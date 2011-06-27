  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(36)
1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

The Grand Voyager is completely redesigned for 1996, and Chrysler's minivan designers and engineers have substantially improved upon the original formula: Interior comfort is top-notch, engines are more powerful (though you can no longer get the torquey 3.8-liter V6), and the available left-hand sliding door is an industry first.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager.

5(17%)
4(39%)
3(14%)
2(25%)
1(5%)
3.4
36 reviews
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Got my money's worth
DL,05/01/2006
Bought this vehicle as a Program car with 73 miles - used at the MCI golf tournament first. At 144K now, still on first transmission. No big problems yet. Water pump, tensioner, and brakes replaced (twice). Wipers on their own plan at times. Just replaced wiper motor. Lock quit working on right sliding door. I'll never get locked out this way! Great family car for trips. Being in military, we've done many and this van made it very bearable.
My list of problems
Donald Marcus,05/17/2004
Bought this van new. Was perfect for the first 70,000 miles. Then needed trans rebuilt($1400), ac work ($650). Radio doesn;t work well. New water pump, belt tensioner. Now have 113,000 miles. Need AC compressor ($???) Brakes replaced for 4th time. Needs front wheel bearing. I would buy another one, but, would get rid of it before 70000 miles....
Run Screamin'
sickofvoyage.com,04/21/2005
Don't ever purchase a Plymouth Voyager. Replace your smoke alarm battery when you set your clocks for DST, and replace the transmission when you change the oil. Other than the face that this van is a complete piece of junk, its been a really nice van.
Electrical system nightmares
nomorevan,06/24/2008
Shortly after I bought it I had to replace the transmission. Not had problems with that since. The electrical system is a nightmare. No heat, no a/c, no radio, no horn, locks go haywire,(locking and unlocking at will)and now the alarm will set off any time it feels like it. Thus, it will not allow the van to start. I'm ready to shoot it. Also the front axle broke on me while driving it in a construction zone with my children with me. Now that I have replaced the transmission it does run well, but with so many electrical problems it isn't worth owning.
See all 36 reviews of the 1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager

Used 1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager Overview

The Used 1996 Plymouth Grand Voyager is offered in the following submodels: Grand Voyager Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and SE 3dr Minivan.

