not had problems with that since. The electrical system is a nightmare. No heat, no a/c, no radio, no horn, locks go haywire,(locking and unlocking at will)and now the alarm will set off any time it feels like it. Thus, it will not allow the van to start. I'm ready to shoot it. Also the front axle broke on me while driving it in a construction zone with my children with me. Now that I have replaced the transmission it does run well, but with so many electrical problems it isn't worth owning.

Read more